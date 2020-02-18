The Grand 40th Birthday Celebration of Executive Director, Revolution Plus Property, Tolulope Onalaja

By Eric Elezuo

With mush gusto and profound joy, the Executive Director of frontline property development company, Revolution Plus, Mrs. Tolulope Onalaja, rolled out all the drums to celebrate her entry into the fifth decade of her existence as she clocks 40.

Basking in the euphoria of her landmark age, Mrs. Onalaja, who gave all the credit of the mega party to her husband, could not hide her happiness as she grinned from ear to ear.

Held at the prestigious Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, the all white party was a convergence point of some sort for friends, family members, colleagues and well wishers, who trooped out in their numbers to celebrate a woman everyone described as smart, brilliant and hard-working.

Anchored by A-list comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY and Real Warri Pickin, the event showed class as it kick-started with a cocktail session, followed by a prayer said by Pastor Victor Akinbu.

The conclusion of the prayers heralded the arrival of the lady of the moment, who made a gorgeous and classy appearance, leaving the wow signal on the lips of the guests.

Dressed in sparkling white mermaid gown with accessories to match, and stylishly and neatly packed hair, the celebrant turned celebrity kept all heads swinging to and fro to catch a glimpse of her.

With infectious smiles playing across her lips, she danced majestically in, with a retinue of friends and well wishers while at the same same time exchanging pleasantries with the guests.

Colleague after colleague, family member after family member, all testified to the good natured and kindhearted fellow Mrs Onalaja is.

In the midst of AY’s comic bombs, not a few acknowledged Onalaja’s amiable, but take no nonsense nature, adding that she is very friendly, caring and disciplined.

It was a fulfilled Tolulope, now dressed in beautiful gray and brown sleeveless gown, that stepped out with her equally gorgeous and adoring husband, for the cutting of the classically designed cake to the delight and applause of all present.

With melodious sounds flowing from the stables of Shuga Band and DJ Exclusive in addition to free flow of local and intercontinental dishes and all kinds of exotic beverages, the guests had a time of their lives.

A Co-founder of Chris Bamidele Onalaja Foundation, Onalaja has been in the business of empowering widows, and has a full fledged private school, Todel Nursery and Primary School, in Ikorodu where free education is provided for less privileged children.

“The best birthday gift you can give me today is a token contribution to the foundation so that these less privileged children and widows will have a good life.”

Happy birthday Mrs. Onalaja!

Pix by Funmilayo Adeyemi

Like this: Like Loading...