COVID-19: Digital Palliative Payments Essential for Reach, Transparency, Trust

By Joel Popoola

Constant political row about the distribution of aids to those affected by the COVID-19 crisis has proved the value of increased use of digital payments by the government – both for performance and trust.

As a leading Nigerian technology entrepreneur, I welcome an announcement by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouk, that the government is piloting greater use of digital payments to get money to people who need it.

While announcing an increased role for state governors for the overseeing of the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effects of COVID-19, the minister stated that new technology was also being used to get help to those in need, faster.

“Yes, it is a process that is really cumbersome but with transparency and accountability the ministry has already began the digitalization of this process.

“We have four pilots states that are on digital payroll so far and we are continuing with that. We hope that in our next month payment we will be able to at least have all the states adopt digital payment. It is not a one day thing, it takes a process. And we are using mobile phones, wallets because the BVN of these beneficiaries exist, but it is not all of them that are on the banking system. So we are looking at all these issues.”

This is overdue.

Governments across Africa are already implementing similar measures to shift a greater proportion of financial transactions to mobile money from cash — which the World Health Organisation has highlighted as a major source of spreading the coronavirus.

Research suggests that 140 million Nigerians will own a smartphone by 2025. Almost half of young Nigerians now own a smartphone, with research from analysts Pew showing that 48% of 18-34 year olds, and 39% of all adults, access the internet using their mobile telephone.

To put those figures into context, only 38% of Nigerians voted in our last presidential election. To put it in another way, more Nigerians own a smartphone then vote!

Nigeria is still a very young democracy, but our politics and institutions sometimes feel extremely old. This was the thinking behind my own Rate Your Leader app.

The free app also allows voters to identify and contact their elected representatives at the touch of a button, direct from their phones or tablets – allowing them to rapidly receive important advice and information.

Once upon a time, that information might have come from word of mouth. But those days are gone – and right now it’s impossible.

Rate Your Leader helps politicians engage directly with people who elected them, helping them understand what matters most to the people who elected them and build relationships of trust with the electorate, as well as transmitting vital information during a crisis like the coronavirus outbreak.

Technology like this will be key to surviving the current crisis and to taking our nation to the next level when we have overcome it.

Delivering financial support by hand and in cash is not just incredibly ineffective and inefficient, but also downright dangerous, especially at a time of social distancing. It does nothing for our confidence in the political institutions we are relying on more than ever.

Nigeria’s response to the COVID-19 crisis has been characterised by constant political rowing about delivering financial support for those affected by the lockdown and economic downturn – because historically too much money given out by government has ended up in the wrong hands.

As a result, politicians quite rightly don’t trust each other to distribute those resources fairly and transparently, and are at each other’s throats when they should be working hand in hand in the national interest.

Using digital technology to distribute these funds isn’t just safer and doesn’t just get support to people who need it at the touch of the button, it makes it much easier to see where it has gone, make sure it has arrived, and ensure that it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands, and that can only improve not just the performance of governmental organisations, but their reputation.

Enhanced transparency is critical to Rate Your Leader’s mission to improve the reputation of Nigerian politics using digital technology, and we welcome the steps the government is taking to extend this principle throughout public life and urge them not to end these endeavours when this crisis has passed, but to built on them.

Nigeria has the potential to become Africa’s first digital democracy. We are witnessing an important first step, but political will and ambition will be key to ensuring that we deliver on that potential.

Joel Popoola is a Nigerian technology entrepreneur, and is the creator of the Rate Your Leader app.

