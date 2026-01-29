Opinion
Globacom Redefines Standard for Telecoms in 2026
By Michael Abimboye
As always, Globacom is at the heart of telecoms transformation in Nigeria. The acquisition of additional spectrum, is a decisive move that has expanded network capacity and fundamentally improved customer experience.
With the ability to carry significantly higher data volumes at greater speeds, users are seeing faster downloads, stronger uploads, seamless video streaming, and clearer voice calls even at peak periods. Crucially, this expansion has driven down latency. Independent performance testing has ranked Glo as the network with the lowest latency in Nigeria, meaning faster response times whenever data commands are initiated.
This spectrum advantage is being matched on the ground by the rollout of thousands of new LTE sites nationwide. Network capacity has increased pan-Nigeria, with noticeably higher download speeds across regions. At the same time, the installation of thousands of additional towers is easing congestion and closing coverage gaps, particularly in high-density locations such as markets and tertiary institutions, where demand for fast, reliable internet is highest.
Power reliability, often the silent determinant of network quality, is also being reengineered. Globacom has deployed hybrid battery power systems across numerous sites, reducing dependence on diesel while improving sustainability. Beyond cost efficiency, this greener model delivers stronger uptime ensuring uninterrupted power supply and optimal performance for base stations and switching centres.
Behind the scenes, Glo has upgraded its switching systems and data centres to accommodate rising traffic volumes nationwide. These upgrades are designed not only for today’s demand but to ensure the network consistently meets performance KPIs well into the future, even as data consumption continues to grow.
Equally significant is the massive reconstruction and expansion of Globacom’s optic fibre cable (OFC) network. Along highways and metro routes affected by road construction, fibre routes are being reconstructed and relocated to safeguard service continuity. Thousands of kilometres of new fibre have also been rolled out nationwide, fortifying the OFC backbone, improving redundancy, reducing network glitches, and enabling the network to handle increasingly heavy data loads with resilience.
These investments collectively address long-standing coverage gaps while driving densification and capacity enhancement in already active areas, ensuring a more balanced and reliable national footprint.
At the core layer, Globacom is modernising its network elements through new platforms and applications, upgraded enterprise and interconnect billing systems, and an expanding roster of roaming partners for both in-roaming and out-roaming services strengthening its integration into the global telecoms ecosystem.
Taken together, these are not incremental upgrades. They represent a deliberate, system-wide repositioning.
In 2026, Globacom is not just improving its network; it is asserting itself as the technical leader in Nigeria’s telecommunications industry and has gone on a spending spree to satisfy the millions of subscribers enjoying seamless connectivity across Nigeria.
Opinion
How GLO Sustains Everyday Businesses in Kano, Nigeria’s Centre of Commerce
By Dr Sani Sa’idu Baba
For more than two weeks, Kano woke up under a veil of fog. Not the poetic kind, but the stubborn Harmattan fog that dulls vision, slows movement, and disrupts daily rhythm. Dawn arrived quietly. Shops opened late. Calls failed repeatedly. Internet bars blinked on and off like uncertain promises. Across the state, one reality became impossible to ignore: communication had become a struggle. This reality carried even greater weight in the capital of Kano, the centre of commerce in Nigeria.
As Ramadan approaches and gradually leads to the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, everyone understands what this season represents. It is a period when online businesses, both big and small, become a major source of livelihood for millions. Traders prepare for peak demand, online vendors scale up advertising, and buyers from across the country look to Kano for goods. Visitors stream in from other states, transactions multiply, and the success of this entire commercial ecosystem depends heavily on one thing: seamless network connectivity between buyers and sellers.
In Kano, where business breathes through phone calls, alerts, and instant messages, poor network is not just inconvenient, it is costly. Calling became difficult. Browsing the internet felt like a battle. For many, it meant frustration. For others, it meant loss.
As these challenges persisted day after day, conversations across the city began to take a clear and consistent direction. In homes, offices, and markets, a new conversation began to dominate discussions. A brother of mine, deeply involved in the communication business at Farm Center Market, the largest hub for telecom activity in Kano shared his amazement. Day after day, customers walked up to data vendors with one clear, confident request: “Glo data.” Not alternatives. Not experiments. Just Glo, he said. At first, it seemed puzzling. If you were already on Glo, you might not even notice the difference. But for those struggling on other networks, the contrast was undeniable. In the middle of foggy mornings and unstable signals, Glo stood firm.
And soon, the conversation spread everywhere. At tea junctions in the early hours, as people warmed their hands around cups of shayi, discussions circled around how Glo “held up” when others disappeared. In university classrooms, students whispered comparisons before lectures began, who could download materials, who could submit assignments, and which network actually worked. More strikingly, Glo users quietly turned their phones into lifelines, sharing hotspots with classmates so others could access lecture notes, submit assignments, and stay connected. At sports viewing centres, between goals and missed chances, fans debated networks with the same passion as football rivalries. In markets, traders told customers how Glo saved their day. In every gathering of people across Kano, Glo became the reference point. The reason was simple: Glo had saved businesses.
