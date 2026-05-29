WAEC Dismisses Viral Letter on Deployment of Security Personnel to Exam Centres As Fabricated, Fake

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement announcing the resignation was signed by his Media Adviser, Sunday Areh.

The resignation, which took immediate effect, was conveyed in a letter dated May 22, 2026, addressed to the Chairman of APC Orogun Ward 2 in Ughelli North local government area of Delta state.

Omo-Agege, who served as Deputy President of the 9th Senate, said his decision is as a result of recent political developments within the party in Delta state particularly extensive consultations with political associates and supporters across the state.

According to him, prevailing developments within the APC in Delta state made it impossible for him to effectively pursue the political aspirations and interests of his constituents within the party structure.

“I will not remain a sitting duck in a party where I cannot advance the interests of Delta Central, Delta State and Nigeria,” the former lawmaker stated.

He expressed appreciation to the APC for the opportunity to serve in various capacities, particularly as Deputy President of the Senate, while wishing the party well in its future endeavours.

The former senator also disclosed that he had requested the removal of his name from all party membership records, registers, and official communication platforms.

Omo-Agege reaffirmed his commitment to the political and developmental interests of Delta Central and Delta State, stressing that he would continue to pursue those objectives outside the APC.

Recently, a chieftain of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC), in Delta state, Chief James Onosakponome, urged Omo-Agege, to defect to the NDC and contest the 2027 Delta state governorship election in a bid to reclaim what he described as the “stolen mandate” of the 2023 governorship poll.

Onosakponome made the call in the wake of Omo-Agege’s defeat in the Delta Central APC senatorial primary by Senator Ede Dafinone, amid mounting speculation over the former Deputy Senate President’s next political move.

He argued that Omo-Agege should no longer feel restrained by the belief that Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has the “first right of refusal” for the APC governorship ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.

The APC stalwart’s remarks also come on the heels of a landmark judgment delivered by the Federal High Court in Abuja, which nullified critical portions of the timetable issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2027 general elections.

In the ruling delivered by Justice M. G. Umar, the court held that INEC acted outside its statutory powers under the Electoral Act 2026 by altering timelines relating to party primaries and candidate submissions.

The court ruled that the commission cannot lawfully shorten the statutory 120-day period provided under Section 29(1) of the Electoral Act for political parties to submit particulars of their candidates before elections.

The court further held that INEC lacks the authority to abridge the 90-day window stipulated under Section 31 of the Act for the withdrawal and substitution of candidates.

Reacting to the unfolding political developments, Onosakponome said that if reports of Omo-Agege’s planned defection to the NDC are accurate, then the former Deputy Senate President should boldly pursue the governorship rather than settle for another senatorial contest.

“If the reports that he is moving to the NDC are true, especially with many of his loyal supporters already aligning with the party, then there is absolutely nothing stopping him from contesting for governor.

For a political figure of DSP Omo-Agege’s stature, returning to contest for Senate would amount to political demotion,” he stated.

According to him, Omo-Agege still commands enormous grassroots support across Delta state and possesses the political structure required to mount a formidable governorship challenge.

“As one of his committed supporters, I strongly believe the 2023 governorship mandate was taken from him. Today, Omo-Agege controls over 240,000 organic votes across Delta state. With that kind of political strength, he should naturally be in the governorship race,” Onosakponome added.

“At least, with over 240,000 loyal votes behind him, there is no reason for him to step down for anybody in another political party. He has the capacity and popularity to contest and win the governorship election.”

He maintained that Omo-Agege’s widespread grassroots appeal across the three senatorial districts positions him as a viable statewide candidate and urged him not to remain politically sidelined at a crucial period in Delta state’s political evolution.

The development is expected to trigger major political reactions within Delta state, where Omo-Agege remains one of the most influential political figures in the South-South region.