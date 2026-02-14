Opinion
The Power of Strategy in the 21st Century: Unlocking Extraordinary Possibilities
By Tolulope A. Adegoke PhD
“Strategy in the twenty-first century is not about predicting tomorrow with precision, but about building the capacity to thrive within it. The future belongs not to those with the most detailed plans, but to those most prepared to learn, adapt, and grow as tomorrow unfolds” – Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD
Abstract
The concept of strategy has undergone a fundamental transformation in the twenty-first century. Where once it meant rigid long-term planning, today strategy demands adaptability, continuous learning, and the capacity to navigate uncertainty. This publication examines how individuals, corporations, and nations can harness this evolved understanding of strategy to create extraordinary possibilities. It argues that success in the current era depends not on predicting the future but on building the capacity to thrive within it.
Introduction: The New Strategic Paradigm
There was a time when strategy meant creating a detailed plan and adhering to it rigidly for years. Organizations would map every step, follow predetermined pathways, and expect success to follow predictably. That world has vanished.
Contemporary reality is defined by velocity and volatility. Industries transform overnight. Skills that commanded premiums become obsolete within months. Global events ripple through local economies in unprecedented ways. In this environment, strategy has evolved into something fundamentally different—less about prediction and more about preparedness, less about control and more about navigation.
This new strategic paradigm rests on several foundational principles:
Adaptability over rigidity. Plans must remain living documents, continuously revised as circumstances change.
Learning over knowing. The capacity to acquire new knowledge matters more than the knowledge one already possesses.
Resilience over optimization. Systems designed to withstand shocks outperform those designed only for peak efficiency.
Connection over isolation. No entity succeeds alone; ecosystems matter more than individual actors.
These principles apply across every level of human endeavour. For the individual charting a career, the corporation navigating competitive pressures, and the nation securing its citizens’ prosperity, the strategic mindset required is remarkably similar.
Part One: Strategic Imperatives for Individuals
The Collapse of the Old Contract
For much of the twentieth century, a clear social contract governed individual advancement. Education led to credentials. Credentials led to employment. Employment led to security. This linear progression provided predictability for generations.
That contract has dissolved. Educational attainment no longer guarantees professional opportunity. Credentials that once opened doors now barely secure attention. The relationship between learning and earning has become uncertain and contested.
This dissolution is not temporary. It reflects structural changes in how value is created and exchanged in modern economies. Automation displaces routine work. Artificial intelligence augments cognitive tasks. Global talent pools compete across borders. The individual who waits for someone else to provide opportunity will wait indefinitely.
Reframing Personal Identity
The most fundamental strategic shift available to any individual involves reframing how they understand themselves. Moving from the mindset of a job seeker to that of a value creator transforms every subsequent decision.
The job seeker asks: Who will employ me? What positions are available? How can I meet someone else’s requirements?
The value creator asks: What problems can I solve? Where can my skills make a difference? How can I contribute meaningfully?
This distinction is not semantic. It determines where attention goes, how effort is invested, and what opportunities become visible. In economies characterised by rapid change, those who focus on creating value consistently outperform those who focus on securing positions.
Essential Capabilities for Contemporary Success
While specific skills vary across fields and contexts, certain capabilities prove consistently valuable regardless of circumstance.
Problem-solving stands paramount. Every organization, community, and family faces challenges. Individuals who can analyze complex situations, identify viable pathways forward, and execute solutions are perpetually needed. This capability develops through practice—through confronting difficulties, reflecting on outcomes, and refining approaches over time.
Communication determines whether ideas translate into action. The ability to articulate thoughts clearly, listen attentively, persuade ethically, and write simply separates effective contributors from those whose potential remains unrealized. Communication is not a soft skill; it is the mechanism through which thought influences the world.
Digital literacy has become foundational rather than specialized. Using digital tools fluently, understanding data, navigating online platforms, and adapting to technological change are now baseline requirements for meaningful participation in modern economies. Those lacking these capabilities face progressive exclusion from opportunity.
Adaptability may ultimately prove most important. The willingness to learn continuously, acknowledge ignorance, experiment with unfamiliar approaches, and pivot when circumstances change distinguishes those who remain relevant across decades from those whose effectiveness diminishes over time.
Contemporary Approaches to Learning
Traditional education assumed a sequential model: learn first, then work, then retire. This model collapses when knowledge evolves faster than curricula can update.
Micro-credentials have emerged as a practical response. Short, focused programs teaching specific, demonstrable skills allow individuals to build capabilities incrementally. A certificate in data analysis, project management, digital marketing, or renewable energy installation signals clearly what an individual can accomplish. These credentials stack over time, creating portfolios of capability that often prove more valuable than general degrees.
This approach enables flexibility. Learning occurs alongside working. New skills accumulate as old ones become less relevant. Pivoting between fields becomes possible without restarting entirely. Lifelong learning ceases to be an abstract ideal and becomes a practical strategy for remaining valuable.
Financial Autonomy as Strategic Foundation
Technology has democratized access to financial tools previously available only to the wealthy. Applications enabling automated saving, low-cost investing, and personalized guidance allow individuals to build financial foundations regardless of starting point.
The strategic principle is straightforward: begin early, remain consistent. Small amounts invested regularly, diversified appropriately, and left to compound create options over time. The individual with savings can take calculated risks. The individual with investments can weather economic storms. Financial capability translates directly into freedom—freedom to choose, to wait, to pursue meaningful work rather than merely necessary work.
