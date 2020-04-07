Nigeria’s Coronavirus Cases Rise to 238, Confirms Six Additional Cases

Nigeria confirmed six more coronavirus cases on Monday to bring the total to 238.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced this via its Twitter handle.

Of the six new cases, the NCDC said two were recorded in Kwara State, two in Edo, one in Rivers and one in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The PUNCH reports that Kwara has recorded its first two cases, the numbers of infections in Edo rose to ll and Rivers now has two cases.

NCDC also said that 35 patients have now been discharged in the country.

It tweeted, “Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: two in Kwara, two in Edo, one in Rivers and one in the FCT

“As of 09:30 pm on the 6th of April, there are 238 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-five have been discharged with five deaths.

“For a breakdown of cases by state, Lagos has 120, FCT- 48, Osun- 20, Oyo- nine, Edo- 11, Bauchi- six, Akwa Ibom – five, Kaduna- five, Ogun- four, Enugu- two, Ekiti- two, Rivers – two,

Benue- one, Ondo- one and Kwara- two.”

