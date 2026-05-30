Headline
I’m Ready to Lead – Atiku Abubakar
By Eric Elezuo
Following his resounding victory at the presidential primary election of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has made a statutory declaration of his readiness to lead the nation.
Atiku made the declaration among many other fundamental promises while making an acceptance speech at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, venue of the votes collation, with party chieftains and bigwigs in attendance.
While praising the transparency of the primary election conducted by the party as against the one conducted ruling party, Atiku acknowledged that democracy is alive in the ADC, and that the party is poised to wrestle power from the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC). Atiku won the primary with close to 2 million votes, defeating the former governor of Rivers State, Hon Rotimi Amaechi and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen to the second and third positions respectively.
The presidential candidate, who currently enjoys goodwill across the nation and among the international community as the formidable opposition in the forthcoming 2027 presidential election, outlined his mini manifesto aimed at restoring hopes for the Nigerian citizens, who according to him, are not only living in abject poverty, but also in the fear of the unknown as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and gruesome killings have become the order of the day.
Atiku summarized his intentions for the Nigeria of post 2027 in his acceptance speech as follows:
Protocol
I wish to express my profound appreciation for the privilege, which you have bestowed on me, of leading our great party, the African Democratic Congress, into the next elections as its Presidential Candidate. I am truly humbled and excited by this singular honour.
We demonstrated that while democracy is being strangled and squashed by the ruling party and its oppressive and anti-democratic government, democracy is alive and well in the African Democratic Congress. In our party, members are allowed to express their views, to have ambitions and to contest for elective positions in a free, fair and transparent process.
Our great party is a coalition built through hard work, immense sacrifices and compromises, guided by our determination to rescue our country’s democracy which is facing its greatest threat since the return to democratic rule in 1999.
As I speak, virtually all opposition political parties in the country have leadership crisis engineered by the APC government, the INEC and elements in the judiciary. And opposition figures continue to be harassed and intimidated, including those languishing in detention, such as Mallam Nasir El-Rufai who distinguished himself as a public servant, including as a Minister and two-term Governor of Kaduna State. He has been in detention for three months despite court orders granting him bail. He has been denied the right to celebrate two important religious holidays with his family in addition to being denied the opportunity to be by his mother’s side as she took her last breath. All because he is a leading opposition figure! This kind of cruelty must stop. The government continues to harass, intimidate and coerce opposition politicians to join the APC using the security agencies as well as the agencies which were set up by a previous government to fight corruption. Under this government, once a person joins the APC, the harassment ceases and the charges against them magically disappear. This abuse of power must stop.
Great care was taken to ensure that due diligence was done in the process of forming this coalition. Yet the government and the INEC continue to undermine it, even trying to deregister it. Let me warn that any further attempt to interfere in the affairs of the party by the Presidency, INEC and judiciary will be fiercely resisted. Enough is enough.
I congratulate my fellow contestants for this ticket to represent our great party in the elections scheduled for early next year. I know that you are driven by your patriotism and commitment to a better Nigeria and improved life for our people. I know that, like me, you are deeply concerned about the rapid descent of our country into economic disaster, catastrophic insecurity, extreme nepotism, political intolerance and the drive towards a one-party state by the current government and its party. I thank you for your healthy participation in this democratic process.
I must state at this juncture that this is not the time to celebrate. No one was defeated because we are one party and we all need to recognise the fierce urgency of the moment. Therefore, we have to unite, as we pledged before this process, to work to pull our country and our people out of the destructive grip of a corrupt, incompetent and polarising APC government.
I thank the primary elections Committee for organising peaceful, free, fair and transparent primaries. I thank the various leadership organs of our party, the various stakeholders, and volunteers for their hard work and dedication and all our party members and supporters for their efforts, patience and conduct during the process.
With the primaries behind us, the real hard work is about to begin. We have to prepare to campaign hard to win the next general elections in order to begin the difficult process of rescuing our country and its long-suffering people from this government.
We will be guided by clear national plans with set targets and timelines in line with commitments enshrined in our party’s manifesto. We will provide clear leadership that will empower our states to competitively attain the potentials of meeting the expectations of citizens. That will include working with them to guarantee well-outlined minimum standards of welfare provision in line with international best standards. Ours will be a new era of accountable leadership.
We shall prioritise Security, Education, the Economy, Healthcare and the challenge of power- sharing among the constituent units of our country.
Security
Every region of this country is gripped by insecurity, the worst kind in our history. Our people are being slaughtered in large numbers and the government has failed to take decisive and effective action to stop it and bring the perpetrators to justice.
The most disturbing is that members of our security forces, including military generals, are being slaughtered wantonly in a manner that can only be embarrassing to our military, which fought to keep the country together and is highly respected in various parts of the world where they distinguished themselves in international assignments. All we have been getting from the government is silence and, on occasion, expression of condolence and empty promises to deal with the murderers.
An ADC government under my leadership will take decisive action to address insecurity and protect lives and property in the country. We shall strengthen the armed forces, the police and other security agencies with massive new recruitment, provision of modern and adequate equipment, training, improved welfare and effective leadership. We shall also ensure accountability and proper coordination and intelligence sharing among all our security agencies.
It is obvious to us in the ADC that we can only secure our country long-term if we educate our young people and create an economy in which they and their families can thrive and help to change Nigeria and the world for the better.
Education
Under the watch of this APC government over 20 million of our school-age children are not in school. This cannot be tolerated in the modern world where education is the surest path to descent employment, wealth creation, national development and enlightened citizenry. We will, therefore, implement free and compulsory education at the primary and secondary levels and invest in leadership, entrepreneurial, technological and innovation skills amongst our teeming youth.
We shall embark on a holistic revival of our educational system by ensuring that staffing, buildings and all infrastructures are in place to make Nigerian youths competitive again. And the welfare of teachers will reflect their critical importance in nurturing the young.
Economy
This APC government has failed woefully on the economy. The poverty gripping our people is at a level that we have never seen in our history. The government brandishes statistics claiming that the economy is growing. But what has really been growing is the ill-gotten wealth of a few in and around the corridors of power while our people have extreme difficulty finding food to eat, paying for transport, medical treatment or their children’s school fees.
We commit to building an economy that benefits all Nigerians. Building an economy that works for Nigerians can only gather momentum when we address our utterly embarrassing and economy-destroying energy crisis. The provision of electricity is a minimum requirement for industrialization, be it in the factory or in the farm, for big business and for small enterprises. We shall remove the various bottlenecks limiting investments in various sectors of our economy in order to attract local and foreign investments that would create jobs and create meaningful growth in our economy. And we shall provide incentives where necessary to promote investment and job creation.
The government promised improved welfare for our people with the removal of fuel subsidy. Needless to say, the savings from subsidy removal has not been accounted for and the economic hardship resulting from the action has been unbearable. To make matters worse, borrowing has become the cornerstone of the economic policy of the APC government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. External borrowing alone has reached 30 billion dollars in the last three years. And the massive amounts being borrowed are given away in contracts to friends and cronies of those in government without competitive bidding and with no pretensions of due process. The future of our younger generation is being mortgaged with no accountability. That has to change and will change under an ADC government.
Healthcare
In the face of glaring healthcare challenges facing the country, we learned recently that the Federal Ministry of Health received only 30 million naira for capital expenditure in the preceding fiscal year. This is clearly a government that doesn’t care about the health of our people. Our ADC government will prioritise healthcare, with emphasis on prevention. Therefore, we will make massive investments in primary healthcare. In addition, we shall properly equip and staff our medical centres of excellence to ensure that our people receive the best specialist care here in Nigeria rather than travel abroad for same. We shall establish more such centres where needed and also incentivise the private sector to establish world class medical facilities across the country to meet the needs of our people.
In the coming weeks and months, we shall be rolling out our platform addressing these priorities and other issues in more details and with clear timelines.
Fellow citizens, where the APC government offers meaningless renewed hope, we will provide renewed action to repair the damage that they have done to our economy and society in the last twelve years of misrule.
My dear friends, we have gone through great challenges to build this coalition. Let us now turn our energies to continuing to build this party as we prepare for the campaign to win the elections and to rescue this country from the current misrule. We have a sacred responsibility to build a party that will stand as a great institution not only in Nigeria but as a great example to the world.
I, therefore, appeal to all those who feel aggrieved to come back to our party and close ranks with the rest of us. I appeal to all those who contested for various positions in our primaries to close ranks with us. In particular, I invite Chief Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen to join me in this fight to save our democracy and our country. As I said previously, there are no winners and no losers. Our people look up to us for leadership. I am ready to lead. I shall work with you all to continue to build our party. I will campaign with you and, if Nigerians give us the mandate, govern with you to build a country that works for all.