Consider the POS operator by the roadside. Every successful transaction that attracts him/her ₦100 here, ₦200 there is survival. Failed transfers mean angry customers and lost income. During these fog-heavy days, many operators would have been stranded. But where Glo bars stayed strong, withdrawals went through, alerts dropped, and trust preserved.
Picture a roadside trader making her first sale of the day through a simple WhatsApp call, her voice steady as she confirms an order that will set the tone for her business. Nearby, an online vendor advertises products in WhatsApp groups, responds to messages, takes calls from interested buyers, and confirms deliveries, all in real time. Behind every one of these small but significant transactions is reliable connectivity. Delivery riders weaving through traffic and racing against time also depend on uninterrupted network access to reach customers, confirm payments, and complete orders. In moments when other networks struggled, Glo quietly kept these wheels of commerce turning, ensuring that daily hustle did not grind to a halt. Beyond the busy streets of the city, the impact of this reliability becomes even more profound in remote villages in Kano.
Back in Kano city, rising transportation costs have reshaped the way people work. Many professionals have had no choice but to adapt, turning their homes into offices and relying heavily on the internet to stay productive. Many now attend virtual meetings, send large files, collaborate remotely, and meet deadlines without leaving their homes. In a period marked by economic pressure and uncertainty, dependable internet is no longer a convenience, it is a necessity. In these conditions, Glo continues to provide the stability that keeps work moving forward.
At this point, Glo stops being seen merely as a telecommunications company. It emerges as the invisible backbone of the Nigerian hustle, supporting the determination and resilience of everyday people. From POS operators and online merchants to students, delivery services, market traders, and remote workers who refuse to give up, Glo remains present in the background, quietly powering their efforts. In tough terrains, harsh weather, and challenging times, when other networks fluctuate or fade, Glo stays connected.
You may not always hear it announce itself loudly, and you may not notice it when everything is working smoothly. But when a single call saves a business, when one alert prevents a financial loss, and when one stable connection keeps a dream alive, Glo proves its value, not as noise or empty promises, but as consistent reliability and lived experience. And that is how quietly, consistently, and powerfully Glo continues to power Nigeria’s everyday businesses, sustaining dreams and survival UNLIMITEDLY…
Dr. Baba writes from Kano, and can reached via drssbaba@yahoo.com
Opinion
The Leadership Dividend: How Measuring Leadership Could Transform Nations
By Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD
“Leadership is not a soft skill, but the world’s hardest currency. Its quality is the ultimate, measurable predictor of prosperity for peoples, corporates, and nations.”– Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD.
Why the Soft Skill of Leadership Is Actually the World’s Hardest Currency—And How Econometrics Proves It
You’ve seen the headlines: “Nigeria’s Economy Grapples with Inflation.” “Startup Secures $50M Amid Industry Downturn.” “African Continental Free Trade Area Poised to Reshape Global Commerce.”
Behind these narratives lies a single, often unmeasured variable that dictates success or failure: Leadership.
We discuss leadership in terms of charisma, vision, and inspiration. But what if we could measure its impact with the same precision we use for inflation, GDP growth, or corporate ROI? What if we could prove, with data, that effective leadership isn’t just a “soft skill” but the most powerful economic lever we possess?
Welcome to the emerging field of The Econometrics of Leadership. This isn’t a theoretical exercise. It’s a data-driven framework showing that for nations like Nigeria, for corporations across Africa, and for a world in flux, the quality of leadership is the ultimate predictor of prosperity.
1. Beyond the Gut Feeling: Leadership as a Quantifiable Input
Economists have long used models to understand growth. Traditional formulas focus on Capital (K), Labor (L), and Technology (A). Yet, these models often fall short in explaining why two countries with similar resources have wildly different outcomes.
The missing variable? Leadership Quality (LQ).
Imagine a new national production function:
Y = A(LQ) • f(K, L, H, LQ)
Here’s the breakthrough: Total Factor Productivity (A)—the magic sauce of economies—is itself dependent on Leadership Quality. Good leadership doesn’t just add a factor; it multiplies the efficiency of every other factor.
· How do we measure LQ? We use proxies:
o For Nations: Worldwide Governance Indicators (Government Effectiveness, Rule of Law), Policy Consistency Scores, Corruption Perceptions Index.
o For Companies: Employee Engagement Scores (eNPS), Governance Ratings, Innovation Spend Efficiency.
o For Societies: Trust in Institutions surveys, Social Cohesion metrics.
This shift allows us to move from asking, “Is our leader good?” to analyzing, “How did a 10% improvement in our governance score correlate with a change in FDI inflows?”
