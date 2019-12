Just In: Imo Senator, Uwajumogu, Dies

Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, senator representing Imo North senatorial district in the Nigerian Senate, has reportedly died.

He died few hours ago. He is currently a senator of the 9th republic of the National Assembly in Nigeria and a member of the All Progressives Congress Party

Born on June 30, 1968 in Okigwe, he is from Ihitte Uboma, Imo State.