Part Two: Strategic Imperatives for Corporations
The Obsolescence of Fixed Planning
Corporate strategy once meant five-year plans executed faithfully. Those plans assumed environments stable enough to predict, competitors predictable enough to model, and technologies static enough to anticipate. None of these assumptions hold today.
Contemporary corporate strategy operates differently. Direction remains essential, but rigidity proves fatal. Planning matters, but pivoting matters more. Strategy becomes continuous conversation rather than periodic document—a framework for making decisions as new information emerges, not a cage constraining response to changing circumstances.
Successful organizations treat strategy as learning. They sense market shifts rapidly, experiment with responses, amplify what works, and abandon what does not. They balance short-term performance with long-term reinvention, managing the present while preparing for futures that may differ radically from expectations.
Digital Transformation in Context
Digital transformation has become mandatory for organizations across sectors. Yet its meaning varies dramatically by context.
In environments with reliable infrastructure, digital transformation may mean moving entirely online. In environments where infrastructure remains inconsistent, successful approaches differ. Organizations must build hybrid models—digital at core but supplemented by physical touch points where needed. Online ordering paired with offline delivery. Digital payments alongside cash acceptance. Technology enhancing relationships rather than replacing them.
This is not compromise but sophistication. Organizations achieving genuine digital maturity build systems that function despite infrastructure limitations. They train people to use tools effectively. They integrate technology throughout operations rather than adding it superficially. They understand digital as means, not end.
Trust as Competitive Advantage
Many environments suffer trust deficits. Historical disappointments, institutional failures, and economic volatility leave stakeholders cautious. Consumers hesitate to believe claims. Employees hesitate to commit fully. Partners hesitate to collaborate deeply.
For organizations, this presents both challenge and opportunity. Those earning trust stand apart. They build loyal customer bases. They attract committed employees. They form partnerships enduring enough to accomplish meaningful work.
Building trust requires consistency over time. Delivering promised outcomes repeatedly. Communicating transparently when difficulties arise. Treating all stakeholders with respect rather than instrumentally. Showing up reliably even when circumstances make showing up difficult.
In low-trust environments, reliability becomes competitive advantage. Organizations people count on outperform those people merely watch.
Collaboration Over Isolation
Twentieth-century competitive models emphasised isolation. Organizations protected proprietary knowledge, fought for market share, and pursued individual advantage.
Twenty-first-century reality demands different approaches. Challenges confronting any single organisation often exceed its capacity to address alone. Skills gaps require industry-wide responses. Infrastructure deficits require collective action. Climate change affects everyone regardless of sector.
Forward-thinking Organizations embrace collaboration. They share data to build industry standards. They partner with government on systemic challenges. They work with educational institutions to develop future talent. They recognize that ecosystem health enables individual success.
This is enlightened self-interest, not charity. Organizations investing in broader environments create conditions for their own prosperity.
Artificial Intelligence: Strategic Adoption
Artificial intelligence dominates contemporary business discourse. Hype exceeds understanding. Fear of obsolescence drives hasty adoption.
Strategic Organizations approach AI differently. They begin with problems, not technology. What specific challenges resist current solutions? Where might better information improve decisions? What processes consume disproportionate time without adding proportionate value? These questions reveal where AI might contribute meaningfully.
Data governance precedes AI capability. Systems learning from data require data worth learning from—accurate, comprehensive, appropriately protected. Building strong data practices is not technical detail but strategic foundation. Organizations neglecting this foundation build on sand.
Most valuable applications address genuine needs rather than following trends. Credit assessment for previously excluded populations. Yield prediction for smallholder farmers. Learning personalization for students with varied needs. Applications solving real problems, designed for specific contexts, prove more valuable than imported solutions seeking problems to address.
Talent as Ultimate Constraint
Every organizational leader eventually acknowledges the same truth: finding and keeping capable people limits everything else. Talent scarcity constrains growth. Competition for capable individuals intensifies continuously. Those most valuable often face opportunities elsewhere.
Effective talent strategy recognizes that people seek more than compensation. They seek growth—opportunity to develop capabilities and advance meaningfully. They seek value—recognition that their contributions matter. They seek connection—relationships with colleagues and leaders who respect them.
Organizations providing these things attract and retain talent even without premium compensation. They invest in development through training, mentorship, and clear advancement pathways. They build cultures where people feel supported and trusted. They give autonomy while maintaining accountability.
Some Organizations create internal universities—systematic development programs building capabilities continuously. Others partner with learning platforms providing access to courses. Others establish mentorship connecting experienced leaders with emerging talent. These investments compound through loyalty, productivity, and innovation.
Part Three: Strategic Imperatives for Nations
Transcending Electoral Cycles
Governance traditionally operates on electoral timelines. Each administration brings new priorities, new language, and new approaches. Programs start and stop. Momentum fragments. Progress proves difficult to sustain.
Strategic nations transcend this pattern. They build frameworks extending beyond any single government. Long-term visions spanning decades provide direction. Medium-term plans translate vision into actionable priorities. Annual budgets align with both.
This continuity matters because development requires persistence. Human capital accumulates over generations. Infrastructure serves across decades. Institutions strengthen through consistent attention. Nations thinking only in electoral cycles cannot accomplish what nations thinking in generational cycles achieve.
Nigeria’s Agenda 2050 exemplifies this approach. Looking three decades ahead, it provides direction transcending political transitions. The Renewed Hope Development Plan (2026-2030) translates that direction into concrete action. These frameworks create discipline—enabling evaluation of short-term choices against long-term priorities.
Strategic Procurement as Industrial Policy
Government procurement represents enormous economic leverage. Public spending constitutes significant share of most economies—in some cases approaching one-third of GDP. How these resources flow shapes economic structure.
When procurement flows abroad, it creates employment elsewhere. When procurement stays home, it builds domestic industry. Directing public spending toward local producers can unlock employment, stimulate manufacturing, and develop capabilities serving multiple purposes.
This is not protectionism but strategic procurement. It recognizes that government resources carry developmental potential beyond immediate purposes. Purchasing decisions become industrial policy instruments. Investment choices shape capability accumulation.
Implementation requires more than preference. It requires supplier development—helping local producers meet quality standards, scale appropriately, and compete effectively. It requires procurement systems capable of evaluating local options fairly. It requires patience for capabilities developing over time rather than emerging instantly.
Digital Sovereignty
Digital infrastructure has become foundational to modern sovereignty. Data centers, fiber networks, cloud platforms—these constitute twenty-first-century equivalents of roads and ports. Nations controlling their digital infrastructure possess genuine sovereignty. Nations depending on others face genuine vulnerability.
Building digital sovereignty requires investment in infrastructure—fiber reaching broadly, data centers meeting international standards, networks providing reliable connectivity. It requires developing capability to manage and secure digital systems. It requires policies protecting privacy while enabling innovation.
Data sovereignty accompanies infrastructure sovereignty. Information flowing through digital networks constitutes strategic asset. Control over that information—where it resides, who accesses it, how it gets used—determines whether nations benefit from digital transformation or merely participate in it.
For some nations, digital infrastructure enables regional role. Serving neighbouring countries, attracting investment, creating technology employment—these possibilities emerge when digital foundations are solid.
Human Capital: The Fundamental Investment
Demographic structure shapes national possibility. Young populations can drive decades of growth—if productively engaged. If not, they become sources of instability rather than prosperity.
This makes human capital development fundamental. Every child receiving quality education adds to future capacity. Every young person acquiring valuable skill becomes potential contributor. Every life improved through better healthcare strengthens whole society.
Scale challenges are immense. Education systems serving millions require massive investment. Healthcare reaching all citizens demands complex organization. Skills training matching economic need requires coordination across sectors. Building systems capable of these things takes generations.
Yet progress accumulates. Technology enables educational delivery at unprecedented scale. Community health workers extend care to remote populations. Apprenticeship models train young people practically. Building blocks exist; assembling them into functioning systems is the work.
Governance as Enabling Environment
None of this functions without governance capable of implementation. Vision without execution accomplishes nothing. Plans disconnected from administrative reality produce only disappointment.
Governance challenges are well documented across contexts. Implementation gaps separate intention from outcome. Coordination failures produce contradictory efforts. Capacity constraints limit what committed officials can achieve. Trust deficits complicate collaboration.
Addressing these challenges requires its own strategy. Investing in public administration—training, supporting, motivating those operating government day to day. Using technology for transparency and accountability—making failure harder to hide and success easier to recognize. Creating platforms for dialogue between government, business, and civil society—ensuring policies reflect genuine needs and actual constraints.
Governance improvement is slow work. Institutions strengthen through consistent attention. Trust accumulates through demonstrated reliability. Capacity develops through sustained practice. The goal is not perfection but progress—steady, cumulative improvement in how things get accomplished.
Conclusion: Compounding Progress
Strategy in the twenty-first century differs fundamentally from its predecessors. It emphasizes adaptation over prediction, learning over knowing, and resilience over optimization. It recognizes uncertainty as permanent rather than temporary. It seeks not to control the future but to navigate it successfully.
This understanding applies across levels. Individuals building careers, corporations navigating competition, nations securing prosperity—all face similar strategic imperatives. All must develop capability to thrive amid change rather than waiting for stability to return.
Progress compounds. Each skilled individual adds to collective capability. Each reliable organization builds trust enabling further exchange. Each functioning programme demonstrates what governance can accomplish. These gains accumulate across generations, transforming what becomes possible.
Strategy provides framework for this work—way of thinking that helps choose wisely amid uncertainty. It does not guarantee success. Nothing does. But it improves odds, clarifies vision, and maintains direction even when path grows unclear.
That is the power of twenty-first-century strategy. Not predicting the future, but preparing for it. Not controlling events, but navigating them. Not waiting for possibilities to arrive, but working to make them real.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke, AMBP-UN is a globally recognized scholar-practitioner and thought leader at the nexus of security, governance, and strategic leadership. His mission is dedicated to advancing ethical governance, strategic human capital development, and resilient nation-building, and global peace. He can be reached via: tolulopeadegoke01@gmail.com, globalstageimpacts@gmail.com
Opinion
The Extraordinary Educational Legacy of the Fani-Kayode Family
By Emmanuel Owabor
There is no other family in the history of Africa in which there are five generations of graduates from Oxbridge-level universities.
