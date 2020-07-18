Fake News: Toyin Saraki Chides Kwara Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

Founder/ President of Wellbeing Foundation Africa ( WBFA) Mrs Toyin Saraki has chided the Governor of Kwara State for failing to react to fake social media posts on the official government handles.

This was just as Twitter had pulled down the official Kwara State Government handle for what is maybe consistent breaches.

For months, social media watchers have been perplexed by a series of salacious and disrespectful tweets of fake news emanating from social media handles focused on Kwara State.

Perhaps in a show of impunity, the creators of this content openly tagged the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, and his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye in a series of tweets, where they made unauthorised use of the image of Mrs Saraki,claiming that the recently arrested Hushpuppi was a ‘friend of the family’.

On Thursday 16th July, Mrs Saraki delivered a public warning to the Kwara Governor in a series of tweets stating:

https://twitter.com/ToyinSaraki/status/1283796849644765186?s=20

“Highly disappointed to see this astonishing example of irresponsible fake news & deliberately defamatory disinformation being spread by the openly tagged social media stable of HE Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq @RealAARahman & Rafiu Ajakaye @rafiuajakaye”

https://twitter.com/omoalhajailorin/status/1282929399038451712?s=08

https://twitter.com/ToyinSaraki/status/1283796851267899393?s=20

“Interestingly, on Monday this week, I had discussed the need to curb the nefarious scourge of irresponsible social media operators using the likenesses of public figures in spreading misinformation.”

https://twitter.com/ToyinSaraki/status/1283796852752748547?s=20

“I would certainly hope that after this, I will not have cause to re-issue my cease and desist warning to Kwara Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, to ensure that his ‘loving supporters’ stop their repulsive and malicious targeting of my person, in their social media falsehoods.”

https://twitter.com/ToyinSaraki/status/1283796854027804679?s=20

“Rather, they should work towards repairing the sound moral values for which Kwarans are known.

The spirit and good nature of the people of Kwara should be a guiding light for its leadership.”

Mrs Saraki concluded her warning stating that:

https://twitter.com/ToyinSaraki/status/1283796856217239553?s=20

“Indeed, as Kwara State, and the rest of Nigeria struggles to combat and contain the loss of lives to #COVID19, I would expect all social media aware citizens to devote themselves to positive social and behavioural change communications in the common quest of saving lives.”

While it is inconceivable and impossible that Mrs Saraki could even be acquainted with the said Hushpuppi as falsely claimed by the social media stable of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, industry experts and creatives have opined that Mrs Saraki’s warning may be connected to the recent suspension of the Kwara State Government’s Twitter Account @KwaraGovt, upon which Twitter has placed a warning that the account was in violation of Twitter Community Guidelines, a sanction normally reserved for accounts engaging in racist and harassment violations, and accounts working together in infringement of community guidelines.

Like this: Like Loading...