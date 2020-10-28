Featured

NAF Arrests Personnel Who Flogged Curfew Defaulters in Osun

Eric 3 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Pic. 5. Some personnel of Nigerian Air Force during a quarterly 10 kilometers march in Enugu on Saturday (23/3/19). 02389/23/3/2019/Stanley Nwanosike/HB

The Nigerian Air Force has arrested its officials caught on tape flogging residents who defaulted the curfew imposed on Osun State.

NAF made this known in a series of tweets on Wednesday titled, ‘Alleged flogging of curfew defaulters in Ilesha, Osun State’.

The Osun State Government had imposed a curfew on the state after hoodlums invaded facilities to loot COVID-19 palliatives and other items.

In a viral video, some NAF officials were seen flogging and meting out other corporal punishment on the defaulters.

NAF tweeted, “The attention of @NigAirForce has been drawn to a video showing some personnel flogging/meting out corporal punishment on suspected hoodlums involved in criminal activities during the imposed curfew in Ilesha.

“We wish to inform the general public that @NigAirForce has identified all the personnel involved in the incident & placed them on close arrest, while investigation to determine their level culpability has commenced, after which appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

The Punch

Eric

Related Articles

Ex-Military Personnel Endorse Buhari’s Reelection Bid

February 4, 2019

Not ‘Taking’ Lagos from Tinubu, AD in 2003 My Mistake – Atiku

September 4, 2018

Rev Mother Esther Ajayi Unveils LOC’s ‘The Comforter 2018’, Tasks Leaders on Unity

May 2, 2018

Edo Gov Absent as South South Govs Fault Buhari on Charges against Onnoghen (See Detailed COMMUNIQUE)

January 13, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: