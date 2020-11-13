Obaseki, Sanwo-Olu, Elumelu to Headline Ehi Braimah’s Book Launch

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki and his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as well as United Bank for Africa (UBA) Chairman, Tony Elumelu, are top on the list of dignitaries slated to be part of the launch of the book, “My Lockdown Diary: Reflections on Nigeria and COVID-19 Pandemic”, written by Ehi Braimah, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Naija Times.

The author in a statement said the book launch slated for Sunday November 22, by 4.00 pm will hold virtually via Zoom in line with COVID-19 protocols.

Other dignitaries, said Braimah, include Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, Chairman of Juli Plc; Alhaji Muhammad Nami, Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Chief Dele Momodu, Chairman of Ovation Media Group.

According to Braimah, the book — his first effort — is a collection of his articles written and published during the lockdown from April to July, 2020. It contains 40 chapters which the author believes would be a handy companion for students, researchers, public office holders, Rotarians, journalists, PR and marketing strategists, business owners and professionals in diverse fields.

The “Foreword” to the book was written by Pastor (Dr) Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase, Braimah’s first employer in Lagos and a prolific sports writer in his heydays while the “Introduction” was written by Dr Reuben Abati, popular columnist and Arise TV anchor. The book will be reviewed during the launch by Steve Ayorinde, former Lagos State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, and Publisher of The Culture Newspaper, while multi-talented entertainer, Gbenga Adeyinka, will be the master of ceremonies in what promises to be an evening of fun and reflections.

Like this: Like Loading...