From 1893 when Rev. Emmanuel Adelabi Kayode (Chief Femi Fani-Kayode’s great grandfather) graduated with honors with a Master of Arts degree in theology from Durham University, to 1922 when Justice Victor Adedapo Kayode (Chief Femi Fani-Kayode’s grandfather) graduated from Cambridge University with a law degree, to 1943 when Chief Remi Fani-Kayode (Chief Femi Fani-Kayode’s father) graduated from Cambridge University with a law degree, to 1984 when Chief Femi Fani-Kayode himself graduated from Cambridge University with a law degree, no family in Nigeria or indeed Africa and few in the world have had four generations of graduates from these elite institutions from such an early age.
The fifth generation of Oxbridge-level graduates was led by Chief Femi Fani-Kayode’s eldest daughter, Miss Folake Fani-Kayode, who graduated with a degree from Durham University in 2009 (like her great, great grandfather, Rev. Emmanuel Adelabi Kayode had done, 116 years earlier.
Since then numerous other children of Chief Femi Fani-Kayode have graduated from top British and western Universities.
This represents an extraordinary legacy of first class education from the best Universities the world for five uninterrupted generations.
No other Nigerian or African family has achieved this and very few even in the Western world.
Emmanuel Owabor is a Director of Content Service, a Public Policy Expert and a Public Affairs commentator of many years. He can be reached via owabor.e@gmail.com.
Opinion
A Holistic Framework for Addressing Leadership Deficiencies in Nigeria, Others
By Tolulope A. Adegoke PhD
“Effective leadership is not a singular attribute but a systemic outcome. It is forged by institutions stronger than individuals, upheld by accountability with enforceable consequences, and sustained by a society that demands integrity as the non-negotiable price of power. The path to renewal—from national to global—requires us to architect systems that make ethical and competent leadership not an exception, but an inevitable product of the structure itself” – Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD
Introduction: Understanding the Leadership Deficit
Leadership deficiencies in the modern era represent a critical impediment to sustainable development, social cohesion, and global stability. These shortcomings—characterized by eroded public trust, systemic corruption, short-term policymaking, and a lack of inclusive vision—are not isolated failures but symptoms of deeper structural and ethical flaws within governance systems. Crafting effective solutions requires a clear-eyed, unbiased analysis that moves beyond regional stereotypes to address universal challenges while respecting specific contextual realities. This document presents a comprehensive, actionable framework designed to rebuild effective leadership at the national, continental, and global levels, adhering strictly to principles of meritocracy, accountability, and transparency.
I. Foundational Pillars for Systemic Reform
Any lasting solution must be built upon a bedrock of core principles. These pillars are universal prerequisites for ethical and effective governance.
1. Institutional Integrity Over Personality: Systems must be stronger than individuals. Governance should rely on robust, transparent, and rules-based institutions that function predictably regardless of incumbents, thereby minimizing personal discretion and its attendant risks of abuse.
2. Uncompromising Accountability with Enforceable Sanctions: Accountability cannot be theoretical. It requires independent oversight bodies with real investigative and prosecutorial powers, a judiciary insulated from political interference, and clear consequences for misconduct, including loss of position and legal prosecution.
3. Meritocracy as the Primary Selection Criterion: Leadership selection must transition from patronage, nepotism, and identity politics to demonstrable competence, proven performance, and relevant expertise. This necessitates transparent recruitment and promotion processes based on objective criteria.
4. Participatory and Deliberative Governance: Effective leaders leverage the collective intelligence of their populace. This demands institutionalized channels for continuous citizen engagement—beyond periodic elections—such as citizen assemblies, participatory budgeting, and formal consultation processes with civil society.
II. Context-Specific Strategies and Interventions
A. For Nigeria: Catalyzing National Rebirth Through Institutional Reconstruction
Nigeria’s path requires a dual focus: dismantling obstructive legacies while constructing resilient, citizen-centric institutions.
· Constitutional and Electoral Overhaul: Reform must address foundational structures. This includes a credible review of the federal system to optimize the balance of power, the introduction of enforceable campaign finance laws to limit monetized politics, and the implementation of fully electronic, transparent electoral processes with real-time result transmission audited by civil society. Strengthening the independence of key bodies like INEC, the judiciary, and anti-corruption agencies through sustainable funding and insulated appointments is non-negotiable.
· Genuine Fiscal Federalism and Subnational Empowerment: The current over-centralization stifles innovation. Empowering states and local governments with greater fiscal autonomy and responsibility for service delivery would foster healthy competition, allow policy experimentation tailored to local contexts, and reduce the intense, often violent, competition for federal resources.
· Holistic Security Sector Reform: Addressing insecurity requires more than hardware. A comprehensive strategy must include community-policing models, merit-based reform of promotion structures, significant investment in intelligence capabilities, and, crucially, parallel programs to address the root causes: youth unemployment, economic inequality, and environmental degradation.
· Investing in the Civic Infrastructure: A functioning democracy requires an informed and engaged citizenry. This mandates a national, non-partisan civic education curriculum and robust support for a free, responsible, and financially sustainable press. Protecting journalists and whistleblowers is essential for maintaining transparency.
B. For Africa: Leveraging Continental Solidarity for Governance Enhancement
Africa’s prospects are tied to its ability to act collectively, using regional and continental frameworks to elevate governance standards.
· Operationalizing the African Governance Architecture: The African Union’s mechanisms, particularly the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), must transition from voluntary review to a system with meaningful incentives and consequences. Compliance with APRM recommendations could be linked to preferential access to continental infrastructure funding or trade benefits under the AfCFTA.