Thank you and may God bless you and bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Headline
Third Anniversary: Amid Economic Hardship, Insecurity, Tinubu Scores Self High, Says Nigeria Has Stabilised
By Eric Elezuo
In spite of the prevailing economic hardship reported across all strata of endeavours across Nigeria, and the deadly level of insecurity across the regions, President Bola Tinubu has scored himself and his administration high, declaring that the country has stabilised under his watch.
The President made the remarks while addressing the nation in his third anniversary speech on May 29, 2026.
Contrary to popular opinions and stakeholders observations, Tinubu outlined various areas of the economy to buttress its sterling stewardship, noting that removal of subsidy has continued to yield fruits.
The President’s speech is captured in full below:
My fellow compatriots,
Three years ago, you entrusted me with the sacred responsibility of leading our beloved nation at a defining moment in our history. I accepted that responsibility, fully aware of the magnitude of the challenges before us, but also deeply confident in the resilience and potential of the Nigerian people.
Today, on the occasion of the third anniversary of our administration, I speak to you not only as your President but also as a fellow citizen who understands the sacrifices many families have made in recent years and shares your hopes for a better Nigeria.
When this administration assumed office, our nation faced profound economic and structural difficulties. Mounting fiscal pressures, unsustainable fuel subsidies, declining revenues, exchange-rate distortions, rising debt-servicing costs, insecurity in several parts of the country, energy supply constraints, and declining public confidence in institutions all threatened our progress.
At the height of the subsidy regime, Nigeria was spending as much as ₦18.4 billion daily to sustain petrol subsidies—over ₦4 trillion in 2022 alone—resources that could have been invested in roads, healthcare, education, housing, and critical infrastructure. Multiple exchange rate windows and forex arbitrage created massive distortions, with Nigeria losing more than ₦8 trillion over three years to rent-seeking and speculative practices.
The situation demanded urgent and courageous action. Difficult but necessary decisions had to be taken to stabilise the economy and prevent a deeper national crisis. The easy choices would have been politically convenient. But leadership demands courage, especially when the right decisions are difficult.
Had we refused to act, our nation would have drifted toward fiscal breakdown, worsening poverty, and severe economic uncertainty. Together, we chose reform over ruin and decisiveness over hesitation. We chose long-term national recovery over short-term comfort.
These decisions came with sacrifice. The rising cost of living triggered by our measures placed enormous pressure on families, workers, and businesses. Young people searching for jobs felt discouraged. Many questioned whether these difficult decisions would lead to a better future.
I remain deeply conscious of those sacrifices, and I assure you: your sacrifice has not been in vain. And today, I can say with confidence that Nigeria has stabilised and is moving forward again. Across the country, visible progress is taking shape.
VISIBLE PROGRESS AND ECONOMIC GROWTH
Our economy is now more competitive and better positioned for sustainable growth than it was in 2023. Public finances are improving. States and local governments have greater resources to invest in their people. Investor confidence is growing. The stock market is booming, with the All Share Index rising from 53,000 and market capitalisation of N30 Trillion in 2023 to a record All Share Index of 250,000 and market capitalisation of N160 Trillion this year. Companies are declaring record profits and dividends.
Critical infrastructure projects are advancing at an unprecedented scale. Over 2,700 kilometres of highways and major roads are under construction, reconstruction, or rehabilitation, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway, the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road, the East-West Road, and many rural access roads. Significant sections are already completed or nearing completion, improving transportation, reducing travel time, boosting regional trade, and creating thousands of jobs.
Rail modernisation projects are ongoing to improve connectivity, logistics, and economic integration across the federation.
In the oil and gas sector, the reforms we instituted have attracted billions of dollars in fresh investment from the international oil companies that had shunned our country. The $5 billion NLNG Train 7 project is nearing completion to boost LNG production capacity, exports, and dividends.
Domestic gas utilisation is expanding. Local refining capacity has improved our energy security. With large-scale domestic and modular refineries operational, Nigeria is reducing its dependence on imported petroleum products and conserving foreign exchange.
For years, the power sector suffered from debt, underinvestment, and uncertainty, which weakened generation capacity and limited growth. Today, we are confronting those challenges directly.
Our administration is clearing legacy obligations, expanding transmission infrastructure, investing in renewable energy, and strengthening the national grid because no modern economy can grow in darkness. When power improves, businesses expand, industries grow, jobs are created, and families prosper.
