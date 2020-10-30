News

Just In: Lagos Further Relaxes Curfew Now 10pm to 6am

Eric 1 min ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Babajide Sanwo-Olu with Dr Femi Hamzat

The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed on the state.

“The curfew will now be from 10 pm till 6 am,” a statement from the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso added.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praises Lagosians for observing the curfew, which is expected to restore normalcy in our communities. He urges all Lagosians to go about their businesses in peace, even as they shun ‘actions that can threaten our unity’.

“The Governor advises purveyors of fake news to stop causing disaffection among Lagosians, who are well known for being peace-loving and friendly,” the statement said.

The Punch

Eric

Related Articles

Esther Ajayi Remains My Role Model in Philanthropy, Says Pst Adegboyega

April 20, 2020

Killings: Catholic Church Protests in Abuja Today

May 22, 2018

Explosion Rocks Abule Egba, Lagos, Destroys Houses, Cars

December 19, 2018

Xenophobia attack: Ex-BBAfrica’s Tayo Faniran meets Dabiri-Erewa

August 7, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: