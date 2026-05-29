News
WAEC Dismisses Viral Letter on Deployment of Security Personnel to Exam Centres As Fabricated, Fake
By Eric Elezuo
A statement signed by the Ag. Head, Public Affairs, West African Examinations Council (WAEC), National Office, Yaba, Ms Moyosola Adesina, on behalf of the Head of National Office, has denied and dismissed a letter purportedly issued by WAEC, and making the rounds on the internet, as forged, fake and fabricated.
The statement stated categoricrally that ‘the Council has not issued any such directive regarding the deployment of security personnel to individual examination centers as described in the rogue letter.’
The Council urged schools and examination centres to disregard the letter and it’s content as ‘it did not emanate from the office of the Senior Deputy Registrar (Test Administration) or any other department within WAEC Nigeria’.
Below is WAEC’s statement in full:
The attention of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, has been drawn to a fraudulent letter making the rounds in the media space.
The fabricated letter, dated May 27, 2026, bears the reference number L/SED/12/DIST/VOL. 4/460 and is addressed to “The Proprietor/Principal of schools.
The forged document falsely claims that the Council has finalized plans for a “comprehensive deployment” of personnel from the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to all WAEC examination centers across Nigeria, effective June 1, 2026. The letter also features a forged signature of the Senior Deputy Registrar/Head (Test Administration), Mr. S.D. Kum.
The Management of the West African Examinations Council wishes to state categoricrally that the said letter is fake, as it did not emanate from the office of the Senior Deputy Registrar (Test Administration) or any other department within WAEC Nigeria. Similarly, the Council has not issued any such directive regarding the deployment of security personnel to individual examination centers as described in the rogue letter.
Furthermore, WAEC recognizes that this letter is the handiwork of mischief-makers and fraudsters aiming to create unnecessary panic, disrupt the smooth conduct of the ongoing examination, and mislead school proprietors, principals, parents, and candidates.
On this note, school authorities, supervisors, invigilators, parents, and the general public are hereby advised to completely disregard the contents of the said letter.
The Council hereby wishes all registered candidates for WASSCE for School Candidates, 2026 the very best in their preparations for the examination.
News
Omo-Agege Dumps APC, Says I’ll Not Remain a Sitting Duck
Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The statement announcing the resignation was signed by his Media Adviser, Sunday Areh.
The resignation, which took immediate effect, was conveyed in a letter dated May 22, 2026, addressed to the Chairman of APC Orogun Ward 2 in Ughelli North local government area of Delta state.
Omo-Agege, who served as Deputy President of the 9th Senate, said his decision is as a result of recent political developments within the party in Delta state particularly extensive consultations with political associates and supporters across the state.
According to him, prevailing developments within the APC in Delta state made it impossible for him to effectively pursue the political aspirations and interests of his constituents within the party structure.
“I will not remain a sitting duck in a party where I cannot advance the interests of Delta Central, Delta State and Nigeria,” the former lawmaker stated.
He expressed appreciation to the APC for the opportunity to serve in various capacities, particularly as Deputy President of the Senate, while wishing the party well in its future endeavours.
The former senator also disclosed that he had requested the removal of his name from all party membership records, registers, and official communication platforms.
Omo-Agege reaffirmed his commitment to the political and developmental interests of Delta Central and Delta State, stressing that he would continue to pursue those objectives outside the APC.
Recently, a chieftain of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC), in Delta state, Chief James Onosakponome, urged Omo-Agege, to defect to the NDC and contest the 2027 Delta state governorship election in a bid to reclaim what he described as the “stolen mandate” of the 2023 governorship poll.
Onosakponome made the call in the wake of Omo-Agege’s defeat in the Delta Central APC senatorial primary by Senator Ede Dafinone, amid mounting speculation over the former Deputy Senate President’s next political move.
He argued that Omo-Agege should no longer feel restrained by the belief that Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has the “first right of refusal” for the APC governorship ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.
The APC stalwart’s remarks also come on the heels of a landmark judgment delivered by the Federal High Court in Abuja, which nullified critical portions of the timetable issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2027 general elections.
