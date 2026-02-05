Voice of Emancipation
The Atiku Effect: Why Tinubu’s One-Party Dream Will Never Translate to Votes in 2027
By Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba
It is deeply disappointing if not troubling to watch a former governor like Donald Duke accuse Atiku Abubakar of contesting for the presidency “since 1992” without identifying a single provision of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that such ambition violates. Donald Duke was once widely regarded as one of the most intelligent and forward-thinking leaders of his generation, which makes it even more puzzling to understand what must have come over him to suddenly align with those throwing tantrums at others who are by far more competent, experienced, and eligible than themselves. While I acknowledge that Duke has recently moved to the ADC, the party that Atiku belongs to, Nigerians should not be distracted by his kind of rhetoric.
As former presidential candidate and ADC chieftain Chief Dele Momodu has repeatedly stated, “everyone is afraid of Atiku Abubakar,” particularly as the 2027 presidential election approaches. That fear, according to Momodu, explains the ongoing campaign of calumny against him. Donald Duke’s remarks therefore cannot be separated from this wider effort to diminish a man widely seen as the most formidable opposition figure in Nigeria today.
However, the issue of Donald Duke is not the central purpose of my message today. It is only incidental. The real purpose is to share what should be considered good news for Nigerians, the growing perception among ordinary citizens and the conversations happening daily at junctions, gatherings, markets, campuses, mosques, churches, and in the nooks and crannies of the country. The truth is that Nigerians are largely unbothered by the APC’s one-party state ambition. They are not impressed by forced defections or elite political gymnastics. What occupies their minds instead is the unrelenting presence of opposition, sustained hope, and the quiet but powerful confidence inspired by what has now become known as the “Atiku Effect”.
In my own opinion, which aligns with the thinking of many discerning Nigerians, no one in either the opposition or the ruling camps today appears healthier physically, mentally, socially and politically than Atiku Abubakar. Health is not determined by propaganda or ageism, but by function, resilience, and capacity. As we were taught in medical school, “healthspan, not lifespan, defines vitality,” and “physiological resilience is age-independent.” These principles make it clear that fitness, clarity of thought, stamina, cognitive and physiological reserve matter far more than the number of years lived. By every observable measure, Atiku remains fitter and more grounded than many who are younger but visibly exhausted by power.
It is no longer news that Nigeria is being pushed toward a one-party state through the coercion of opposition governors into the ruling APC. What is increasingly clear, however, is that this strategy reflects anxiety rather than strength. Nigerians understand that governors do not vote on behalf of the people, and defections do not automatically translate into electoral victory. This same script was played before, and history has shown that elite alignment cannot override popular sentiment. Just as it happened in 2015, decamping governors cannot save a sitting president when the people have already reached a conclusion.
This is where the Atiku Effect becomes decisive. Atiku Abubakar represents continuity of opposition, courage in the face of intimidation, and the refusal to surrender democratic space. His consistency reassures Nigerians that democracy is still alive and that power can still be questioned. This is precisely why Dele Momodu’s assertion that “everyone is afraid of Atiku Abubakar” resonates so strongly across the country. It is not fear of noise or recklessness, but fear of discipline, experience, and endurance.
Across Nigeria today, the ruling party is increasingly treated as the most unserious political party in the history of Nigeria, not because it lacks power, but because it lacks credibility. Nigerians know that hunger does not disappear because governors defect, inflation does not bow to propaganda, and hardship does not respond to political coercion. What they see instead is a widening gap between political theatrics and lived reality. In that gap stands Atiku Abubakar, a constant reminder that an alternative voice still exists and that the idea of a one-party state cannot survive where hope remains alive.
Let me say this unapologetically: the one-party project being pursued by the ruling party is dead on arrival. It is dead because Nigerians are politically conscious. It is dead because votes do not move with defections. And above all, it is dead because Atiku Abubakar remains standing, indefatigable, resilient, and central to the national conversation. As long as he continues to challenge bad governance and embody opposition, democracy in Nigeria will continue to breathe. And that, more than anything else, explains why so many are desperately trying and failing to stop him because Atiku Abubakar is a phenomenon and a force that cannot be stopped in 2027…
Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba writes from Kano, and can be reached via drssbaba@yahoo.com
Voice of Emancipation: President Tinubu’s Recent Trip to Turkey
By Kayode Emola
If there’s any indication that Nigeria is not a united country, the recent trip by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Turkey clearly highlighted it. Not only did this trip show that Nigeria has no foreign policy, but it also clearly indicated that the only thing that matters in Nigeria’s political climate is the vested interest of the Fulani people.
