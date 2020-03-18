Anchor Insurance Wins Insurance Company of the Year Award

Anchor Insurance Company Limited has emerged the Insurance Company of the Year at the annual Independent Newspapers Awards 2019 held at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos, penultimate

The firm’s spokesman, Nelson Egboboh, said the Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief of the newspaper, Steve Omanufeme, who described Anchor Insurance Company as the “fastest growing insurance company of the year 2019, noted that “the selection committee specifically recognized the Company for its giant stride in the past one year, especially in its risk management and claims administration approach which have always been a source of delight for its teaming policyholders.”

Ebose Augustine and wife with other dignitaries at the event

He noted further that “we are also impressed by the company’s turnaround record of performance in the last one year. It is noteworthy to say that the company under thenew Management team generated the highest premium income after 29 years of its existence, recording 72 per cent growth in one calendar year.”

According to him, “the new Management team’s ability to revitalize the Anchor Insurance brand and reposition the company for the statutorily induced recapitalization has further proven the organization as one that is ready to shock the insurance sector of the nation’s economy.”

“It is for the foregoing reasons, among others, that we have bestowed on the company, the richly deserved award of the Insurance Company of the Year 2019,” Mr. Omanufeme noted.

Making his speech after receiving the award on behalf of the company, the Managing Director, Ebose Augustine, expressed his joy that his company was being celebrated after just a little above a year in office with his new team, stating that “we were just doing what we felt should be done to take the company to another level but we never knew people were taking records.”

He used the occasion to call on governments at the state and federal levels not to shy away from subscribing to the relevant insurance covers, pointing out that their patronage will go a long way in helping to grow the insurance business and its contribution to the national gross domestic product.

Like this: Like Loading...