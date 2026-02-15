Opinion
If Glo Didn’t Exist: A Counterfactual Analysis of Nigeria’s Telecom Sector
By Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba
It is a well-known fact that impact is not only measured by what exists, but by imagining what would be missing if it did not. If Globacom (Glo) had never entered Nigeria’s telecom sector, prices would likely have adjusted more slowly, competition would have been weaker, and access to affordable data might not have expanded at the same pace. But beyond affordability and efficiency, there is a more human and palpable indicator of impact, a phrase born in lecture halls and campus corridors: “We need some oxygen.”
At first glance, the slogan sounds dramatic. Yet on Nigerian campuses, it carries a precise and practical meaning. When students say, “Guys, we need some oxygen,” they are not talking about air. They are asking a colleague to turn on their Glo hotspot. It is a coded language, creative, humorous, and deeply revealing. “Oxygen” has become synonymous with Glo data.
Why oxygen? Because for today’s student, internet access is life-support for academic survival. Assignments are submitted online. Journal articles are downloaded from digital libraries. Class groups function on WhatsApp. Research discussions happen in shared online spaces. Without data, academic work stalls. With efficient data, ideas move.
The slogan did not emerge randomly. It emerged from lived experience, affordability and efficiency. Glo’s competitive pricing means one student can purchase a bundle and share it with many others. In classrooms across Nigeria, it is common to see a small cluster of students huddled around laptops while one phone provides the signal. The hotspot becomes communal infrastructure. Knowledge flows because data flows.
Interestingly, the creativity does not stop at “oxygen.” In some departments and facilities, students have gone further to coin a new word: “Gloxygen.” By this they mean the special kind of oxygen that comes specifically from Glo, a playful fusion of Glo and oxygen, symbolizing dependable, affordable data that keeps academic life alive. In other circles, they even speak of a process called “Gloxygenation.” The term humorously describes the act of turning on a Glo hotspot so that others can connect and “receive life.” It is their scientific metaphor for restoring digital vitality before a presentation, an online submission, or a group assignment. Nothing is impossible with students when it comes to creativity. As a lecturer, I am fully aware of how strongly they crave stable and affordable connectivity, and how often that craving points in one direction, Glo.
Efficiency strengthens the metaphor. Students rely on Glo not just because it is affordable, but because it performs. WhatsApp calls go through clearly. Messages deliver instantly. Browsing remains stable enough for research and downloads. When a network consistently allows smooth connectivity, it earns trust. That trust transforms into culture, and culture produces slogans, new vocabularies and shared identity.
From a human development perspective, the phrase “we need oxygen” signals more than brand preference. It reflects digital dependency in modern education. Affordable internet reduces the marginal cost of learning. It narrows inequality between students from different income backgrounds. It enables collaboration. It reduces academic frustration. In essence, it simplified access to knowledge.
If Glo did not exist, would this slogan exist? Possibly not. Higher data costs would reduce sharing. Less competitive pricing would limit bundle sizes. Hotspot culture might shrink. The symbolic “oxygen” would become scarce. And when oxygen becomes scarce, productivity declines and mental fatigue is likely.
What makes the slogan powerful is its simplicity. Students could have said, “Please turn on your hotspot.” Instead, they say, “We need oxygen.” It is witty, coded, efficient just like the data service they are requesting. It communicates urgency without embarrassment. It signals community without complaint. It reflects how deeply embedded affordable connectivity has become in campus life.
In economic language, Glo intensified competition and increased consumer surplus. In campus language, it supplies oxygen. And when an entire generation equates your service with the air they breathe for learning, when they invent words like “Gloxygen” and speak of “Gloxygenation”, that is not merely market penetration. That is cultural integration. That is positive impact.
At Bayero University Kano, particularly around the Mami Markets and the student village areas of both the Old and New Campus, the pattern becomes even clearer. If you see a cluster of students gathered under one large umbrella, you will often notice the green and white signage nearby, Glo SIM registration points and promotional stands offering guidance on new and cheaper bundles. The presence is visible, accessible, and woven into student daily life.
Sometimes, the strongest evidence of impact is not found in financial reports or subscriber statistics. It is found in everyday speech. And on Nigerian campuses, the speech is clear:
“We need some oxygen….”
Dr. Baba writes from Kano, and can be reached via drssbaba@yahoo.com
Opinion
In Defence of Atiku Abubakar: Experience, Reach and the 2027 Reality
By Tim Okojie Ave
The debate over who should carry the opposition banner in 2027 must be guided by political reality, not ethnic sentiment or social media noise. Nigeria is at a crossroads, and defeating President Bola Tinubu in 2027 will require experience, national reach, and electoral strength—not experiments.
I do not believe in, nor do I promote, ethnic politics. Recent Nigerian history proves that elections are not won by zoning rhetoric but by strategic calculations. Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, a southerner, was not allowed to complete a second term—not because of performance alone, but because power blocs rallied against him. When the then-opposition APC sought a candidate capable of defeating Jonathan, they did not argue that it was “still the South’s turn.” Instead, they searched across the country for a candidate with massive grassroots followership and electoral weight. That search led them to Muhammadu Buhari, despite his past electoral losses and controversial human rights record as a former military ruler.
The result is now history.
It is therefore laughable when uninformed voices argue that Atiku Abubakar should be denied the ADC ticket because he has contested elections before. By that same logic, Buhari should never have been given the APC ticket. Political persistence is not a crime; it is often the mark of conviction and relevance.
Others argue that Atiku is “too old,” forgetting that leadership is not a sprint but a test of wisdom, stamina, and experience. Age did not disqualify global leaders like Joe Biden or Nelson Mandela, nor did it stop Buhari himself. What matters is physical fitness, mental clarity, and capacity—and on all counts, Atiku Abubakar remains fit.
The argument that it is “still the South’s turn” in 2027 is politically weak and strategically dangerous. When APC wanted to win, they ignored zoning sentiment and focused on victory. That is exactly what the African Democratic Congress (ADC) must do if it is serious about defeating Tinubu and reducing him to a one-term president. Political parties exist to win elections, not to appease ethnic emotions.
ADC must ensure party supremacy and resist being bamboozled into handing its ticket to candidates who exist mainly on social media but lack nationwide structure and grassroots acceptance.
If asked for my candid opinion on who best fits the ADC ticket in 2027, my choice is clear: Atiku Abubakar.
He possesses unmatched political experience, having served eight solid years as Vice President under President Olusegun Obasanjo. He is globally recognised as an astute politician and a patriotic business mogul. His wealth is independent of public office, meaning he is unlikely to treat Nigeria’s treasury as a personal bank.
Since leaving office, despite relentless political persecution, Atiku has not been successfully linked to any proven corruption case—an indication of transparency and resilience. He is healthy, active, and capable of representing Nigeria internationally without embarrassment.
Ultimately, elections are not won by sentiment but by strategy. If ADC truly seeks victory in 2027, it must choose a candidate with national appeal, experience, credibility, and structure. On all these counts, Atiku Abubakar stands tall.
This is not ethnic politics.
This is political realism.
Tim Okojie Ave is the Publisher, National Chronicle newspaper
Opinion
The Power of Strategy in the 21st Century: Unlocking Extraordinary Possibilities
By Tolulope A. Adegoke PhD
“Strategy in the twenty-first century is not about predicting tomorrow with precision, but about building the capacity to thrive within it. The future belongs not to those with the most detailed plans, but to those most prepared to learn, adapt, and grow as tomorrow unfolds” – Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD
Abstract
The concept of strategy has undergone a fundamental transformation in the twenty-first century. Where once it meant rigid long-term planning, today strategy demands adaptability, continuous learning, and the capacity to navigate uncertainty. This publication examines how individuals, corporations, and nations can harness this evolved understanding of strategy to create extraordinary possibilities. It argues that success in the current era depends not on predicting the future but on building the capacity to thrive within it.
Introduction: The New Strategic Paradigm
There was a time when strategy meant creating a detailed plan and adhering to it rigidly for years. Organizations would map every step, follow predetermined pathways, and expect success to follow predictably. That world has vanished.
Contemporary reality is defined by velocity and volatility. Industries transform overnight. Skills that commanded premiums become obsolete within months. Global events ripple through local economies in unprecedented ways. In this environment, strategy has evolved into something fundamentally different—less about prediction and more about preparedness, less about control and more about navigation.
This new strategic paradigm rests on several foundational principles:
Adaptability over rigidity. Plans must remain living documents, continuously revised as circumstances change.
Learning over knowing. The capacity to acquire new knowledge matters more than the knowledge one already possesses.
Resilience over optimization. Systems designed to withstand shocks outperform those designed only for peak efficiency.
Connection over isolation. No entity succeeds alone; ecosystems matter more than individual actors.
