Army Arrests Soldiers Threatening to Rape Women in Warri

The Nigerian Army has arrested two soldiers seen in a viral video threatening to molest women in the Warri area of Delta State and using uncouth and uncivilised language.

The two soldiers were arrested by 9 Brigade, Ikeja Military Cantonment, Lagos State.

In the video, the soldiers had threatened to carry out a spree of rape of women in Warri, with one of them threatening to inflict the women with the deadly HIV virus.

But the Nigerian Army, on Twitter, said the soldiers were arrested on Friday after the video went viral, adding that investigations were ongoing into the incident.

The army said, “Soldiers purportedly threatening to molest women in Warri, Delta State, were arrested by 9 Brigade, Ikeja and further investigation is ongoing.

“The general public should be assured that the investigations would be swift and fair in accordance with applicable military laws. The outcome of the investigations will determine the most appropriate disciplinary measures that can be taken in the circumstances.

“The army wishes to reiterate that it would not tolerate any form of irresponsibility and indiscipline on the part of its personnel.”

