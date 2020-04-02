Coronavirus: New Group, Eko United Applauds Lagos State Government

Eko United, a new group that calls itself a collective of concerned Lagosians has applauded the Lagos State Government for the way and manner it has tackled the Coronavirus pandemic so far.

In a series of messages on its official social media handles, Eko United noted that it has been impressed with the bold steps taken by the state government to lead from the front since the outbreak.

It commended the government for signing into law the Lagos State Infectious Disease(Emergency Prevention) Regulation, establishing shopping malls 11 areas within the metropolis, acquiring disinfectant equipment and set up of COVID-19 emergency food initiative and training health workers to increase capacity.

The group also gave kudos to the government for directing a large part of the civil servants to stay at home to help flatten the curve instituting social distancing initiatives and setting up an emergency trust fund.

The group said it on its website that it is set up to galvanise Lagosians on policies and programmes of government.

According to Eko United “We believe that the success of Lagos, as the commercial nerve centre for Nigeria is fundamental to the development of Nigeria”

