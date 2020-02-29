Coronavirus in Nigeria! The Scare, The Measures

By Eric Elezuo

It may have been expected, but the shock it generated across the nation, especially Lagos and Ogun states where the index has lasting contacts, was nothing short of devastating. It was the unceremonious arrival of the dreaded Coronavirus disease, christened COVID-19 into the Nigerian territory.

On Friday, February 28, 2020, Nigerians woke to the partial shock of the arrival of the two months old world scourge, which has so far defied the technological know-how of highly advanced countries where it has made transit, chief among them its originating country, China.

Various conspiracy theories, crazy as it sounds, have been circulating that the virus somehow escaped from a Chinese lab, either by accident or design. But scientists studying its genetic code have debunked the notion as categorically untrue, linking its source to bats. They were of the opinion that it probably jumped to another animal, which passed it on to humans.

Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that cause disease in animals. Seven, including the new virus, have made the jump to humans, but most just cause cold-like symptoms. However, the COVID-19 is not as severe as the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) having killed more than 1,500 people between them since 2002.

Supposedly, Coronavirus is believed to have originated in a “wet market” in Wuhan which sold both dead and live animals including fish and birds.

The animal source of the latest outbreak has not yet been identified, but the original host is thought to be bats, which are host to a wide range of zoonotic viruses including Ebola, HIV and rabies. Bats were not sold at the Wuhan market but assumed to have infected live chickens or other animals sold there.

The disease has now spread to over 30 countries around the world, including popular south-east Asian holiday destinations such as Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia as well as United Kingdom, Italy, Iran, Algeria and the latest, Nigeria.

Nigeria happened to be the first sub-Saharan Africa country to be hit by the Coronavirus. The virus was brought into the country via an Italian national who works in Nigeria and flew into the commercial city of Lagos from Milan on February 25.

The Commissioner for Health in Ogun State where the index was first restricted, Dr Tomi Coker, said the victim, whose name was not given, fell ill in a cement company in Ewekoro, where he visited for a business engagement from Italy.

The 44-year-old Italian victim is a consultant to the Lafarge, Ewekoro factory.

Following the incident, the state government says 28 people who had contact with the Italian victim have been identified and quarantined as a measure to curtail the spread.

The government also said the firm where the victim visited in Ewekoro has been shut down.

The governor said efforts were on to identify more contacts to curb the spread of the disease.

“The particular company in question has been practically shut down and they have set up two isolation centres within the premises.

“They have identified all those that have been in contact with this index, totalling about 28. All those 28 people have been quarantined,” the governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun said,

The discovery of the disease in Nigeria has put to test the well promoted readiness the Nigerian government claimed to have. Prior to confirmation of its presence in Nigeria, the government has boasted of its readiness to tackle the scourge, having earmarked a huge budget in anticipation. But critics, including the senate has said the country has failed its citizens as the index beat security check at the airport to gain entry into the country.

But be that as it may, the CEO of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Mr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has continued to talk tough, maintaining that the country is more than capable of dealing with coronavirus.

“We successfully managed Ebola and we manage outbreaks all the time and are currently managing Lassa fever. We have a strong team that is used to doing this.”

Collaborating Health Minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire’s assertion that the victim did not escape scrutiny at the airport, but showed no symptoms as at the time of test, Ihekweazu said the man was screened on arrival at the airport, however, he presented no symptoms at the time, which is why the temperature scanners at the airport did not detect he was ill. It must be noted that the index fell ill after over 24 hours he arrived in Nigeria. He stayed at an hotel on arrival before travelling to Ogun State the next day.

“Screening is not a fool proof method as the virus has an incubation period of four to five days,” he added.

The NCDC boss praised the Nigeria doctors for their resilience, saying the speed with which Nigeria identified and confined the patient is a sign the country is prepared to deal with the outbreak. The scenario is quite different from what obtained in Iran and Italy where widespread contact has been made before confining.

Meanwhile, authorities have obtained the passenger manifest from the Turkish airline the victim flown just as many of his contacts have been tracked and quarantined. In giving hope to Nigerians, the Health Minister assured that there was no need for alarm as Nigeria was well prepared to deal with the disease. He said that the country had four laboratories where patients can be tested and at least 60 doctors have been deployed to Lagos’s main airport to support ongoing screening effort. In his reaction, the president of the Nigeria Medical Association, Dr Francis Faduyile, expressed fears over the safety of health workers while directing its members to treat every single case as a possible coronavirus infection.

Medical experts has said that cleanliness more than face masks and hand gloves remain the best precautionary measure against the rampaging disease. They maintain that f requent hand washing with soap and water and alcohol-based sanitizers are some of the key ways of ensuring infectious diseases such as coronavirus do not spread.

In 2014, Nigeria contained the spread of Ebola virus within its territory, which killed about 11, 000 persons across West Africa. The World Health Organization recently said that an outbreak of coronavirus in Africa would hit the continent harder than China.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,800 people worldwide, the vast majority in mainland China. There have been more than 83,000 global cases, with infections in every continent except Antarctica.

In all, the governors of the two states, Lagos and Ogun, Mr Babajide Danwo-Olu and Mr. Dapo Abiodun, have risen to the challenge, and are leaving no stones unturned to see that the virus did not spread further than the present much hopes abound that the Italian victim will recover as his condition is ‘stable’.

Below is a picturesque demonstration for staying safe:

Diagram courtesy of BBC