For the many who are shouting “One Nigeria”, I’m not sure they understand what “One Nigeria” mean. If they truly understand what it means, maybe they might begin to change their tune. Many Nigerians behave as though the country is united, yet every day, decisions show that it is meant for one tribe, “the Fulani people”.
The mere fact that we talk about Northern and Southern Presidents shows that nothing on earth can unite this very disunited country. If not, why are we not more concerned about competence and what better unites us rather than focusing on the region where the president hails from?
First stop, President Tinubu inherited a very bad country to govern. The country was already financially and morally bankrupt in many aspects. Therefore, trying to resuscitate an already dying country is no easy task. The question then should be, are Nigerians genuinely looking for a united country? One that works for everyone and not just a select few. The simple answer to the ordinary man is Yes, but the real answer to the Fulani is No.
The Fulani, who are less than 5 per cent of Nigeria’s population, believe they are born to rule Nigeria because the British manipulated the entire country’s governance structure in their favour. The entire 12-core Northern states of Nigeria are governed by the Fulani tribesmen despite not holding the majority population of those states.
This goes to show that in a free and fair election system that is characterised by real votes, the Fulani stand no chance of election victory. However, because all the Emirs and traditional institutions in Northern Nigeria are dominated by the Fulani people, despite a diverse population cutting across over 50 ethnic nationalities. They have the opportunity through their feudal system to manipulate election results.
The “One Nigeria” hypothesis is just a mirage when it comes to governance in Nigeria. What better illustrates that Nigeria is “One Fulani Nigeria” rather than “One Nigeria” is when it comes to governance, it is about the Fulani and others. If you doubt me, let’s do a run through the Presidents of Nigeria since the fourth republic began in 1999 to see the pattern of leadership. This is also even though the Fulani have been ruling Nigeria since independence in 1960, when the British handed over the country to them when they were leaving.
From 1999 to 2007, President Obasanjo was brought in to placate the Yoruba people after the daylight robbery of the June 1993 election that was annulled by Babangida. Even though empirical evidence now shows that Obasanjo’s father is an Igbo man. From 2007 to 2010, the late President Musa Yar’Adua took office, and he was a Fulani man whose tenure was cut short by his untimely death. President Goodluck Jonathan, his vice, took over Yar’Adua’s remaining tenure till 2011 and used the power of incumbency to win the 2011 election and run Nigeria until 2015, until he was removed by the Fulani political machine.
After that, late President Buhari, another Fulani man, became president from 2015 to 2023, following which President Bola Tinubu, a Yoruba man, became President. If Tinubu were to complete an 8-year term like most of his predecessors, it is most certain that another Fulani man will become the President of Nigeria by 2031. This is not because the Fulani are the most qualified to rule Nigeria. It is just a sheer born-to-rule mentality that the colonial master Britain ingrained in them that has made them think of themselves as the most superior race in Nigeria, despite being the least populated people in Nigeria.
Therefore, we see that Nigeria does not have an internal or external policy that puts the welfare of its citizens at the heart of governance. It only has a policy geared towards the satisfaction of the Fulani tribe, no matter whose ox is gored. This lie of a nation can, on the face of it, be allowed to continue for a time, but it definitely cannot endure the true test of time, when the real patriots of the country demand justice.
Nigeria was not built on a foundation of justice; it was built on lies by the British to deceive the population. Whoever is the President of Nigeria must listen to what the Fulani people have to say, even though their opinion may be rubbish and detrimental to the larger population. This is the foundation of the President’s visit to Turkey, because, for all that matters, if he refuses to go to Turkey, then he is damned by the Fulani political machinery that controls the governance structure of Nigeria.
