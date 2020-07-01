Okowa, Wife, Test Positive for Coronavirus

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and his wife, have tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Governor made the disclosure on his Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

He said: “My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter.”

Recall that Okowa’s daughter reportedly tested positive to COVID-19 June 26.

Recall that Okowa's daughter reportedly tested positive to COVID-19 June 26.

Okowa who revealed this via his official Twitter handle stated that he and his wife, Edith Okowa will both be “going into isolation for the next 14-days. We will continue to keep you all updated”.

Okowa’s daughter was among the 106 COVID-19 cases in the State, announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Thursday.

Delta State located in the South-South region of Nigeria has the 8th most infected persons with the coronavirus disease.