We are determined to power Nigeria into a new era of industrial growth and economic opportunity.
EMPOWERING NIGERIANS: AGRICULTURE, EDUCATION, AND HOUSING
Agricultural interventions have supported millions of farmers by improving seedlings, fertilisers, mechanisation, and irrigation and by expanding access to finance and markets. We are opening new agricultural corridors to create jobs, strengthen supply chains, and reduce pressure on household incomes.
The Nigerian Education Loan Fund has provided over 1.5 million students with access to higher education, disbursing more than ₦282 billion to ensure that no willing student is denied access due to financial hardship.
Our Renewed Hope Housing Programme, along with that of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), is delivering over 10,000 housing units across 14 states and the FCT, creating over 300,000 jobs and expanding access to affordable housing. Major Renewed Hope Cities in Abuja, Lagos, and Kano are progressing steadily. Our consumer credit initiative, CREDICORP, is opening up new economic opportunities for workers and families.
In healthcare, thousands of primary healthcare centres are being revitalised, while health insurance coverage is expanding for vulnerable Nigerians.
DEEPENING TELECOMS ACCESS AND INVESTMENT
We also took decisive action to stabilise the telecommunications sector, which remains one of the most important drivers of modern economic growth.
After years of severe operational pressures and declining investment, confidence is gradually returning to the sector. Telecom operators are expanding networks, investing in infrastructure, recruiting Nigerian talent, and widening digital access across the country.
A connected Nigeria is a more competitive Nigeria. Digital infrastructure is now essential to commerce, education, innovation, and national productivity.
YOUTH, TECHNOLOGY AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
To our young people, I want you to know this nation believes in you. You are not a problem to be managed. You are the engine of Nigeria’s future. Across technology, manufacturing, creative industries, agriculture, sports, and entrepreneurship, we are expanding opportunities for you to compete and succeed. We are investing in digital skills, technical education, innovation, student financing, and enterprise support because the future must be driven by Nigerian talent, creativity, and productivity.
SECURITY AND NATIONAL UNITY
Security remains central to our national mission and to the creation of a virile and prosperous society. Our Armed Forces and security agencies have intensified operations against terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, oil thieves, and criminal networks. While challenges remain, many communities and highways are becoming safer and more economically active. We continue investing in intelligence, surveillance, logistics, technology, and inter-agency coordination. We are improving the capabilities of our armed forces and security agencies, and reclaiming the authority of the Nigerian state wherever criminality threatens peace and order. While we continue to confront the challenges head-on, progress is being made. I want to assure you that this government will not relent until every Nigerian can live, work, travel, and dream in safety.
My fellow Nigerians,
A nation develops when its people can see and touch progress. From highways under construction to rail modernisation and expanded energy investments, our goal remains clear: to build a Nigeria that works for Nigerians.
We have not solved every problem, and we are not yet where we want to be. But the foundation for recovery has been laid. The task before us now is clear: we must ensure that the benefits of reform are felt more directly in the daily lives of ordinary Nigerians.
We shall achieve this task by continuing to ensure that food prices, which have largely come down from their peak in 2023/2024, remain low.
We are also working to reduce transportation costs as operators of commercial trucks, buses, and taxis convert their petrol engines to CNG and switch to electric vehicles. We have also set our sights on creating more opportunities for decent work and enabling enterprise expansion.
A CALL TO NATIONAL PURPOSE
The journey of national renewal is not completed in a single year or a single administration’s tenure. Nations rise when their people remain united in purpose, disciplined in effort, and hopeful about the future.
We must choose hope over despair, unity over division, and nation-building over narrow interests.
But true security and prosperity require that every Nigerian feel included and valued. Nigeria belongs to all of us—no region, faith, or group should feel marginalised or forgotten. Our diversity is a source of strength. Whether Christian or Muslim, North or South, urban or rural, we rise or fall together as one nation under God.
To our youth, workers, entrepreneurs, farmers, professionals, security personnel, students, and diaspora: your sacrifices sustain our nation, and they will not be in vain. To the international community and investors: Nigeria remains committed to democratic stability, economic reform, responsible governance, and mutually beneficial partnerships.
My fellow Nigerians,
History teaches us that great nations are not built in comfort. They are built through sacrifice, resilience, courage, and collective purpose.