In analysing the President’s visit to Turkey, more people are more concerned about his wobbly feet, when what they should be worrying about is his wobbly decision. Turkey, through its Senior Military General in 2014, enacted a foreign policy that none of its weapons must be used to kill a Muslim. It went further to state that any country that kills Islamist fundamentalists should be treated as a terrorist government. It then begs the question as to what the President of Nigeria was doing in Turkey. When it is an open secret that 90 per cent of the weapons in the hands of the terrorist groups in Nigeria like Boko Haram, Fulani militia, Lakurawa, ISWAP and other jihadi groups, are being supplied by Turkish defence contractor SADAT International Defence Consultancy.
Despite the military support already promised and being delivered by the US government, which is beginning to yield positive results. The President of Nigeria is listening to the likes of Islamist fundamentalists like Sheikh Ahmad Gumi to look to Turkey for help in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria. This goes to show that the Fulani position is not to fight terrorism in Nigeria but to quell any dissenting voices that may stand to oppose their hegemonic rule.
However, I have a message for people like them. The time for gentlemanly diplomacy, our parents played with the Fulani North, is over. This era is that of confrontation, where we must do the needful to confront their lies with hard facts that cannot be denied. Nigeria does not belong to the Fulani, and it’s high time we called their bluff and decided our future once and for all. We can no longer live in a country where it must be a Northern President vs Southern President, even though the person who eventually emerges has nothing to offer to the country other than the protection of the Fulani hegemonic advantage.
It is time for us, the Yoruba and other indigenous nationalities, to take a stand to put this corrupt system to an end. This cannot be done on the pages of a newspaper, but by sheer resistance and dismantling of the demonic system that the British imposed on us.
The time has come for all of us to do our bits in taking the message to our people in every corner of the Yoruba land and other parts of Nigeria, that what they claim to be “One Nigeria” is nothing other than “One Fulani Nigeria”. This is because Britain, which bought Nigeria for £865,000 from the Royal Niger Company in 1899, is not ready to let go.
The only way to break the chains of Britain from our necks and bring real development to our people is to completely dissolve the country of Nigeria. This will mean that every indigenous nationality in Nigeria can go its separate way to build great nations for itself with its own unique identity for its own people. If not, we will continue in this illusion called “One Nigeria” thinking it holds any true meaning for us other than death and destruction through conquest.
Voice of Emancipation: Tinubu and the 2027 General Elections
By Kayode Emola
For many Yoruba people, their belief is that Tinubu is a Yoruba president therefore he should do things at the federal government to favour the Yoruba people. Some have even alluded to the fact that during Tinubu’s presidency, more Yoruba people are now occupying juicy positions in the federal government and other parastatals of Nigeria.
My take is that branding Tinubu as a Yoruba president is very misleading and disrespectful to millions of hardworking Yoruba people who are finding it difficult to make ends meet. For the record, Tinubu is not a Yoruba president, and he does not represent the Yoruba people or their interest in Aso rock.
If we look at many of Tinubu’s appointment, we will see that it is a president favouring his inner circle. His appointments are purely political and has nothing to do with the colouration of their ethnicity. Therefore, we cannot associate Tinubu’s political appointment as though he is doing the Yoruba people a favour.
Recently, Tinubu has moved to lift the wanted status placed on Yoruba nation activist Sunday Adeyemo (aka Igboho. For the record, Sunday Igboho did not commit any known crime in Nigeria or anywhere in the world. He even took the federal government under Tinubu’s predecessor Buhari to court and won damages of twenty billion naira (₦20,000,000,000) for destroying his Ibadan residence and killing three of his friends. Money that the government is yet to honour, yet his personal and business accounts continue to remain frozen.
Another matter of note is the position of the Tinubu’s government attempting to make a secret deal with the Biafran leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The Tinubu government is currently giving the Biafran leader a 5-point bail condition in exchange for his freedom. This is following the international pressure that the President is currently facing particularly from the US government.
It must be noted here that the sudden change in direction by the Tinubu’s government to grant amnesty to Chief Sunday Igboho and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not because he has suddenly become generous. His sudden action is because of panic in Aso-Rock with the American intervention in the coming days.
We recall that the US government has urged the Nigerian government to deal with the rising insecurity. Despite, all the funds and military grade equipment pumped into Nigeria by the Trump administration, it feels like, the terrorists are still operating in Nigeria with impunity.