These principles apply across every level of human endeavour. For the individual charting a career, the corporation navigating competitive pressures, and the nation securing its citizens’ prosperity, the strategic mindset required is remarkably similar.
Part One: Strategic Imperatives for Individuals
The Collapse of the Old Contract
For much of the twentieth century, a clear social contract governed individual advancement. Education led to credentials. Credentials led to employment. Employment led to security. This linear progression provided predictability for generations.
That contract has dissolved. Educational attainment no longer guarantees professional opportunity. Credentials that once opened doors now barely secure attention. The relationship between learning and earning has become uncertain and contested.
This dissolution is not temporary. It reflects structural changes in how value is created and exchanged in modern economies. Automation displaces routine work. Artificial intelligence augments cognitive tasks. Global talent pools compete across borders. The individual who waits for someone else to provide opportunity will wait indefinitely.
Reframing Personal Identity
The most fundamental strategic shift available to any individual involves reframing how they understand themselves. Moving from the mindset of a job seeker to that of a value creator transforms every subsequent decision.
The job seeker asks: Who will employ me? What positions are available? How can I meet someone else’s requirements?
The value creator asks: What problems can I solve? Where can my skills make a difference? How can I contribute meaningfully?
This distinction is not semantic. It determines where attention goes, how effort is invested, and what opportunities become visible. In economies characterised by rapid change, those who focus on creating value consistently outperform those who focus on securing positions.
Essential Capabilities for Contemporary Success
While specific skills vary across fields and contexts, certain capabilities prove consistently valuable regardless of circumstance.
Problem-solving stands paramount. Every organization, community, and family faces challenges. Individuals who can analyze complex situations, identify viable pathways forward, and execute solutions are perpetually needed. This capability develops through practice—through confronting difficulties, reflecting on outcomes, and refining approaches over time.
Communication determines whether ideas translate into action. The ability to articulate thoughts clearly, listen attentively, persuade ethically, and write simply separates effective contributors from those whose potential remains unrealized. Communication is not a soft skill; it is the mechanism through which thought influences the world.
Digital literacy has become foundational rather than specialized. Using digital tools fluently, understanding data, navigating online platforms, and adapting to technological change are now baseline requirements for meaningful participation in modern economies. Those lacking these capabilities face progressive exclusion from opportunity.
Adaptability may ultimately prove most important. The willingness to learn continuously, acknowledge ignorance, experiment with unfamiliar approaches, and pivot when circumstances change distinguishes those who remain relevant across decades from those whose effectiveness diminishes over time.
Contemporary Approaches to Learning
Traditional education assumed a sequential model: learn first, then work, then retire. This model collapses when knowledge evolves faster than curricula can update.
Micro-credentials have emerged as a practical response. Short, focused programs teaching specific, demonstrable skills allow individuals to build capabilities incrementally. A certificate in data analysis, project management, digital marketing, or renewable energy installation signals clearly what an individual can accomplish. These credentials stack over time, creating portfolios of capability that often prove more valuable than general degrees.
This approach enables flexibility. Learning occurs alongside working. New skills accumulate as old ones become less relevant. Pivoting between fields becomes possible without restarting entirely. Lifelong learning ceases to be an abstract ideal and becomes a practical strategy for remaining valuable.
Financial Autonomy as Strategic Foundation
Technology has democratized access to financial tools previously available only to the wealthy. Applications enabling automated saving, low-cost investing, and personalized guidance allow individuals to build financial foundations regardless of starting point.
The strategic principle is straightforward: begin early, remain consistent. Small amounts invested regularly, diversified appropriately, and left to compound create options over time. The individual with savings can take calculated risks. The individual with investments can weather economic storms. Financial capability translates directly into freedom—freedom to choose, to wait, to pursue meaningful work rather than merely necessary work.
Part Two: Strategic Imperatives for Corporations
The Obsolescence of Fixed Planning
Corporate strategy once meant five-year plans executed faithfully. Those plans assumed environments stable enough to predict, competitors predictable enough to model, and technologies static enough to anticipate. None of these assumptions hold today.
Contemporary corporate strategy operates differently. Direction remains essential, but rigidity proves fatal. Planning matters, but pivoting matters more. Strategy becomes continuous conversation rather than periodic document—a framework for making decisions as new information emerges, not a cage constraining response to changing circumstances.
Successful organizations treat strategy as learning. They sense market shifts rapidly, experiment with responses, amplify what works, and abandon what does not. They balance short-term performance with long-term reinvention, managing the present while preparing for futures that may differ radically from expectations.
