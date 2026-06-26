Friday Sermon: Prof Hakeem Olumide Danmole 1946 – 2026: Departure of a Comrade

By Babatunde Jose

Let us reflect and contemplate. “Death is the only appointment none of us will miss. It does not check our age. It does not consider our plans. It does not wait for us to finish building, marrying, studying, traveling, or raising our children. It arrives exactly when Allah has decreed.

“Many of us live as though we have plenty of time. We postpone repentance. Delay forgiveness. Hold grudges. Neglect our prayers. And keep telling ourselves, “I will change tomorrow.” But how many people woke up expecting tomorrow and never reached the evening? How many left their homes never knowing it would be the last time? The frightening reality is that death is not far away—it is simply unseen.

“The grave is closer to us than many of the plans we are making. And when that moment comes, our wealth will stay behind. Our titles will stay behind. Our arguments and competitions will stay behind. Only our deeds will accompany us. The prayer you delayed. The repentance you postponed. The kindness you withheld. The Qur’an you neglected. The heart you broke. Everything will matter.

“So let us return to Allah before we are returned to Him. Let us repent before we wish for one more chance. Let us pray before others stand over us in prayer. Let us remember Allah today, before the day comes when people remember us only in their duʿā. May Allah grant us a beautiful ending, forgive our shortcomings, and make our last words in this world a testimony of faith. Ameen Yaa Hayyu, Yaa Quyyum, Yaa Dhul Jallal Wal Ikram” – Anonymous

We are all inexorably, marching closer to our grave. For every minute, hour, day, week, month, and year that we add, there is a corresponding movement towards the grave. “Every soul shall have a taste of death: And only on the Day of Judgement shall you be paid your full recompense. Only he who is saved far from the Fire and admitted to the garden will have attained the object (of Life): For the life of this world is but goods and chattels of deception.” (Quran 3:185)

What lesson do we get from this realization? In the not too distant future, we would leave all our amazing wealth, results of our accumulation and gathering and descend into the grave or rise up to heaven or hell alone without any accompaniments. Remember the gold, ornaments and other worldly goods buried with the Egyptian and Aztec kings, none left the earth with them.

We search the world for the renowned men of old like Mughal emperor, Shah Jahan (1628 to 1658) who built the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, commissioned in 1632, to house the tomb of his favorite wife, Mumtaz Mahal. People don’t even remember him anymore.

As the years roll by, one day, one after the other, we will take our exit from this earthly plane. What is expected of each human being, where does his path lead him after the sojourn on earth?

The answer to this is exemplified in Ecclesiastes 3, the third chapter of the Book of Ecclesiastes in the Hebrew Bible or the Old Testament of the Christian Bible. The book contains philosophical speeches by a character called ‘Qoheleth’ “the Teacher”; composed probably between the fifth and second centuries BC. Targum, and Talmud attribute the authorship of the book to King Solomon.

As for the grave, we are told the life of the deceased in the grave is different from his life in this world. It is a special kind of life in al-barzakh (the interval between death and the Day of Resurrection) which is not like life in this world. To this end we often pray for our dead to be spared the punishment of the grave.

Two important concerns of a good Muslim are his legacy and the grave. There is always the fear that his progeny would obliterate whatever good he has spent his life to build. It is a real and founded fear. May Allah give us children who will preserve our legacies. Amen.

“O Prophet! Truly We have sent thee as a Witness, a Bearer of Glad Tidings, and a Warner, And as one who invites to Allah’s (Grace) by His leave, and as a Lamp spreading Light. (Quran 33:45-46)

The Prophet (SAW) left a legacy of a political system that was the embodiment of guardianship and care of the people and whose distinctive qualities were justice and accountability in governance as acknowledged by Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

A system fashioned upon the words of Allah in Surah an-Nisa: “O ye who believe! Stand out firmly for justice, as witnesses to Allah, even as against yourselves, or your parents, or your kin, and whether it be (against) rich or poor: For Allah can best protect both. Follow not the lusts (of your hearts), lest ye swerve, and if ye distort (justice) or decline to do justice, verily Allah is well acquainted with all that ye do.” (Quran 4:135)

The prophet (SAW) said: “Each of you is a guardian and each of you is questioned over his subjects, the Imam is responsible over the people and he is questioned over his responsibility.”

Leaders such as Khalifah Umar bin Al Khattab who during the famine in Medina refused to eat anything but coarse food, saying; “If I don’t taste suffering, how can I know the suffering of others?”

Can we say these about our leaders? Do they even understand what it means to leave a legacy of service? Legacy is fundamental to what it is to be human. Being reminded of death is a good thing because death informs life. It gives you a perspective on what is important.

Stephen Grellet 1773–1855 said famously: “I shall pass this way but once; any good that I can do or any kindness I can show to any human being; let me do it now. Let me not defer nor neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again.”

