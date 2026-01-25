Opinion
How GLO Sustains Everyday Businesses in Kano, Nigeria’s Centre of Commerce
By Dr Sani Sa’idu Baba
For more than two weeks, Kano woke up under a veil of fog. Not the poetic kind, but the stubborn Harmattan fog that dulls vision, slows movement, and disrupts daily rhythm. Dawn arrived quietly. Shops opened late. Calls failed repeatedly. Internet bars blinked on and off like uncertain promises. Across the state, one reality became impossible to ignore: communication had become a struggle. This reality carried even greater weight in the capital of Kano, the centre of commerce in Nigeria.
As Ramadan approaches and gradually leads to the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, everyone understands what this season represents. It is a period when online businesses, both big and small, become a major source of livelihood for millions. Traders prepare for peak demand, online vendors scale up advertising, and buyers from across the country look to Kano for goods. Visitors stream in from other states, transactions multiply, and the success of this entire commercial ecosystem depends heavily on one thing: seamless network connectivity between buyers and sellers.
In Kano, where business breathes through phone calls, alerts, and instant messages, poor network is not just inconvenient, it is costly. Calling became difficult. Browsing the internet felt like a battle. For many, it meant frustration. For others, it meant loss.
As these challenges persisted day after day, conversations across the city began to take a clear and consistent direction. In homes, offices, and markets, a new conversation began to dominate discussions. A brother of mine, deeply involved in the communication business at Farm Center Market, the largest hub for telecom activity in Kano shared his amazement. Day after day, customers walked up to data vendors with one clear, confident request: “Glo data.” Not alternatives. Not experiments. Just Glo, he said. At first, it seemed puzzling. If you were already on Glo, you might not even notice the difference. But for those struggling on other networks, the contrast was undeniable. In the middle of foggy mornings and unstable signals, Glo stood firm.
And soon, the conversation spread everywhere. At tea junctions in the early hours, as people warmed their hands around cups of shayi, discussions circled around how Glo “held up” when others disappeared. In university classrooms, students whispered comparisons before lectures began, who could download materials, who could submit assignments, and which network actually worked. More strikingly, Glo users quietly turned their phones into lifelines, sharing hotspots with classmates so others could access lecture notes, submit assignments, and stay connected. At sports viewing centres, between goals and missed chances, fans debated networks with the same passion as football rivalries. In markets, traders told customers how Glo saved their day. In every gathering of people across Kano, Glo became the reference point. The reason was simple: Glo had saved businesses.
Consider the POS operator by the roadside. Every successful transaction that attracts him/her ₦100 here, ₦200 there is survival. Failed transfers mean angry customers and lost income. During these fog-heavy days, many operators would have been stranded. But where Glo bars stayed strong, withdrawals went through, alerts dropped, and trust preserved.
Picture a roadside trader making her first sale of the day through a simple WhatsApp call, her voice steady as she confirms an order that will set the tone for her business. Nearby, an online vendor advertises products in WhatsApp groups, responds to messages, takes calls from interested buyers, and confirms deliveries, all in real time. Behind every one of these small but significant transactions is reliable connectivity. Delivery riders weaving through traffic and racing against time also depend on uninterrupted network access to reach customers, confirm payments, and complete orders. In moments when other networks struggled, Glo quietly kept these wheels of commerce turning, ensuring that daily hustle did not grind to a halt. Beyond the busy streets of the city, the impact of this reliability becomes even more profound in remote villages in Kano.
Back in Kano city, rising transportation costs have reshaped the way people work. Many professionals have had no choice but to adapt, turning their homes into offices and relying heavily on the internet to stay productive. Many now attend virtual meetings, send large files, collaborate remotely, and meet deadlines without leaving their homes. In a period marked by economic pressure and uncertainty, dependable internet is no longer a convenience, it is a necessity. In these conditions, Glo continues to provide the stability that keeps work moving forward.
At this point, Glo stops being seen merely as a telecommunications company. It emerges as the invisible backbone of the Nigerian hustle, supporting the determination and resilience of everyday people. From POS operators and online merchants to students, delivery services, market traders, and remote workers who refuse to give up, Glo remains present in the background, quietly powering their efforts. In tough terrains, harsh weather, and challenging times, when other networks fluctuate or fade, Glo stays connected.
You may not always hear it announce itself loudly, and you may not notice it when everything is working smoothly. But when a single call saves a business, when one alert prevents a financial loss, and when one stable connection keeps a dream alive, Glo proves its value, not as noise or empty promises, but as consistent reliability and lived experience. And that is how quietly, consistently, and powerfully Glo continues to power Nigeria’s everyday businesses, sustaining dreams and survival UNLIMITEDLY…
Dr. Baba writes from Kano, and can reached via drssbaba@yahoo.com
The Leadership Dividend: How Measuring Leadership Could Transform Nations
By Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD
“Leadership is not a soft skill, but the world’s hardest currency. Its quality is the ultimate, measurable predictor of prosperity for peoples, corporates, and nations.”– Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD.