· The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a Governance Catalyst: Beyond economics, the AfCFTA can drive better governance. By creating powerful cross-border commercial interests, it builds domestic constituencies that demand policy predictability, dispute resolution mechanisms, and regulatory transparency—all hallmarks of sound leadership.
· Pan-African Human Capital Development: Strategic investment in continental human capital is paramount. This includes expanding regional centers of excellence in STEM and public administration, fostering academic and professional mobility, and deliberately cultivating a new generation of technocrats and leaders through programs like the African Leadership University.
· Consistent Application of Democratic Norms: Regional Economic Communities (RECs) must enforce their own democratic charters uniformly. This requires establishing clear, automatic protocols for responding to unconstitutional changes of government, including graduated sanctions, rather than ad-hoc diplomatic responses influenced by political alliances.
C. For the Global System: Rebuilding Equitable and Effective Multilateralism
Global leadership crises often stem from outdated international structures that lack legitimacy and enforceability.
· Reforming Archaic Multilateral Institutions: The reform of the United Nations Security Council to reflect 21st-century geopolitical realities is essential for its legitimacy. Similarly, the governance structures of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank must be updated to give emerging economies a greater voice in decision-making.
· Combating Transnational Corruption and Illicit Finance: Leadership deficiencies are often funded from abroad. A binding international legal framework is needed to enhance financial transparency, harmonize anti-money laundering laws, and expedite the repatriation of stolen assets. This requires wealthy nations to rigorously police their own financial centers and professional enablers.
· Fostering Climate Justice and Leadership: Effective global climate action demands leadership rooted in equity. Developed nations must fulfill and be held accountable for commitments on climate finance, technology transfer, and adaptation support. Leadership here means honoring historical responsibilities.
· Establishing Norms for the Digital Age: The technological frontier requires new governance. A global digital compact is needed to establish norms against cyber-attacks on civilian infrastructure, the use of surveillance for political repression, and the cross-border spread of algorithmic disinformation that undermines democratic processes.
III. Universal Enablers for Transformative Leadership
Certain interventions are universally applicable and critical for cultivating a new leadership ethos across all contexts.
· Strategic Leadership Development Pipelines: Nations and institutions should invest in non-partisan, advanced leadership academies. These would equip promising individuals from diverse sectors with skills in ethical decision-making, complex systems management, strategic foresight, and collaborative governance, creating a reservoir of prepared talent.
· Redefining Success Metrics: Moving beyond Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as the primary scorecard, governments should adopt and be assessed on holistic indices that measure human development, environmental sustainability, inequality gaps, and citizen satisfaction. International incentives, like preferential financing, could be aligned with performance on these multidimensional metrics.
· Creating a Protective Ecosystem for Accountability: Robust, legally enforced protections for whistleblowers, investigative journalists, and anti-corruption officials are fundamental. This may include secure reporting channels, legal aid, and, where necessary, international relocation support for those under threat.
· Harnessing Technology for Inclusive Governance: Digital tools should be leveraged to deepen democracy. This includes secure platforms for citizen feedback on legislation, open-data portals for public spending, and digital civic assemblies that allow for informed deliberation on key national issues, complementing representative institutions.
Conclusion: The Collective Imperative for Renewal
Addressing leadership deficiencies is not a passive exercise but an active, continuous project of societal commitment. It requires the deliberate construction of systems that incentivize integrity and penalize malfeasance. For Nigeria, it is the arduous task of rebuilding a social contract through impartial institutions. For Africa, it is the strategic use of collective action to elevate governance standards continent-wide. For the world, it is the courageous redesign of international systems to foster genuine cooperation and justice. Ultimately, the quality of leadership is a direct reflection of the standards a society upholds and enforces. By implementing this multilayered framework—demanding accountability, rewarding merit, and empowering citizens—a new paradigm of leadership can emerge, transforming it from a recurrent source of crisis into the most reliable engine for human progress and shared prosperity.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke, AMBP-UN is a globally recognized scholar-practitioner and thought leader at the nexus of security, governance, and strategic leadership. His mission is dedicated to advancing ethical governance, strategic human capital development, and resilient nation-building, and global peace. He can be reached via: tolulopeadegoke01@gmail.com, globalstageimpacts@gmail.com
Opinion
Tali Shani vs Mike Ozekhome: How a Legal Mole-Hill Was Turned into a Mountain
By Abubakar D. Sani, Esq
INTRODUCTION
News of the decision of a British Tribunal in respect of a property situate in London, the UK’s capital, whose ownership was disputed has gained much publicity since it was delivered in the second week of September 2025. For legal reasons, the charges brought against prominent lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, based on same is the most that can be said of it as no arraignment was made before Hon. Justice Kekemeke of the High court of the FCT, Abuja, sitting in Maitama.
Accordingly, this intervention will be limited to interrogating the common, but false belief (even in legal circles), that the Tribunal somehow indicted him with conclusive ‘guilt’. I intend to argue that this belief is not correct; and that, on the contrary, nothing could be further from the truth. For the sake of context, therefore, it is necessary to refer to relevant portions of the decision of Judge Paton (the name of the Tribunal’s presiding officer), which completely exonerated Chief Ozekhome, but which his detractors have always conveniently suppressed.
WHAT DID THE TRIBUNAL SAY?