Inna lillah wa ina ilehi rajiun. On the 1st of June 2026, we lost a friend, brother and quintessential gentleman; Professor Hakeem Olumide Danmole, (HOD), historian, academic, administrator; born June 17, 1946; University of Ibadan, 1970-1974; University of Birmingham England, 1975-80; Prof. History, 1992.

According to Professor Toyin Falola, “But perhaps the most enduring aspect of Professor Danmole’s intellectual contribution was his insistence on how African Muslim societies must be studied. He rejected the colonial assumptions and challenged the myopic point of views with which African Islamic history had been interpreted. He wrote against the reduction of Islam in West Africa to mere expansionism and positioned the spread of the religion through a deeply rooted socio-economic and intellectual force that shaped institutions, promoted literacy, influenced diplomacy, birth new identities and social organization across centuries.

“His works on the Sokoto Jihad, Yoruba Muslim communities, Islamic scholarship in Southwestern Nigeria, and the continuity of indigenous intellectual traditions shows his commitment in reframing the complexities in African history. He understood the profound damage caused by colonial historiography that put Africans as passive recipients of civilization, rather than active participants in building institutions, ideas and a flourishing society. His writings largely dispelled the wrong colonial narratives. The esteemed scholar, like others who shared his views, saw history as liberation. To help recover African memory was, for him, a step in recovering its dignity. He understood the implications of cultural dependency and intellectual insecurity as products of being stripped of one’s historical confidence.”

As part of the activities marking the 50th Anniversary of Lagos State in 2017, Professor Danmole gave a classic lecture: “Lagos: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” which touched incisively on various aspects of the history of Lagos State including the contentious “no man’s land” claim. It is however a fact of life and death that the erudite historian left without taking any of his research notes, hundreds of publications and mimeographs with him to the grave. That is the lesson of life. We come with nothing and depart with nothing.

I was opportune to meet late HOD at Ijebu Muslim College in 1969 where we were both art students in the HSC class. He was an ambitious student who was in a hurry to get his A Level and proceed to the university. I must confess, he infected me with this bug, which is one of the reasons I pursued my studies with vigor. He introduced me to what his erstwhile tutor at Jubril Martin, Baba Bamgbose, aka Bamgbosa, taught him; the art of short-cut to reading and preparation for examinations, called ‘pagbonje’. He nearly made me attempt the A ‘Level in lower six.

At the University of Ibadan where both of us took history, HOD was a diligent student, he branched off into Arabic and Islamic history, which led him to spend a year in Sudan which made him graduate in 1974. He would later berth in 1975 at the Center for West African Studies, University of Birmingham where he bagged his Masters’ and Doctorate.

Like we Joses, he was an Agarawu son. This would account for his lifelong relationship with late Professor Lateef Hussein (another Agarawu son), former Vice Chancellor of LASU who influenced Danmole’s transfer to LASU from the University of Ilorin.

I remember our escapades in their Olatilewa family home in Surulere and the antics of Hakeem’s brother, Taju, a colleague in the Daily Times and a prolific sports writer. TJD as he was popularly called was at Adeola Odutola Comprehensive when we were at Muslim College. A great guy and rascal. TJD preceded his brother to the grave. Inna lillahi wa inna ilehi rajiun.

Their father, Alhaji Danmole was a very great father, who indulged our youthful peccadilloes and rascality. May all their souls rest in peace.

Going back to the issue of death, there is no doubt it is a sound warning and reminder to us all that it’s a debt that we all owe and must pay anytime the giver of life decides to take it back.

We read in Surah Al-Imran, verse 185 (3:185): “Every soul shall taste death.” (Quran 3:185)

This verse is often cited to reflect on mortality, accountability, and the importance of preparing for the afterlife, serving as a central reminder in Islamic teachings about the fleeting nature of worldly existence and the certainty of death.

Every living being, regardless of status or power, will experience death. This emphasizes the transient nature of worldly life.

True recompense for deeds will be given only on the Day of Resurrection. Human efforts and rewards in this world are incomplete without divine judgment

Those who are saved from Hellfire and admitted to Paradise achieve ultimate success. This highlights the spiritual goal beyond worldly pursuits.

The verse reminds believers that the pleasures of this world are temporary and deceptive, urging focus on eternal life, hence the opening paragraph of this elegy.

May Allah SWT, in His infinite mercies, obliterate the shortcomings of HOD and with him that of his brother Taju and his late wife Professor Taibat Danmole, an accomplished scholar and former Commissioner for Education in Oyo State, and of course his late father. Inna lillahi wa ina ilehi rajiun.

“Foolish is the man who shows pride & arrogance on earth due to his wealth, not realizing that none of it will be of use in his grave.” Dr. Abu Bilal Philips

“Our Lord! Give us in this world (that which is) good and in the Hereafter (that which is) good & protect us from the punishment of the Fire.”(Quran 2:201)

Barka Juma’at and happy weekend