Ours is a nation of extraordinary people. We survived civil war and rebuilt. We overcame dictatorship and restored democracy. We endured hardship and remain bearers of hope. The Nigerian spirit remains strong and unbroken.
Today, the world is watching our country again, not as a nation defined by its difficulties, but as a nation determined to rise. Across agriculture, infrastructure, power, technology, manufacturing, and industry, the signs of recovery are becoming clearer. Confidence is returning. Productivity is improving. Opportunity is expanding.
LOOKING FORWARD
The work ahead is enormous, but I remain optimistic because I believe deeply in this country and in you, the Nigerian people.
I ask you to keep faith with Nigeria. Let us reject cynicism and division. Let us move forward together, united in purpose, disciplined in effort, compassionate toward one another, and confident in the greatness that lies ahead.
My fellow Nigerians, history tests nations before it elevates them. Nigeria is passing through such a test. But I believe with all my heart that we shall emerge stronger, fairer, more united, and more prosperous than ever before.
Let us continue this journey together. Let us build a Nigeria that is secure, prosperous, inclusive, and respected worldwide. Let us continue to believe in the promise of our nation.
May God bless you all.
May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria
Headline
2027: Turaki-led PDP Ratifies Jonathan As Presidential Candidate in Absentia
The Tanimu Turaki-led PDP, on Saturday, changed the venue of its convention and briskly ratified former President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.
The move was after the group was barred by the police from accessing the A Class Hotel in Abuja, initially rented for its convention.
The event, which did not last more than 20 minutes, had an ally of Jonathan, Fred Agbedi, who received the certificate on behalf of the former president.
Other dignitaries present at the event included Prof Jerry Gana, Tanimu Turaki, Adolphus Wabara, and several others who are loyal to Turaki.
The police had used several of their vans to completely block the two access roads leading off from the Wuse and Maitama axis, into the premises of the previously rented event centre.
The blockage deprived access to both PDP members loyal to Turaki and other road users who have nothing to do with the planned convention.
The development comes following Friday’s warning to hotels and event centres by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, not to allow illegal political parties or organisations to use their resources for the sake of security in the FCT.
In response, the PDP, in a statement, accused Wike of attempting to halt its planned event.
According to the statement, the party said the management of A Class Event Centre informed it that pressure was being mounted on the venue to stop the gathering from taking place.
The PDP said it had already paid for the venue and fulfilled all conditions required for the programme.
The party also said security agencies had been notified of the convention scheduled for Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Wuse 2, Abuja.
The party insisted that the convention would proceed despite what it described as intimidation.
Meanwhile, a former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, received the PDP Certificate of Return on behalf of former President Jonathan at the party’s ‘National Convention’ in Abuja.
The presentation by the PDP Interim National Working Committee led Turaki thrust Jonathan back into the political spotlight amid growing interest in the opposition’s plans ahead of the 2027 presidential election.
Gana received the certificate before party leaders, delegates, former ministers, state officials, and supporters gathered at the convention venue in Area 10, Garki, Abuja.
He later addressed party supporters and journalists shortly after the presentation.
Headline
Trump Orders Pentagon to Protect Nigerian Christians Under ISIS attack
US President, Donald Trump, has ordered the Pentagon – headquarters of the United States Department of Defense – to prioritize the protection of Christians targeted by ISIS terrorists in Nigeria.
U.S. Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, disclosed this on Wednesday while stressing that the mission has quietly led to the killing of ISIS’ second-in-command in Nigeria.
Speaking during a cabinet meeting chaired by President Trump at the White House, Hegseth said:
“To give you a sense of how committed this president is (referring to President Trump), maybe, a year ago, he heard the call of Nigerian Christians who are being targeted and killed by ISIS in Nigeria.
“He said, Pete, I want the war department to focus on ensuring that we do whatever we can to protect those Christians”.
He further said: “Partnerships like that can take some time behind the scenes, but he never wavered on it. We got the assets there over the last month. There has not been much coverage of this”.
He added that U.S. intelligence gathered during the operation helped lead to the deaths of “hundreds” of ISIS fighters tied to attacks on Christians and threats against the U.S. homeland.
“We killed ISIS’ number two in Nigeria, who is most responsible for killing Christians and trying to target U.S. homeland.
“There’s a lot of things we do that the media pays attention to, and a lot of things that the president empowers the Department to do on behalf of the American people, that he deserves great credit for,” Hegseth concluded.
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