Not a few naysayers, smart-alecs, emergency analysts and self-appointed pundits have been quick to latch on to some passages in the judgement of the Tribunal which disagreed with Ozekhome’s testimony to justify their crucifixion of Chief Ozekhome – even without hearing his side of the story or his version of events. This is a pity, of course, especially for the supposedly learned senior lawyers among them who, by ignoring the age-old principle of fair hearing famously captured as audi alterem partem (hear the other side) have unwittingly betrayed patent bias, malice, malevolence and utter lack of bona fides as the major, if not exclusive, motivator of their view-points and opinions. I have particularly watched about five of such senior lawyers shop from one platform to another, with malicious analysis to achieve nothing, but reputational damage. They know themselves.
Before proceeding to those portions, it is important to acknowledge that the Tribunal conducted a review of the evidence placed before it. The proceedings afforded all parties the opportunity to present their respective cases. The learned Judge carefully evaluated the testimonies, documentary exhibits and surrounding circumstances and rendered a reasoned decision based on the materials before the Tribunal.
It is also not in doubt that the Tribunal made certain critical observations in the course of assessing the credibility of the witnesses and the plausibility of their explanations. Such evaluative comments are a normal and inevitable feature of judicial fact-finding, particularly in property tribunals in contested proceedings involving complex transactions and disputed narratives. They do not amount to indictment.
It is precisely the improper isolation and mischaracterization of some of these observations that have given rise to the present misconception that the Tribunal somehow pronounced a verdict of guilt on Chief Ozekhome. It is therefore necessary to place the relevant excerpts in their proper legal and factual context, so as to demonstrate how the self-same tribunal exonerated Ozekhome.
“Paragraph 98: Once one steps back from that material, and considers the Respondent’s own direct personal knowledge of relevant matters relating to this property, this only commences in 2019. That is, he confirmed, when he was first introduced to Mr. Tali Shani – he thought in about January of that year. He did not therefore know him in 1993, or at any time before January 2019. He could not therefore have any direct knowledge of the circumstances of the purchase of this property, or its management prior to 2019. He had, however, known the late General Useni for over 20 years prior to his death, as both his lawyer and friend.
“Paragraph 103: Such of the Respondent’s written evidence had been about the very recent management of the property, and in particular his dispute over its management (and collection of rents) with one Nicholas Ekhorutowen, who provided no evidence in this case. The Respondent confirmed in oral evidence that it was upon the execution of the powers of attorney that he came into possession of the various pre registration title and conveyancing documents which formed part of his disclosure. These had been handed over to him by the next witness who gave evidence, Mr. Akeem Johnson.
“Paragraph 168: Unlike the fictitious “Ms. Tali Shani”, a man going by the name of Mr. Tali Shani exists and gave evidence before me in that name. A certified copy of an official Nigerian passport was produced both to the Land Registry and this Tribunal, stating that Mr. Tali Shani was born on 2nd April 1973. I do not have the evidence, or any sufficient basis, to find that this document – unlike the various poor and pitiful forgeries on the side of the “Applicant” – is forged, and I do not do so.
“Paragraph 200: First, I find that General Useni, since he was in truth the sole legal and beneficial owner of this property (albeit registered in a false name), must in some way have been connected to this transfer, and to have directed it. He was clearly close to, and on good terms with, the Respondent. There is no question of this being some sort of attempt by the Respondent to steal the general’s property without his knowledge.
“Paragraph 201: As to precisely why General Useni chose to direct this transfer to the Respondent, I do not need to (and indeed cannot) make detailed findings. I consider that it is highly possible that it was in satisfaction of some debt or favour owed. The Respondent initially angrily denied the allegation (made in the various statements filed on behalf of the “Applicant”) that this was a form of repayment of a loan of 54 million Naira made during the general’s unsuccessful election campaign. In his oral evidence, both he and his son then appeared to accept that the general had owed the Respondent some money, but that it had been fully paid off. The general himself, when asked about this, said that he “did not know how much money he owed” the Respondent.
“Paragraph 202: I do not, however, need to find precisely whether (and if so, how much) money was owed. The transfer may have been made out of friendship and generosity, or in recognition of some other service or favour. The one finding I do make, however, is that it was the decision of General Useni to transfer the property to the Respondent.”
It must be emphasised that even where a court finds that a witness has given inconsistent, fluctuating, or implausible testimony, as some have latched on, such a finding does not, without more, translate into civil or criminal liability. At best, it affects the weight and credibility to be attached to such evidence. It does not constitute proof of fraud, conspiracy, or criminal intent. See MANU v. STATE (2025) LPELR-81120(CA) and IKENNE vs. THE STATE (2018) LPELR-44695 (SC)
Notwithstanding the Tribunal’s engagement with the evidence, certain passages had been selectively extracted and sensationalised by critics. On the ipssisima verba (precise wordings) of the Tribunal, only the above paragraphs which are always suppressed clearly stand out in support of Chief Ozekhome’s case, as the others were more like opinions.
Some paragraphs in the judgement in particular, appear to have been carefully selected as “weapons” in Chief Ozekhome’s enemies’ armoury, as they are most bandied about in the public space. The assumption appears to be that such findings are conclusive of his guilt in a civil property dispute. This is unfortunate, as the presumption of innocence is the bedrock of our adversarial criminal jurisprudence. It is a fundamental right guaranteed under section 36 of the Constitution and Article 7 of the African Charter which, regrettably, appear to have been more observed in the breach in his case.