Why the Soft Skill of Leadership Is Actually the World’s Hardest Currency—And How Econometrics Proves It
You’ve seen the headlines: “Nigeria’s Economy Grapples with Inflation.” “Startup Secures $50M Amid Industry Downturn.” “African Continental Free Trade Area Poised to Reshape Global Commerce.”
Behind these narratives lies a single, often unmeasured variable that dictates success or failure: Leadership.
We discuss leadership in terms of charisma, vision, and inspiration. But what if we could measure its impact with the same precision we use for inflation, GDP growth, or corporate ROI? What if we could prove, with data, that effective leadership isn’t just a “soft skill” but the most powerful economic lever we possess?
Welcome to the emerging field of The Econometrics of Leadership. This isn’t a theoretical exercise. It’s a data-driven framework showing that for nations like Nigeria, for corporations across Africa, and for a world in flux, the quality of leadership is the ultimate predictor of prosperity.
1. Beyond the Gut Feeling: Leadership as a Quantifiable Input
Economists have long used models to understand growth. Traditional formulas focus on Capital (K), Labor (L), and Technology (A). Yet, these models often fall short in explaining why two countries with similar resources have wildly different outcomes.
The missing variable? Leadership Quality (LQ).
Imagine a new national production function:
Y = A(LQ) • f(K, L, H, LQ)
Here’s the breakthrough: Total Factor Productivity (A)—the magic sauce of economies—is itself dependent on Leadership Quality. Good leadership doesn’t just add a factor; it multiplies the efficiency of every other factor.
· How do we measure LQ? We use proxies:
o For Nations: Worldwide Governance Indicators (Government Effectiveness, Rule of Law), Policy Consistency Scores, Corruption Perceptions Index.
o For Companies: Employee Engagement Scores (eNPS), Governance Ratings, Innovation Spend Efficiency.
o For Societies: Trust in Institutions surveys, Social Cohesion metrics.
This shift allows us to move from asking, “Is our leader good?” to analyzing, “How did a 10% improvement in our governance score correlate with a change in FDI inflows?”
2. The Transmission Channels: How Leadership Ripples Through Reality
Leadership’s impact flows through specific, measurable channels.
A. For People: The Human Capital Channel
Your life chances are shaped by leadership long before you enter the job market.
· The Channel: Public Leadership → Education/Healthcare Policy Quality → Your Skills & Health (Human Capital) → Your Lifetime Productivity & Earnings.
· The Data: Studies robustly link higher governance scores to higher Human Development Index (HDI) outcomes. Poor leadership creates a brain drain tax, systematically depleting a nation’s most valuable asset: its people. In your workplace, competent leadership directly correlates with your engagement, mental well-being, and career trajectory.
B. For Corporations: The Value Creation Channel
A company’s market valuation is a bet on its present and future leadership.
· The Channel: Strategic Leadership Decisions → Operational Efficiency & Innovation Rate → Profit Margins & Market Share → Stock Price & Cost of Capital.
· The Data: Financial econometrics research ties CEO characteristics and board structures to firm performance. A bold, strategic pivot shows up as a structural break in a company’s stock performance time-series. Conversely, poor governance increases a firm’s risk premium, making borrowing more expensive—a direct, quantifiable cost of weak leadership.
C. For Nations: The Institutional Trust Channel
A nation’s prosperity is built on its institutions, and institutions are built by leadership.
· The Channel: Political Leadership → Quality of Institutions (Property Rights, Judicial Independence) → Level & Quality of Investment → Sustainable GDP Growth.
· The Data: Cross-country analyses confirm that nations with stronger leadership proxies (control of corruption, regulatory quality) experience higher long-term growth. Leadership failure is a leading indicator of crisis, visible in econometric models as currency collapse, hyperinflation, or capital flight.
3. The Nigerian & African Imperative: Where the Leadership Dividend is Largest
The potential return on investment (ROI) from improved leadership is astronomically high in Africa. Nigeria, as the continent’s largest economy, is the critical test case.
The Nigerian Paradox: Immense potential, persistently under-realized. Challenges in power, security, and infrastructure are not just technical problems—they are symptoms of a long-term leadership deficit. Econometrically, they act as persistent drag coefficients on growth.
The Required Strategic Pivot: The move needed is from an Extractive Leadership Model (concentrating benefits for a few) to an Inclusive Leadership Model (creating systems that benefit the many). This is measurable:
· In Fiscal Policy: Tracking Public Investment Efficiency—how many quality roads or reliable power plants are delivered per Naira spent.