Digital Transformation in Context
Digital transformation has become mandatory for organizations across sectors. Yet its meaning varies dramatically by context.
In environments with reliable infrastructure, digital transformation may mean moving entirely online. In environments where infrastructure remains inconsistent, successful approaches differ. Organizations must build hybrid models—digital at core but supplemented by physical touch points where needed. Online ordering paired with offline delivery. Digital payments alongside cash acceptance. Technology enhancing relationships rather than replacing them.
This is not compromise but sophistication. Organizations achieving genuine digital maturity build systems that function despite infrastructure limitations. They train people to use tools effectively. They integrate technology throughout operations rather than adding it superficially. They understand digital as means, not end.
Trust as Competitive Advantage
Many environments suffer trust deficits. Historical disappointments, institutional failures, and economic volatility leave stakeholders cautious. Consumers hesitate to believe claims. Employees hesitate to commit fully. Partners hesitate to collaborate deeply.
For organizations, this presents both challenge and opportunity. Those earning trust stand apart. They build loyal customer bases. They attract committed employees. They form partnerships enduring enough to accomplish meaningful work.
Building trust requires consistency over time. Delivering promised outcomes repeatedly. Communicating transparently when difficulties arise. Treating all stakeholders with respect rather than instrumentally. Showing up reliably even when circumstances make showing up difficult.
In low-trust environments, reliability becomes competitive advantage. Organizations people count on outperform those people merely watch.
Collaboration Over Isolation
Twentieth-century competitive models emphasised isolation. Organizations protected proprietary knowledge, fought for market share, and pursued individual advantage.
Twenty-first-century reality demands different approaches. Challenges confronting any single organisation often exceed its capacity to address alone. Skills gaps require industry-wide responses. Infrastructure deficits require collective action. Climate change affects everyone regardless of sector.
Forward-thinking Organizations embrace collaboration. They share data to build industry standards. They partner with government on systemic challenges. They work with educational institutions to develop future talent. They recognize that ecosystem health enables individual success.
This is enlightened self-interest, not charity. Organizations investing in broader environments create conditions for their own prosperity.
Artificial Intelligence: Strategic Adoption
Artificial intelligence dominates contemporary business discourse. Hype exceeds understanding. Fear of obsolescence drives hasty adoption.
Strategic Organizations approach AI differently. They begin with problems, not technology. What specific challenges resist current solutions? Where might better information improve decisions? What processes consume disproportionate time without adding proportionate value? These questions reveal where AI might contribute meaningfully.
Data governance precedes AI capability. Systems learning from data require data worth learning from—accurate, comprehensive, appropriately protected. Building strong data practices is not technical detail but strategic foundation. Organizations neglecting this foundation build on sand.
Most valuable applications address genuine needs rather than following trends. Credit assessment for previously excluded populations. Yield prediction for smallholder farmers. Learning personalization for students with varied needs. Applications solving real problems, designed for specific contexts, prove more valuable than imported solutions seeking problems to address.
Talent as Ultimate Constraint
Every organizational leader eventually acknowledges the same truth: finding and keeping capable people limits everything else. Talent scarcity constrains growth. Competition for capable individuals intensifies continuously. Those most valuable often face opportunities elsewhere.
Effective talent strategy recognizes that people seek more than compensation. They seek growth—opportunity to develop capabilities and advance meaningfully. They seek value—recognition that their contributions matter. They seek connection—relationships with colleagues and leaders who respect them.
Organizations providing these things attract and retain talent even without premium compensation. They invest in development through training, mentorship, and clear advancement pathways. They build cultures where people feel supported and trusted. They give autonomy while maintaining accountability.
Some Organizations create internal universities—systematic development programs building capabilities continuously. Others partner with learning platforms providing access to courses. Others establish mentorship connecting experienced leaders with emerging talent. These investments compound through loyalty, productivity, and innovation.
Part Three: Strategic Imperatives for Nations
Transcending Electoral Cycles
Governance traditionally operates on electoral timelines. Each administration brings new priorities, new language, and new approaches. Programs start and stop. Momentum fragments. Progress proves difficult to sustain.
Strategic nations transcend this pattern. They build frameworks extending beyond any single government. Long-term visions spanning decades provide direction. Medium-term plans translate vision into actionable priorities. Annual budgets align with both.