In the ruling delivered by Justice M. G. Umar, the court held that INEC acted outside its statutory powers under the Electoral Act 2026 by altering timelines relating to party primaries and candidate submissions.
The court ruled that the commission cannot lawfully shorten the statutory 120-day period provided under Section 29(1) of the Electoral Act for political parties to submit particulars of their candidates before elections.
The court further held that INEC lacks the authority to abridge the 90-day window stipulated under Section 31 of the Act for the withdrawal and substitution of candidates.
Reacting to the unfolding political developments, Onosakponome said that if reports of Omo-Agege’s planned defection to the NDC are accurate, then the former Deputy Senate President should boldly pursue the governorship rather than settle for another senatorial contest.
“If the reports that he is moving to the NDC are true, especially with many of his loyal supporters already aligning with the party, then there is absolutely nothing stopping him from contesting for governor.
For a political figure of DSP Omo-Agege’s stature, returning to contest for Senate would amount to political demotion,” he stated.
According to him, Omo-Agege still commands enormous grassroots support across Delta state and possesses the political structure required to mount a formidable governorship challenge.
“As one of his committed supporters, I strongly believe the 2023 governorship mandate was taken from him. Today, Omo-Agege controls over 240,000 organic votes across Delta state. With that kind of political strength, he should naturally be in the governorship race,” Onosakponome added.
“At least, with over 240,000 loyal votes behind him, there is no reason for him to step down for anybody in another political party. He has the capacity and popularity to contest and win the governorship election.”
He maintained that Omo-Agege’s widespread grassroots appeal across the three senatorial districts positions him as a viable statewide candidate and urged him not to remain politically sidelined at a crucial period in Delta state’s political evolution.
The development is expected to trigger major political reactions within Delta state, where Omo-Agege remains one of the most influential political figures in the South-South region.
News
FG Declares Wed, Thursday Public Holidays to Mark Eld Ul Adha Celebration
The Federal government has declared Wednesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 28, 2026 as public holidays to mark the celebration of Eid ul Adha.
The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the announcement on behalf of the government.
The declaration was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Magdalene Ajani.
It said the declaration affirms the Federal government’s profound respect for the faith and spiritual heritage of millions of Nigerian Muslims who join the global Islamic community in observing this sacred occasion.
“The minister conveys the warm felicitations of the Federal government to all Muslim faithful in Nigeria and throughout the Diaspora. Eid ul Adha is a festival of deep spiritual significance, grounded in the values of sacrifice, obedience to God, and compassion for one’s fellow man.
“The Federal government urges all Nigerians to use this period for prayer and sober reflection, asking for divine guidance upon the country as it continues its pursuit of peace, security, and prosperity for every citizen,” Ajani said.
“It is in the spirit of brotherhood, shared humanity, and national unity that the Federal government wishes all Muslims a peaceful, blessed, and joyous celebration,” the Permanent Secretary added.
News
Bandits Invade Kwara Community, Abduct Scores, Set Emir’s Palace Ablaze
Suspected bandits have reportedly invaded the Yashikira community in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, early this morning, setting the Emir’s palace ablaze and abducting several residents, including women and children.
It was gathered that the attack occurred late at night when the heavily armed assailants stormed the community, firing sporadically.
According to sources in the area, the gunmen attacked the palace during the invasion, setting parts of the royal residence on fire before whisking away multiple victims.
Residents said the attackers operated for hours without resistance, leaving behind destruction and fear in the border community.
Another local source described the incident as terrifying, noting that villagers were caught unaware as the gunmen invaded the town under the cover of darkness.
Sources say Security forces have launched immediate rescue operations to free victims of the Yashikira abduction, which occurred on Sunday night.
Military and police operatives have established a cordon in the area as part of the efforts to rescue about 10 persons who were reportedly taken from the community in an overnight attack on the palace of the Emir of Yashikira.
The police are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.
The development comes after bandits on Saturday night invaded a prayer ground at Ori-Oke Ajaiye, on the outskirts of Ikiran village in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing three worshippers and abducting 15 others during a vigil.
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