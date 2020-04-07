FG’s Palliative Measures’ ‘Cheap Talk’, Says Makinde

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has faulted the palliative measures put in place by the Federal Government in its bid to curtail the spread of coronavirus saying only about 20 per cent of it gets to citizens in sincere need.

Makinde spoke on Monday in a telephone interview with the Flash 105.9 FM COVID-19 Situation Room, monitored by The Punch, after being confirmed negative for COVID-19.

The governor had been in isolation for close to two weeks after testing positive for the deadly virus.

He expressed reservations about the volume of medical wares sent to the state in the wake of the viral outbreak.

Makinde said, “Two days ago, in the task force meeting, the Head of Service told me that the conditional cash transfer from the Federal Government would be N20,000 to people in 10 local government areas of Oyo State.

“I said, it is good but this programme predates this administration and I have never been impressed for one day about the way they identified the poorest and the impact.

“They have been making noise in the newspapers that now they have some items for us.

“So, I sent the people at the liaison office — first day at the Nigerian Governors’ Forum meeting, I was told that those items were taken to liaison offices; so I called the liaison office in Abuja and asked, did you receive anything but they said no.

“They told them to come to somewhere in Jabi to collect those items. They brought them yesterday (Sunday).

“Well, I thank them; it is nothing compared to what we require. Some gloves, personnel protective equipment like 25 in all.

“There seems to be a lot of cheap talk at the top level, so as a state, we really need to take our fate in our hands.”

He said efforts were being made to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.

The Punch