This continuity matters because development requires persistence. Human capital accumulates over generations. Infrastructure serves across decades. Institutions strengthen through consistent attention. Nations thinking only in electoral cycles cannot accomplish what nations thinking in generational cycles achieve.
Nigeria’s Agenda 2050 exemplifies this approach. Looking three decades ahead, it provides direction transcending political transitions. The Renewed Hope Development Plan (2026-2030) translates that direction into concrete action. These frameworks create discipline—enabling evaluation of short-term choices against long-term priorities.
Strategic Procurement as Industrial Policy
Government procurement represents enormous economic leverage. Public spending constitutes significant share of most economies—in some cases approaching one-third of GDP. How these resources flow shapes economic structure.
When procurement flows abroad, it creates employment elsewhere. When procurement stays home, it builds domestic industry. Directing public spending toward local producers can unlock employment, stimulate manufacturing, and develop capabilities serving multiple purposes.
This is not protectionism but strategic procurement. It recognizes that government resources carry developmental potential beyond immediate purposes. Purchasing decisions become industrial policy instruments. Investment choices shape capability accumulation.
Implementation requires more than preference. It requires supplier development—helping local producers meet quality standards, scale appropriately, and compete effectively. It requires procurement systems capable of evaluating local options fairly. It requires patience for capabilities developing over time rather than emerging instantly.
Digital Sovereignty
Digital infrastructure has become foundational to modern sovereignty. Data centers, fiber networks, cloud platforms—these constitute twenty-first-century equivalents of roads and ports. Nations controlling their digital infrastructure possess genuine sovereignty. Nations depending on others face genuine vulnerability.
Building digital sovereignty requires investment in infrastructure—fiber reaching broadly, data centers meeting international standards, networks providing reliable connectivity. It requires developing capability to manage and secure digital systems. It requires policies protecting privacy while enabling innovation.
Data sovereignty accompanies infrastructure sovereignty. Information flowing through digital networks constitutes strategic asset. Control over that information—where it resides, who accesses it, how it gets used—determines whether nations benefit from digital transformation or merely participate in it.
For some nations, digital infrastructure enables regional role. Serving neighbouring countries, attracting investment, creating technology employment—these possibilities emerge when digital foundations are solid.
Human Capital: The Fundamental Investment
Demographic structure shapes national possibility. Young populations can drive decades of growth—if productively engaged. If not, they become sources of instability rather than prosperity.
This makes human capital development fundamental. Every child receiving quality education adds to future capacity. Every young person acquiring valuable skill becomes potential contributor. Every life improved through better healthcare strengthens whole society.
Scale challenges are immense. Education systems serving millions require massive investment. Healthcare reaching all citizens demands complex organization. Skills training matching economic need requires coordination across sectors. Building systems capable of these things takes generations.
Yet progress accumulates. Technology enables educational delivery at unprecedented scale. Community health workers extend care to remote populations. Apprenticeship models train young people practically. Building blocks exist; assembling them into functioning systems is the work.
Governance as Enabling Environment
None of this functions without governance capable of implementation. Vision without execution accomplishes nothing. Plans disconnected from administrative reality produce only disappointment.
Governance challenges are well documented across contexts. Implementation gaps separate intention from outcome. Coordination failures produce contradictory efforts. Capacity constraints limit what committed officials can achieve. Trust deficits complicate collaboration.
Addressing these challenges requires its own strategy. Investing in public administration—training, supporting, motivating those operating government day to day. Using technology for transparency and accountability—making failure harder to hide and success easier to recognize. Creating platforms for dialogue between government, business, and civil society—ensuring policies reflect genuine needs and actual constraints.
Governance improvement is slow work. Institutions strengthen through consistent attention. Trust accumulates through demonstrated reliability. Capacity develops through sustained practice. The goal is not perfection but progress—steady, cumulative improvement in how things get accomplished.
Conclusion: Compounding Progress
Strategy in the twenty-first century differs fundamentally from its predecessors. It emphasizes adaptation over prediction, learning over knowing, and resilience over optimization. It recognizes uncertainty as permanent rather than temporary. It seeks not to control the future but to navigate it successfully.
This understanding applies across levels. Individuals building careers, corporations navigating competition, nations securing prosperity—all face similar strategic imperatives. All must develop capability to thrive amid change rather than waiting for stability to return.
Progress compounds. Each skilled individual adds to collective capability. Each reliable organization builds trust enabling further exchange. Each functioning programme demonstrates what governance can accomplish. These gains accumulate across generations, transforming what becomes possible.
