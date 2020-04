See Major Highlights of President Buhari’s Nationwide Broadcast

Below are highlights of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide broadcast:

Lockdown still in place in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun.

Lock down to be relaxed by Monday 4th May.

From 4th May, Selected businesses to open from 8am to 6pm

Curfew applies from 8pm to 6am

Restriction on social and religious gathering remain in place.

No interstate movement until further notice.

Kano on total lockdown for the next 2 weeks

