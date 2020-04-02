Headline

COVID-19: Germany Donates N2.2bn to Nigeria

The German Mission in Nigeria has pledged €5.5m to the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund, says the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Nigeria, The PUNCH reports.

The donation, according to online currency converter, Oanda, as of 2pm on Thursday, exchanged for N2.2bn.

This is coming as the West-African country grapples with the attendant effects of economic shocks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which has paralysed most activities in the country while infecting over 170 persons with two deaths.

The PUNCH had reported that the Federal Government declared a 14-day lockdown in top cities with high cases of the virus including Abuja and Lagos as part of efforts to curb the community transmission of the pandemic.

There have been cries by the populace for the government to cushion the effect of the lockdown by providing relief materials including foodstuffs and other essentials.

The German Mission in the country on Thursday through the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Nigeria announcing on its Twitter handle, @GERinNigeria, said the donation would help vulnerable people have access to potable water, food and shelter amidst the crisis.

It tweeted, “Germany pledges €5.5m to the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund. It’s more critical than ever for vulnerable people to have access to clean water, food & shelter. This will enable partners to continue delivering life-saving aid amidst COVID-19.”

