Friday Sermon: Excursions in Islam 5: Supplications

By Babatunde Jose

As we come to the end of the glorious month of Ramadan, we need to reflect on the mercy of Allah who preserved our lives and saw us through the most unusual Ramadan in living memory: It coincided with the visitation of the worst Pandemic in world history COVID-19 and its attendant repercussion for religious worship. Never have we experienced the closure of worship centers and the suspension of other rituals associated with Ramadan, such as Tarawee prayer, Ramadan Tafsir and the nightly waasi (lectures) in some places, the every night gathering for Ifta and the hustle and bustle of the last days when preparation for the Eid unleash a shopping spree in preparation for the festival. But Allah knows best.

We have every cause to thank God for preserving us to the end of the month of Ramadan. Many are who proposed to participate, but died on the eve of the fast; some died during the month and others will not live to see the Eid morning. Such is the ways of Allah: To Him belong the dominion Quran 42:49; 3:26; 2:269-285.

Today, we pray to Allah the most high; may He accept our supplications:

Our Lord! Accept (this service) from us: For Thou art the All-Hearing, the All-knowing [2:127]

Our Lord! Make of us Muslims, bowing to Thy (Will), and of our progeny a people Muslim, bowing to Thy (will); and show us our place for the celebration of (due) rites; and turn unto us (in Mercy); for Thou art the Oft-Returning, Most Merciful [2:128]

Our Lord! Grant us good in this world and good in the hereafter, and save us from the chastisement of the fire [2:201]

Our Lord! Bestow on us endurance, make our foothold sure, and give us help against the disbelieving folk [2:250]

Our Lord! Condemn us not if we forget or fall into error [2:286]

Our Lord! Lay not on us a burden Like that which Thou didst lay on those before us [2:286]

Our Lord! Lay not on us a burden greater than we have strength to bear. Blot out our sins, and grant us forgiveness. Have mercy on us. Thou art our Protector; Help us against those who stand against faith [2:286]

Our Lord! (they say), Let not our hearts deviate now after Thou hast guided us, but grant us mercy from Thine own Presence; for Thou art the Grantor of bounties without measure [3:8]

Our Lord! Thou art He that will gather mankind together against a day about which there is no doubt; for Allah never fails in His promise. [3:9]

Our Lord! We have indeed believed: forgive us, then, our sins, and save us from the agony of the Fire [3:16]

Our Lord! We believe in what Thou hast revealed, and we follow the Messenger. Then write us down among those who bear witness [3:53]

Our Lord! Forgive us our sins and anything we may have done that transgressed our duty: Establish our feet firmly, and help us against those that resist Faith [3:147]

Our Lord! Not for naught Hast Thou created (all) this! Glory to Thee! Give us salvation from the penalty of the Fire [3:191]

Our Lord! Any whom Thou dost admit to the Fire, Truly Thou coverest with shame, and never will wrong-doers find any helpers! [3:192]

Our Lord! We have heard the call of one calling (Us) to Faith, ‘Believe ye in the Lord,’ and we have believed [3:193]

Our Lord! Forgive us our sins, blot out from us our iniquities, and take to Thyself our souls in the company of the righteous [3:193]

Our Lord! Grant us what Thou didst promise unto us through Thine apostles, and save us from shame on the Day of Judgment: For Thou never breakest Thy promise [3:194]

Our Lord! We believe; write us down among the witnesses [5:83]

O Allah our Lord! Send us from heaven a table set (with viands), that there may be for us – for the first and the last of us – a solemn festival and a sign from thee; and provide for our sustenance, for thou art the best Sustainer (of our needs) [5:114]

Our Lord! We have wronged our own souls: If thou forgive us not and bestow not upon us Thy Mercy, we shall certainly be lost [7:23]

Our Lord! Send us not to the company of the wrong-doers [7:47]

Our Lord! Decide Thou between us and our people in truth, for Thou art the best to decide [7:89]

Our Lord! Pour out on us patience and constancy, and take our souls unto thee as Muslims (who bow to thy will) [7:126]

Our Lord! Make us not a trial for those who practice oppression; And deliver us by Thy Mercy from those who reject (Thee) [10:85-86]

O our Lord! Truly Thou dost know what we conceal and what we reveal: for nothing whatever is hidden from Allah, whether on earth or in heaven [14:38]

O our Lord! And accept my Prayer [14:40]

O our Lord! Cover (us) with Thy Forgiveness – me, my parents, and (all) Believers, on the Day that the Reckoning will be established! [14:41]

Our Lord! Bestow on us Mercy from Thyself, and dispose of our affair for us in the right way! [18:10]

Our Lord! We fear lest he hasten with insolence against us, or lest he transgress all bounds [20: 45]

Our Lord! We believe; then do Thou forgive us, and have mercy upon us: For Thou art the Best of those who show mercy [23: 109]

Our Lord! Avert from us the Wrath of Hell, for its Wrath is indeed an affliction grievous,- Evil indeed is it as an abode, and as a place to rest in [25: 65-66]

O my Lord! Grant unto us wives and offspring who will be the comfort of our eyes, and give us (the grace) to lead the righteous [25:74]

Our Lord is indeed Oft-Forgiving Ready to appreciate (service) [35: 34]

Our Lord! Thy Reach is over all things, in Mercy and Knowledge. Forgive, then, those who turn in repentance, and follow Thy Path; and preserve them from the penalty of the Blazing Fire! And grant, our Lord! that they enter the Gardens of Eternity, which Thou hast promised to them, and to the righteous among their fathers, their wives, and their posterity! For Thou art (He), the Exalted in Might, Full of Wisdom. And preserve them from (all) ills; and any whom Thou dost preserve from ills that Day, – on them wilt Thou have bestowed Mercy indeed: and that will be truly (for them) the highest Achievement [40:7-9]

Our Lord! Forgive us, and our brethren who came before us into the Faith, and leave not, in our hearts, rancour (or sense of injury) against those who have believed [59:10]

Our Lord! Thou art indeed Full of Kindness, Most Merciful [59:10]

Our Lord! In Thee do we trust, and to Thee do we turn in repentance: to Thee is (our) Final Goal [60:4]

Our Lord! Make us not a (test and) trial for the Unbelievers, but forgive us, our Lord! for Thou art the Exalted in Might, the Wise [60:5]

Our Lord! Perfect our Light for us, and grant us Forgiveness: for Thou hast power over all things [66:8]

Dua for those who have died during this Ramadan

O Allah, forgive our living and our dead, those who are present and those who are absent, our young and our old, our males and our females. O Allah, whomever of us You cause to live, let him live in Islam, and whomever of us You cause to die, let him die in (a state of) faith. O Allah, do not deprive us of Your reward, and do not let us go astray.

We started the Ramadan with Bismillah, carried on with Salaam Salaam and ending it with Alhamdulillah. May Allah accept our fast and supplications Aameen.

Barka Juma’at and Eid Mubarak

Last Line: Islam, as a religion, provides alternative means for its adherents to follow in event of situations such as the world presently found itself.