Obiano Relaxes Lockdown, Asks Churches, Markets, Others to Resume Activities

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has relaxed the coronavirus lockdown imposed on the state and has asked churches to commence full activities.

The governor stated this in a broadcast to the people of the state on Saturday evening.

Before the broadcast, church activities had been restricted for 14 days as one of the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

But on Saturday, Obiano asked churches to resume full activities, stating that the worshippers must wear face masks and observe the World Health Organisation’s guidelines during worship.

The governor announced that movements around the state were not restricted, stressing, however, that all boundaries in the state remained closed.

He said, “With regards to religious groups, leaders of the church should ensure that worshippers comply with the standards protocols of COVID-19 which includes wearing of face masks to church, use of hand sanitizers, social distancing and regular washing of hands.

“Church leaders should decide how best to conduct mass and service in strict adherence to the principles of social distancing to ensure that worshippers are not endangered. Please note that there should be no crusades and vigils for the time being.

“All food and drug markets in the state are to open with immediate effect.

“I will meet with market leaders on Monday, 27th April, for further discussion. When to re-open the schools as well as when civil servants will be allowed to go back to offices will be announced soon.”

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Anambra has recorded one case of over 1000 cases of coronavirus in the country.

The Punch

