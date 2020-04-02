Top Sportspreneur, Larry Izamoje Loses Mother

Famous Broadcaster and Founder, Brila, Dr. Larry Izamoje has lost his sweet mother, Ma Felicia Ewere Otiti Izamoje.

In a statement titled, “The Izamoje Matriarch Exits signed by Mrs Mabel Momodu, the family revealed that the late Ma Izamoje was 89 years old.

The full statement reads : With total surrender and thanks to God for the blessing of longevity and a life well lived,we announce the passing due to natural causes of our mother, Ma Felicia Ewere Otiti Izamoje (1931-2020), aged 89 years.

She is survived by Mrs Mabel Momodu, Pastor (Mrs) Patricia Ozowe, Dr Innocent Izamoje, Dr Larry Izamoje, Mrs Joy Oghenebruke, Mr Festus Izamoje, Mr Sylvester Izamoje , Chief( Mrs) Faith Akudihor, grand ,great grand children, in-laws , relatives ,church members and friends.

Burial arrangements will be announced later.signed:Mrs Mabel Momodu ( for the family)

