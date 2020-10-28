NAF Arrests Personnel Who Flogged Curfew Defaulters in Osun
The Nigerian Air Force has arrested its officials caught on tape flogging residents who defaulted the curfew imposed on Osun State.
NAF made this known in a series of tweets on Wednesday titled, ‘Alleged flogging of curfew defaulters in Ilesha, Osun State’.
The Osun State Government had imposed a curfew on the state after hoodlums invaded facilities to loot COVID-19 palliatives and other items.
In a viral video, some NAF officials were seen flogging and meting out other corporal punishment on the defaulters.
NAF tweeted, “The attention of @NigAirForce has been drawn to a video showing some personnel flogging/meting out corporal punishment on suspected hoodlums involved in criminal activities during the imposed curfew in Ilesha.
“We wish to inform the general public that @NigAirForce has identified all the personnel involved in the incident & placed them on close arrest, while investigation to determine their level culpability has commenced, after which appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.
The Punch