2. The Transmission Channels: How Leadership Ripples Through Reality
Leadership’s impact flows through specific, measurable channels.
A. For People: The Human Capital Channel
Your life chances are shaped by leadership long before you enter the job market.
· The Channel: Public Leadership → Education/Healthcare Policy Quality → Your Skills & Health (Human Capital) → Your Lifetime Productivity & Earnings.
· The Data: Studies robustly link higher governance scores to higher Human Development Index (HDI) outcomes. Poor leadership creates a brain drain tax, systematically depleting a nation’s most valuable asset: its people. In your workplace, competent leadership directly correlates with your engagement, mental well-being, and career trajectory.
B. For Corporations: The Value Creation Channel
A company’s market valuation is a bet on its present and future leadership.
· The Channel: Strategic Leadership Decisions → Operational Efficiency & Innovation Rate → Profit Margins & Market Share → Stock Price & Cost of Capital.
· The Data: Financial econometrics research ties CEO characteristics and board structures to firm performance. A bold, strategic pivot shows up as a structural break in a company’s stock performance time-series. Conversely, poor governance increases a firm’s risk premium, making borrowing more expensive—a direct, quantifiable cost of weak leadership.
C. For Nations: The Institutional Trust Channel
A nation’s prosperity is built on its institutions, and institutions are built by leadership.
· The Channel: Political Leadership → Quality of Institutions (Property Rights, Judicial Independence) → Level & Quality of Investment → Sustainable GDP Growth.
· The Data: Cross-country analyses confirm that nations with stronger leadership proxies (control of corruption, regulatory quality) experience higher long-term growth. Leadership failure is a leading indicator of crisis, visible in econometric models as currency collapse, hyperinflation, or capital flight.
3. The Nigerian & African Imperative: Where the Leadership Dividend is Largest
The potential return on investment (ROI) from improved leadership is astronomically high in Africa. Nigeria, as the continent’s largest economy, is the critical test case.
The Nigerian Paradox: Immense potential, persistently under-realized. Challenges in power, security, and infrastructure are not just technical problems—they are symptoms of a long-term leadership deficit. Econometrically, they act as persistent drag coefficients on growth.
The Required Strategic Pivot: The move needed is from an Extractive Leadership Model (concentrating benefits for a few) to an Inclusive Leadership Model (creating systems that benefit the many). This is measurable:
· In Fiscal Policy: Tracking Public Investment Efficiency—how many quality roads or reliable power plants are delivered per Naira spent.
· In Monetary Policy: Measuring Central Bank Credibility and its effect on stabilizing inflation expectations.
· In Society: Quantifying gains in Social Trust that reduce the pervasive “risk tax” in every transaction.
The Continental Opportunity: Africa’s demographic boom is the 21st century’s great story waiting to be written. The ending—boom or bust—depends overwhelmingly on the leadership variable. Initiatives like the AfCFTA are leadership in action. Their success will be measurable in future econometric studies on trade creation and industrial growth.
4. A World of Interdependence: Leadership as a Global Public Good
In our connected world, leadership (or its absence) in one nation creates spillover effects everywhere.
· Global Public Goods: Leadership on climate action, pandemic preparedness, and financial stability are global public goods. Their provision can be modeled to show trillions in averted climate costs or faster global recovery rates from crises.
· The Geopolitical Risk Factor: Leadership decisions feed directly into Geopolitical Risk Indices, which move global oil prices, disrupt supply chains, and redirect investment flows overnight. The leadership variable in one capital becomes a shock variable in economic models worldwide.
5. The Call to Action: Investing in the Leadership Production Function
The conclusion is clear. We must stop treating leadership as an intangible art and start recognizing it as a critical, measurable form of capital.
We need to:
1. Measure it Systematically with the rigor of a national census.
2. Analyze it Rigorously using causal inference models to isolate its true impact.
3. Cultivate it Strategically by investing in institutions, meritocratic systems, and development programs that raise the LQ of our future leaders.
For Nigeria, for Africa, and for a world facing complex challenges, this isn’t just an academic idea. It’s the most important strategic investment we can make. The “Leadership Dividend”—the peace, prosperity, and progress it unlocks—is the highest possible return any society can earn.
The Econometrics of Leadership reveals that Leadership Quality (LQ) is the critical multiplier in the production function of modern society. It is the variable that determines the return on all other investments in human, corporate, and national capital.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke is a Distinguished Ambassador For World Peace (AMBP-UN); Nigeria @65 Leaders of Distinction (2025); Recipient, Nigerian Role Models Award (2024); African Leadership Par Excellence Award (2024). He can be reached via: tolulopeadegoke01@gmail.com, globalstageimpacts@gmail.com
Opinion
Rivers or Wike House of Assembly?