More fundamentally, the selective reliance on few passages that disagreed with his evidence or testimony and that of Mr. Tali Shani, ignore the above wider and more decisive findings of the Tribunal itself. A holistic reading of the judgment reveals that the Tribunal was far more concerned with exposing an elaborate scheme of impersonation, forgery, and deception orchestrated in the name of a fictitious Applicant, Ms Tali Shani, and not Mr. Tali Shani (Ozekhome’s witness), who is a living human being. These findings, which have been largely ignored in public discourse, demonstrate that the gravamen of the Tribunal’s decision lay not in any indictment of Chief Ozekhome, but in the collapse of a fraudulent claim against him, which was founded on false identity and fabricated documents.
The Tribunal carefully distinguished a fake “Ms” Tali Shani (the Applicant), who said she was General Useni’s mistress and owner of the property, and the real owner, Mr Tali Shani, who was Chief Ozekhome’s witness before the Tribunal. It was the Tribunal’s finding that she was nothing but a phantom creation and therefore rejected her false claim to the property (par. 123). It also rejected the evidence of her so called cousin (Anakwe Obasi) and purported son (Ayodele Obasi) (par. 124).
The Tribunal further found that it was the Applicant and her cohorts that engaged in diverse fraud with documents such as a fraudulent witness statement purportedly from General Useni; all alleged identity documents; fabricated medical correspondence; the statement of case and witness statements; a fake death certificate; and a purported burial notice. (Paragraph 125). Why are these people not concerned with Barrister Mohammed Edewor, Nicholas Ekhoromtomwen, Ayodele Damola, and Anakwe Obasi? Why mob-lynching Chief Ozekhome?
The Tribunal found that the proceedings amounted to an abuse of process and a deliberate attempt to pervert the course of justice. It therefore struck out the Applicant’s claim (Paragraphs 130–165). The Tribunal significantly found that Mr Tali Shani exists as a human being and had testified before it in June, 2024. It accepted a certified Nigerian passport he produced, and accepted its authenticity and validity (Paragraph 168). Can any objective person hold that Ozekhome forged any passport as widely reported by his haters when the maker exists?
Having examined the factual findings of the Tribunal and their proper context, the next critical issue is the legal status and probative value of such findings. The central question, therefore, is whether the observations and conclusions of a foreign tribunal, made in the course of civil proceedings, are sufficient in law to establish civil or criminal liability against a person in subsequent proceedings.
STATUS OF JUDGEMENTS UNDER THE LAW
The relevant statutory provisions in Nigeria are sections 59, 60, 61, 173 and 174 of the Evidence Act 2011, provide as follows, respectively:
Section 59: “The existence of any judgment, order or decree which by law prevents any court from taking cognisance of a suit or holding a trial, is a relevant fact, evidence of which is admissible when the question is whether such court ought to take cognisance of such suit or to hold such trial”;
Section 60(I): “A final judgment, order or decree of a competent court, in the exercise of probate. Matrimonial, admiralty or insolvency jurisdiction, which confers upon or takes away from any person any legal character. or which declares any person to be entitled to any such character or to be entitled to any specific thing, not as against any specified person but absolutely, is admissible when the existence of any such legal character, or the title of any such legal persons to an) such thing, is relevant (2) Such judgment, order or decree is conclusive proof (a)that any legal character which it confers accrued at the time when such judgment, order or decree came into operation; (b) that any legal character. to which it declares any such person to be entitled. accrued to that person at the time when such judgment order or decree declares it to have accrued to that person; (c) that any legal character which it takes away from any such person ceased at the time from which such judgment, order or decree declared that it had ceased or should cease; and (d) that anything to which it declares any person to be so entitled was the property of that person at the time from which such judgment. order or decree declares that it had been or should be his property”;
Section 61: “Judgments, orders or decrees other than those mentioned in section 60 are admissible if they relate to matters of a public nature relevant to the inquiry; but such judgments, orders or decrees are not conclusive proof of that which they state”
Section 173: “Every judgment is conclusive proof, as against parties and privies. of facts directly in issue in the case, actually decided by the court. and appearing from the judgment itself to be the ground on which it was based; unless evidence was admitted in the action in which the judgment was delivered which is excluded in the action in which that judgment is intended to be proved”.;
Section 174(1): “If a judgment is not pleaded by way of estoppel it is as between parties and privies deemed to be a relevant fact, whenever any matter, which was or might have been decided in the action in which it was given, is in issue, or is deemed to be relevant to the issue in any subsequent proceeding”;
(2):”Such judgment is conclusive proof of the facts which it decides, or might have decided, if the party who gives evidence of it had no opportunity of pleading it as an estoppel”.
It can be seen that the decision of the Tribunal falls under the purview of section 61 of the Evidence Act, as the provisions of sections 59 and 60 and of sections 173 and 174 thereof, are clearly inapplicable to it. In other words, even though some Judge Paton’s findings in respect of Chief Ozekhome’s testimony at the Tribunal relate to matters of public nature (i.e., the provenance and status of No. 79 Randall Avenue, Neasden, London, U.K and the validity of his application for its transfer to him) none of those comments or even findings is in any way conclusive of whatever they may assert or state (to use the language of section 60 of the Evidence Act).