Strategy provides framework for this work—way of thinking that helps choose wisely amid uncertainty. It does not guarantee success. Nothing does. But it improves odds, clarifies vision, and maintains direction even when path grows unclear.
That is the power of twenty-first-century strategy. Not predicting the future, but preparing for it. Not controlling events, but navigating them. Not waiting for possibilities to arrive, but working to make them real.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke, AMBP-UN is a globally recognized scholar-practitioner and thought leader at the nexus of security, governance, and strategic leadership. His mission is dedicated to advancing ethical governance, strategic human capital development, and resilient nation-building, and global peace. He can be reached via: tolulopeadegoke01@gmail.com, globalstageimpacts@gmail.com
Opinion
The Extraordinary Educational Legacy of the Fani-Kayode Family
By Emmanuel Owabor
There is no other family in the history of Africa in which there are five generations of graduates from Oxbridge-level universities.
From 1893 when Rev. Emmanuel Adelabi Kayode (Chief Femi Fani-Kayode’s great grandfather) graduated with honors with a Master of Arts degree in theology from Durham University, to 1922 when Justice Victor Adedapo Kayode (Chief Femi Fani-Kayode’s grandfather) graduated from Cambridge University with a law degree, to 1943 when Chief Remi Fani-Kayode (Chief Femi Fani-Kayode’s father) graduated from Cambridge University with a law degree, to 1984 when Chief Femi Fani-Kayode himself graduated from Cambridge University with a law degree, no family in Nigeria or indeed Africa and few in the world have had four generations of graduates from these elite institutions from such an early age.
The fifth generation of Oxbridge-level graduates was led by Chief Femi Fani-Kayode’s eldest daughter, Miss Folake Fani-Kayode, who graduated with a degree from Durham University in 2009 (like her great, great grandfather, Rev. Emmanuel Adelabi Kayode had done, 116 years earlier.
Since then numerous other children of Chief Femi Fani-Kayode have graduated from top British and western Universities.
This represents an extraordinary legacy of first class education from the best Universities the world for five uninterrupted generations.
No other Nigerian or African family has achieved this and very few even in the Western world.
Emmanuel Owabor is a Director of Content Service, a Public Policy Expert and a Public Affairs commentator of many years. He can be reached via owabor.e@gmail.com.
In Defence of Atiku Abubakar: Experience, Reach and the 2027 Reality
INEC Consults, Seeks Legislative Intervention As Reactions Trail Release of 2027 Election Timetable
Aesthetics, Landscape, Professionalism: You Can’t See ABUAD in One Day!
Voice of Emancipation: Yoruba Nation: The Long Road to Freedom
Kojo Bonsu: Creating Ghana’s New Investment Face in China
If Glo Didn’t Exist: A Counterfactual Analysis of Nigeria’s Telecom Sector
Legislators Disabling Technology Ahead of Time with Flimsy Excuses – Dele Momodu
Barcelona Moves: Galatasaray Place €80m Price Tag on Osimhen
Onitsha Main Narket Comes Alive As Monday Sit-at-Home Eases
Again, US to Deport 18 Nigerians on Criminal List
50 Years On: Remembering Ex-Head of State Gen Murtala Mohammed (1938 – 1976)
Port Harcourt Bound Aircraft Develops Fault Midair, Redirected to Benin
The Extraordinary Educational Legacy of the Fani-Kayode Family
Dangote Refinery’s Crude Distillation Unit and Motor Spirit Block Hit 650,000bpd Capacity
Trending
-
Sports3 days ago
Barcelona Moves: Galatasaray Place €80m Price Tag on Osimhen
-
Featured6 days ago
Onitsha Main Narket Comes Alive As Monday Sit-at-Home Eases
-
World5 days ago
Again, US to Deport 18 Nigerians on Criminal List
-
Featured2 days ago
50 Years On: Remembering Ex-Head of State Gen Murtala Mohammed (1938 – 1976)
-
News4 days ago
Port Harcourt Bound Aircraft Develops Fault Midair, Redirected to Benin
-
Opinion4 days ago
The Extraordinary Educational Legacy of the Fani-Kayode Family
-
Business3 days ago
Dangote Refinery’s Crude Distillation Unit and Motor Spirit Block Hit 650,000bpd Capacity
-
Headline4 days ago
Atiku Rejects Senate’s Approval of Mixed Transmission of Election Results