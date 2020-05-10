You Must Obey the Law, Wike Blasts As Two Hotels Are Demolished for Lockdown Violation

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday supervised the demolition of two hotels in Eleme and Onne for violating the Executive Order 6 of the state government, which banned the operation of hotels in the state.

The affected hotels, Prudent Hotel, Alode in Eleme, and Etemeteh Hotel in Onne, were said to have been operating despite the executive order barring all hotels in the 23 LGAs of the state from opening for business to check the spread of COVID-19.

Wike, after monitoring the exercise, maintained that the law must be obeyed, hence the state government’s decision to enforce it.

The governor disclosed that those involved in the crime would be prosecuted, adding that the Managing Director of the hotel in Onne has been arrested.

“Government has no alternative but to apply the Executive order, which I signed before the lockdown of Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt. I called all the traditional rulers and council chairmen and told them to ensure that no hotel operates in the state.

“We are not saying it will be forever. This is for now, so that we know where we are. To reduce the cases and check the spread.

“Whether you are PDP or not, all we are saying is that nobody is above the law. If we can do this to a PDP person, then you know we are not discriminatory.

“Everyone must obey. Whether you are in PDP, SDP or no party, you must obey the law. If any other person does the same thing, the same rule will apply,” he said.

Wike restated his declaration that no hotel should operate anywhere in the state.

