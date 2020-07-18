Headline

FG Fulfills Promise, Names Railway Complex after Ex-President Jonathan

The Federal Government has named the railway complex in Agbor, Delta state, after former President Goodluck Jonathan.

According to Tolu Ogunlesi, a presidential aide, Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, announced this on Saturday.

“BREAKING | President @MBuhari has approved the naming of the Railway Complex in Agbor – the operational hub of #ItakpeWarriRail Line – after former President @GEJonathan. It will be known as the Goodluck Jonathan Railway Station & Complex — Minister of Transport, @ChibuikeAmaechi,” Ogunlesi tweeted on Saturday.

The Boss had exclusively reported plans by the Federal Government to honour the ex-President by naming the complex after him.

Jonathan, it will be recalled, started the railway revolution before he was removed from office in 2015.