Therefore, one can conclude that the lifting of sanctions on Chief Sunday Adeyemo and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not from the benevolence of Tinubu’s heart. This moves by President Tinubu is a strategic move in trying to consolidate his opportunity of winning a second term presidency in 2027.
We Yoruba must understand that the granting of few political positions to Tinubu’s cronies is not going to reverse the many years of neglect of services and infrastructure needed for development. The real growth and prosperity of the Yoruba people will not come by appointing few Yoruba people into positions of power. It would come by adequately building a social framework that would lift the millions of Yoruba people who are trapped below the poverty line.
We should therefore not be fooled that Tinubu’s move towards Chief Igboho and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu are out of benevolence. It is time for us to remain resolute in our continued demand for the complete dissolution of Nigeria. We must not allow President Tinubu use we the Yoruba people as a bargaining chip for his return to Aso-Rock in 2027. If Tinubu wants to be a Yoruba president, then he should begin genuine efforts in the dissolution of Nigeria as no person is able to adequately deal with the many challenges facing Nigeria.
Voice of Emancipation: Nigeria Government Descends into Lobbying
By Kayode Emola
With rising insecurity in Nigeria following President Trumps threat of military action. The Nigerian government has resulted into their default mode of operation which is the use of propaganda. This time it is on another level as they have employed the services of a lobbying firm in the US to push their own side of the story.
Since President Trump’s threat of military action in October 2025 and the subsequent Christmas day bombing in Sokoto by the US army, there has been countless killing of innocent people in towns and villages across Nigeria. This phenomenon doesn’t look like it’s going to stop or slow down anytime soon and the Nigerian government’s action in all of this is to sell a false narrative of winning the war on terror.
To be clear, the former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle who served under Tinubu as Minister of State for Defence has been implicated in terrorism financing in Nigeria. To date, no action has been taken to either prosecute him or press charges against him.
There are many like him who are financing terrorism in Nigeria and doing the Caliphate’s bidding to Islamise Nigeria. Yet, the Nigerian government look the other way round as innocent Nigerians are being killed daily.
Money that is supposed to go into building schools, hospitals, good roads and other infrastructure are now being diverted into lobbying for favour from the US government. This goes to show that the Federal Government of Nigeria has lost its focus on the priorities on ground and resulting into frivolities.
The mere fact that the Nigerian government resulted into lobbying private firms in the US to put out their position rather than use diplomatic channels show that they know time is running against them. Instead of the Nigerian government to deal with terrorism headlong and terrorism financiers, it is engaging in a propaganda war.
My advice to the Nigerian government is that deception can only last for a time but in the end, the truth will come out. By that time, the truth will be difficult to ignore no matter how hard they try.
To win the war on terror, the government must be decisive in dealing with the insecurity bedevilling the country and their sponsors no matter who they are and where they from in the country. This means that no one should be untouchable when it comes to terrorism financing and the kidnapping of innocent people.
However, since the government cannot fight those financing terrorism and their foot soldiers in the forests, it has resulted in propaganda and lobbying to try and buy some time for itself. I only wish that they would wake up and smell the coffee before it’s too late.
As for my Yoruba people, we should look at what is going on as an opportunity to come together and make a stand on what we want. At present, many Yoruba people are looking to President Tinubu to come rescue them from their predicament. They do not know that Tinubu is not playing any ethnic card, rather he is playing a game for his own survival.
I want to implore our Yoruba people that; the only solution now is a total and complete disengagement from Nigeria. We need to put pressure on the government of Nigeria through the international community to revisit the amalgamation issue and the forced 1999 constitution which does not represent the wishes of the Nigerian people.
If we fail to act now, we should not be surprised when in the future we become slaves to foreigners in our own land. We see many terrorists seizing lands in the north and asking communities to pay tariff for using their own land.
This is now happening in many places in Yorubaland and in no time will become the norm across the entire Yorubaland except something is done urgently. If we think it’s not possible, then we should take a good look at North African countries where most of their populations are now Arabs.
It wasn’t like so in the past but because of the complacency of the natives who use to own those lands, it was taken away from them by force. Let us look back at what has happened to other people in the past to know that action rather than sweet words is needed in times like this.
