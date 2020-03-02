AWLO Holds 2020 Women Leadership Conference in Sierra Leone

The African Women in Leadership Prganisation (AWLO) has announced its readiness to hosts the 2020 African Women in Leadership Conference in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

In a statement released by the CEO/Founder of the organisation, Dr. Elisha Attai, the programme is billed to hold between April 2 and 5, 2020 with the theme: Women, Peace Building and Environment.

Below is the detailed statement:

The African Women in Leadership Organisation (AWLO) is pleased to inform the global community, intending members and prospective participants that her 12th Annual African

Women in Leadership Conference (AWLC) is scheduled to hold in Freetown, Sierra Leone from April 2-5, 2020. The African Women in Leadership Organisation (AWLO) is a women-centered and gender-oriented not-for-profit organization.

Having been in the service of promoting equitable social relations for more than ten years, the African Women in Leadership Organisation is on a mission to bring together female executives,

entrepreneurs, professionals and leaders to further enhance the leadership capacity of women, harness the synergies of alliance and fulfill the objectives of the organization. The AWLO aims to achieve gender parity by engendering effective and workable understanding as well as equitable social relations between people of different genders.

As a response to global concerns on issues of peace, climate and the environment, the theme of the 2020 African Women in Leadership Conference shall be ‘Women, Peacebuilding and

Environment’.

As is conventional to most AWLO Conferences, stakeholders and participants are expected from different countries and continents across the globe.

The goals of the Conference are as follows:

Incorporate stakeholders into AWLO’s mission to efficiently engage the UN Women’s goals; facilitate the emergence of women in leadership; deliver a Communique capturing resolutions;

bridge the gap to stakeholders and foster inclusive decision-making; ensure Sierra Leone is a beneficiary of AWLO’s developmental programs; and generally, 700 women shall harness AWLO’s empowering networks and resource to participate in decision-making, and build leadership capacity.

There are panels and sessions for keynote speakers and conference speakers. The Chief Host is the First Lady of Sierra Leone, H.E. Fatima Maada Bio; Guest of Honor is the President of Sierra

Leone, H.E. Julius Maada Bio; Chairperson, H.E. Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor, Vice President of Liberia.

The Keynote Speakers are; H. E Ambassador Arikana Chihombori Quao

MD, Former permanent representative African Union Mission Washington DC; Amina J. Mohammed Deputy Secretary General United Nations. The Conference Moderator is Professor Uduak Archibong, MBE, Professor of Diversity & Inclusion University of Bradford UK.

Other Speakers are Hon Professor David J. Francis, Chief Minister Republic of Sierra Leone; Her Excellency, Finda Koroma, Vice President of ECOWAS, Toun Okewale-Sonaiya, Co-founder/CEO Women Radio, Hawa Barry-Diallo, Founder, GWDF; MGNA Adaku Ezeudo; Founder Pheonixrize Dublin; Mr. B. Elias Shoniyin, Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Liberia, Atunyota Alleluia Akpborome (Alibaba) – HeforShe Panel Moderator, Mr. Ben Murray-Bruce, President of Silverbird Group, HeforShe Panelist, Rebecca Arthur Wright, Sierra Leone/UK Based Singer, Kadijatu Grace Ahene, Sierra Leone Fashion designer, Dr. Favour Ayodele, AWLO Heforshe Dean, Dr. Joe Odumakin, International woman Activist, D Yvonne Rivers; Principal Phoebe Marketing Group USA, Mercy Makinde, Founder Amazing Amazon, Mary Concilia Anchang; Founding President African Chamber of Trade ; Commerce Cameroon, Adetunji Omotola; Founder Global Africa Connect, Councillor Yemi Adenuga, Meath County Council, Ireland and Dele Momodu, Chairman/CEO, Ovation Media Group

Our choice of Sierra Leone as the host of the 2020 AWLC Conference is as a result of its strategic national history of peacekeeping and peace building owing to its recent history of a civil war. Its nationals have been well supported to thrive both on the continent and in the diaspora, besides the country’s important testimonial as third-largest site of natural deposit of diamond.

‘It is a great thing to see people of all genders working in togetherness in changing the discourse of gender relations and social balance. There is nothing like this when we think of deepening the global vision for a sustainable millennium’, says Dr. Elisha Attai, Founder of the African Women in

Leadership Organisation. More information will be found at www.awlo.org/awlc.

African Women in Leadership Conference begins on the 2nd of April with a Welcome Cocktail, Conference Sessions will be held on the 3rd and 4th April. The 4th April is a two-part event that

culminates in the African Women in Leadership Awards and Dinner.

African Women in Leadership Conference is supported by Africell, Women Radio, Amazing Amazon Initiative, Bintumani Hotels, PheonixRize, Ovation International Magazine and Airpeace.