In this regard, see the case of DIKE V NZEKA (1986) 4 NWLR pt.34 pg. 144 @ 159 where the Supreme Court construed similar provisions in section 51 of the old Evidence Act, 1948. I agree with Tar Hon, SAN (S. T. Hon’s Law of Evidence in Nigeria, 3rd edition, page 1041) that the phrase ‘public nature’ in the provision is satisfied where the judgement is clearly one in rem as opposed to in personam. It is pertinent to say a few words about both concepts, as they differ widely in terms of scope. The former determines the legal status of property, a person, a particular subject matter, or object, against the whole world, and is binding on all persons, whether they were parties to the suit or not. See OGBORU V IBORI (2005) 13 NWLR pt. 942 pg. 319 @407-408 per I. T. Muhammed, JCA (as he then was).
This was amplified by the apex court in OGBORU V UDUAGHAN (2012) LLJR -SC, where it held, per Adekeye, JSC that: “A judgment in rem maybe defined as the judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction determining the status of a person or thing as distinct from the particular interest of a party to the litigation. Apart from the application of the term to persons, it must affect the “res” in the way of condemnation forfeiture, declaration, status or title”.
By contrast, “Judgments ‘in personam’ or ‘inter partes’, as the name suggests, are those which determine the rights of parties as between one another to or in the subject matter in dispute, whether it be corporeal property of any kind whatever or a liquidated or unliquidated demand but which do not affect the status of either things or persons or make any disposition of property or declare or determine any interest in it except as between the parties (to the litigation). See HOYSTEAD V TAXATION COMMISSIONERS (1926) A. C. 155. These include all judgments which are not judgments in rem. None of such judgments at all affects any interest which third parties may have in the subject matter. As judgment inter partes, though binding between the parties and their privies, they do not affect the rights of third parties. See CASTRIQUE V IMRIE 141 E. R. 1062; (1870) L. R. 4H. L. 414”.
Suffice it to say that the decision of the London Property Tribunal was, in substance, one affecting proprietary rights in rem, in the sense that it determined the status and registrability of the property in dispute. However, it did not determine any civil or criminal liability, nor did it pronounce on the personal culpability of any party. The implication of this is that, even though the decision was in respect of a matter of a public nature, it was, nonetheless, not conclusive as far as proof of the status of the property, or – more importantly – Chief Ozekhome’s role in relation to it. Indeed, the property involved was not held to have been traced to the owner (General Useni) as having ever tried or convicted for owning same. I submit that the foregoing is the best case scenario in terms of the value of Judge Paton’s said decision, because under section 62 of the Evidence Act, (depending, of course, on its construction), it will fare even worse, as it provides that judgments “other than those mentioned in sections 59. 60 and 61 are inadmissible unless the judgment, etc is a fact in issue or is admissible under some other provision of this or any other Act”.
CONCLUSION
Some people’s usual proclivity to rush to judgment and condemn unheard any person (especially a high profile figure like Chief Ozekhome), has exposed him to the worst kind of unfair pedestrian analysis, malice, mud-slinging and outright name-calling especially by those who, by virtue of their training, ought to know better, and, therefore, be more circumspect, restrained and guarded in their utterances. This is all the more so because, no court of competent jurisdiction has tried or pronounced him guilty. It is quite unfortunate how some select lawyers are baying for his blood.
The decision of the London Tribunal remains what it is: a civil determination on attempted transfer of a property based on the evidence before it. It is not, and cannot be, a substitute for civil or criminal adjudication by a competent court. The presumption of innocence under Nigerian laws remains inviolable. Any attempt by commentators to usurp that judicial function through premature verdicts is not only improper, but inimical to the fair administration of justice.
Legislators Disabling Technology Ahead of Time with Flimsy Excuses – Dele Momodu
The Power of Strategy in the 21st Century: Unlocking Extraordinary Possibilities
Presidency Knocks El-Rufai over Claim of NSA Ribadu’s Tapped Phone
Adding Value: Build the Right Foundation by Henry Ukazu
Makinde Crowns 14 Oyo Chiefs as Obas In Spite of Alaafin’s Objection
Glo Unveils Valentine Smartphone Promo, Thrills Subscribers with Huge Discounts, 18gb Data
The Oracle: The University As Catalyst for Societal Development (Pt. 7)
Onitsha Main Narket Comes Alive As Monday Sit-at-Home Eases
Barcelona Moves: Galatasaray Place €80m Price Tag on Osimhen
Just In: Protest Begins in Abuja over Electoral Act Controversy
Again, US to Deport 18 Nigerians on Criminal List
Port Harcourt Bound Aircraft Develops Fault Midair, Redirected to Benin
The Extraordinary Educational Legacy of the Fani-Kayode Family
Kwankwaso, Miyetti Allah, Others Face US Visa Ban over Religious Freedom Violations
Trending
-
Featured5 days ago
Onitsha Main Narket Comes Alive As Monday Sit-at-Home Eases
-
Sports3 days ago
Barcelona Moves: Galatasaray Place €80m Price Tag on Osimhen
-
National6 days ago
Just In: Protest Begins in Abuja over Electoral Act Controversy
-
World5 days ago
Again, US to Deport 18 Nigerians on Criminal List
-
News3 days ago
Port Harcourt Bound Aircraft Develops Fault Midair, Redirected to Benin
-
Opinion4 days ago
The Extraordinary Educational Legacy of the Fani-Kayode Family
-
Headline3 days ago
Kwankwaso, Miyetti Allah, Others Face US Visa Ban over Religious Freedom Violations
-
Headline4 days ago
Atiku Rejects Senate’s Approval of Mixed Transmission of Election Results