By Eric Elezuo
Anybody that knows what Barr Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) stood for prior to the events leading to the 2023 General Elections would be highly shocked, surprised or even disappointed at the trend of events in Rivers State, which boldly has the signature of the former and immediate past governor on it.
To the political watchers, observers and practitioners alike, Wike has been an epitome of deliver good governance, shine as much as you can when it’s your turn, and bow out respectfully when you conclude your tenure, leaving your successor, irrespective of the part you played in his emergence, to perform as he could without interference. But that notion seems to have exited through the backdoor since Wike’s political godson, Siminalayi Fubara, became governor of Rivers State on May 29, 2023.
Though feelers of high handedness or excessive demand of state’s resources against Fubara by Wike has not been officially confirmed, the fact that is starring everyone in the face has remained the governor’s inability to perform maximally as a result of Wike breathing uncomfortably down his neck, and using the instrumentality of the state House of Assembly, which is unequivocally loyal to him, making it difficult to further address the House as Rivers House of Assembly
From reports, the travails of Fubara in the hands of Wike and his House of Assembly dated back to the period around August 2023, barely three months into the administration. Events suggested that Fubara was choking under Wike’s stranglehold, and attempted a self-rescue. It backfired as Wike came after him with the full strength of his controlled-Assembly, and then the full federal might.
In a nutshell, the Assembly has on three occasions attempted to impeach Fubara with the third right now domiciled with the judiciary amid court injunctions.
What is more tiring in the renewed fights between Fubara and Wike-House of Assembly, lies in the fact that both the governor and members of the Assembly, who are giving voice to Wike’s songs, just came back from a six-month suspension occasioned by President Bola Tinubu’s State of Emergency declaration.
One would have thought that lasting peace has arrived even as all the state political institutions including the executive and legislative arms have joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), but the reverse seems to be the case. The House of Assembly has invoked Section 188 of the Nigerian Constitution to begin an impeachment proceedings against the governor. They accused him of Gross Misconduct, spread into eight grievous crimes.
But much as the House of Assembly is speaking through the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, the real voice being heard by Nigerians is the voice of Wike, who controls almost all elected officers in the state.
Rivers State revel in the reputation of being the treasure of the nation, yet in close to three years, no meaningful development has been witnessed as a result of squabbles and skirmishes between the executive and the legislature with Wike in the driver’s seat.
At a time in his history, Wike denounced and condemned godfatherism in politics. It is sad that he is the one playing the intimidation card today after all he has been through in his political life, and all he has confessed with his month.
While it is imperative that Fubara should acknowledge his political godfather, Wike should understand that he has played his part in Rivers State, and is obligated to allow Fubara play his, or wait for the next election to mobilise to vote him out. But the fact from all indication says the bone of contest is on political agreement more than constitutional infraction. And that renders the whole process more shameful.
The pride of Rivers State, not those of individuals, is at stake, and needs to be salvaged. Wike should shealth his sword, and let peace reign.
The House of Assembly belongs to Rivers people, and not Wike.
Ex-Cross River Gov Donald Duke Joins ADC
Adding Value: The Currencies of Existence by Henry Ukazu
The Oracle: The University As Catalyst for Societal Development (Pt. 6)
Friday Sermon: Apogee of Islamic Civilization 2: Contributions to Knowledge
Police Nab Suspect Behind Dummy Bomb Threat to Lagos Schools
Benfica Tackle Real Madrid Again in Champions League R16 Playoffs (Full List)
Court Nullifies PDP National Convention Held in Ibadan
Emeka Anyaoku: When a Global Statesman Turns 93
The Leadership Dividend: How Measuring Leadership Could Transform Nations
Hon Jumoke Okoya-Thomas Becomes Otun Iyalode of Lagos
Military Finally Confirms Coup Plot Against Tinubu’s Govt
Voice of Emancipation: Tinubu and the 2027 General Elections
Tinubu Stumbles, Falls During Welcome Reception in Turkey
Emmanuel ‘Nuel’ Ojei: The Untold Story of the Unassuming Billionaire
Trending
-
Boss Of The Week6 days ago
Emeka Anyaoku: When a Global Statesman Turns 93
-
Opinion6 days ago
The Leadership Dividend: How Measuring Leadership Could Transform Nations
-
Boss Picks5 days ago
Hon Jumoke Okoya-Thomas Becomes Otun Iyalode of Lagos
-
Headline4 days ago
Military Finally Confirms Coup Plot Against Tinubu’s Govt
-
Voice of Emancipation5 days ago
Voice of Emancipation: Tinubu and the 2027 General Elections
-
News3 days ago
Tinubu Stumbles, Falls During Welcome Reception in Turkey
-
Boss Picks5 days ago
Emmanuel ‘Nuel’ Ojei: The Untold Story of the Unassuming Billionaire
-
News4 days ago
JAMB Begins 2026 UTME Registration