Sanwo-Olu Signs Emergency Bill, Dusk-To-Dawn Curfew Begins In Lagos Sunday

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed into law the Emergency Coronavirus Pandemic Bill 2020 passed by the House of Assembly.

The law now allows the government powers to punish violators of any order imposed as a result of the Coronavirus scourge.

In a telephone interview with our Correspondent, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Gboyega Akosile confirmed the development.

We also gathered that Governor Sanwo-Olu has directed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Lagos starting from Sunday to allow the state to carry out a comprehensive disinfection of the metropolis.

According to Mr Governor “I am hereby directing a statewide curfew from 8pm to 6am, starting from Sunday until further notice. This is to enable us to carry out comprehensive disinfection of the Lagos Metropolis.”

“I am pleased to note that we have taken possession of over 200 disinfecting machines, and starting today, we will be disinfecting all major highways, bus stops, markets, parks, and other public areas.

“With effect from Sunday, we will be closing the domestic airport in Lagos, the General Aviation Terminal and the MM2. All movements in and out of Lagos through the two domestic terminals will, therefore, be suspended from Sunday for two weeks in the first instance. The only exceptions will be flights carrying essential supplies and those on emergency operations.”*

He further said travelling in and out of Lagos would be restricted on Sunday, adding that all inter-state motor parks should shut down for two weeks.

