Just In: Nigeria Records 239 New Cases of COVID-19, Total Now 4,151

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 239 new cases of COVID-19.

The latest brings the total number of the confirmed cases to 4151 with 745 Discharged and 128 Deaths.

The Centre on its official Twitter handle @NCDCgov shows the breakdown of the confirmation;

NCDC ✔@NCDCgov 239 new cases of #COVID19; 97-Lagos

44-Bauchi

29-Kano

19-Katsina

17-Borno

7-FCT

6-Kwara

5-Oyo

3-Kaduna

3-Sokoto

2-Adamawa

2-Kebbi

2-Plateau

2-Ogun

1-Ekiti 4151 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 745

Deaths: 128