· In Monetary Policy: Measuring Central Bank Credibility and its effect on stabilizing inflation expectations.
· In Society: Quantifying gains in Social Trust that reduce the pervasive “risk tax” in every transaction.
The Continental Opportunity: Africa’s demographic boom is the 21st century’s great story waiting to be written. The ending—boom or bust—depends overwhelmingly on the leadership variable. Initiatives like the AfCFTA are leadership in action. Their success will be measurable in future econometric studies on trade creation and industrial growth.
4. A World of Interdependence: Leadership as a Global Public Good
In our connected world, leadership (or its absence) in one nation creates spillover effects everywhere.
· Global Public Goods: Leadership on climate action, pandemic preparedness, and financial stability are global public goods. Their provision can be modeled to show trillions in averted climate costs or faster global recovery rates from crises.
· The Geopolitical Risk Factor: Leadership decisions feed directly into Geopolitical Risk Indices, which move global oil prices, disrupt supply chains, and redirect investment flows overnight. The leadership variable in one capital becomes a shock variable in economic models worldwide.
5. The Call to Action: Investing in the Leadership Production Function
The conclusion is clear. We must stop treating leadership as an intangible art and start recognizing it as a critical, measurable form of capital.
We need to:
1. Measure it Systematically with the rigor of a national census.
2. Analyze it Rigorously using causal inference models to isolate its true impact.
3. Cultivate it Strategically by investing in institutions, meritocratic systems, and development programs that raise the LQ of our future leaders.
For Nigeria, for Africa, and for a world facing complex challenges, this isn’t just an academic idea. It’s the most important strategic investment we can make. The “Leadership Dividend”—the peace, prosperity, and progress it unlocks—is the highest possible return any society can earn.
The Econometrics of Leadership reveals that Leadership Quality (LQ) is the critical multiplier in the production function of modern society. It is the variable that determines the return on all other investments in human, corporate, and national capital.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke is a Distinguished Ambassador For World Peace (AMBP-UN); Nigeria @65 Leaders of Distinction (2025); Recipient, Nigerian Role Models Award (2024); African Leadership Par Excellence Award (2024). He can be reached via: tolulopeadegoke01@gmail.com, globalstageimpacts@gmail.com
Rivers or Wike House of Assembly?
By Eric Elezuo
Anybody that knows what Barr Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) stood for prior to the events leading to the 2023 General Elections would be highly shocked, surprised or even disappointed at the trend of events in Rivers State, which boldly has the signature of the former and immediate past governor on it.
To the political watchers, observers and practitioners alike, Wike has been an epitome of deliver good governance, shine as much as you can when it’s your turn, and bow out respectfully when you conclude your tenure, leaving your successor, irrespective of the part you played in his emergence, to perform as he could without interference. But that notion seems to have exited through the backdoor since Wike’s political godson, Siminalayi Fubara, became governor of Rivers State on May 29, 2023.
Though feelers of high handedness or excessive demand of state’s resources against Fubara by Wike has not been officially confirmed, the fact that is starring everyone in the face has remained the governor’s inability to perform maximally as a result of Wike breathing uncomfortably down his neck, and using the instrumentality of the state House of Assembly, which is unequivocally loyal to him, making it difficult to further address the House as Rivers House of Assembly
From reports, the travails of Fubara in the hands of Wike and his House of Assembly dated back to the period around August 2023, barely three months into the administration. Events suggested that Fubara was choking under Wike’s stranglehold, and attempted a self-rescue. It backfired as Wike came after him with the full strength of his controlled-Assembly, and then the full federal might.
In a nutshell, the Assembly has on three occasions attempted to impeach Fubara with the third right now domiciled with the judiciary amid court injunctions.
What is more tiring in the renewed fights between Fubara and Wike-House of Assembly, lies in the fact that both the governor and members of the Assembly, who are giving voice to Wike’s songs, just came back from a six-month suspension occasioned by President Bola Tinubu’s State of Emergency declaration.
One would have thought that lasting peace has arrived even as all the state political institutions including the executive and legislative arms have joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), but the reverse seems to be the case. The House of Assembly has invoked Section 188 of the Nigerian Constitution to begin an impeachment proceedings against the governor. They accused him of Gross Misconduct, spread into eight grievous crimes.
But much as the House of Assembly is speaking through the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, the real voice being heard by Nigerians is the voice of Wike, who controls almost all elected officers in the state.
Rivers State revel in the reputation of being the treasure of the nation, yet in close to three years, no meaningful development has been witnessed as a result of squabbles and skirmishes between the executive and the legislature with Wike in the driver’s seat.
At a time in his history, Wike denounced and condemned godfatherism in politics. It is sad that he is the one playing the intimidation card today after all he has been through in his political life, and all he has confessed with his month.
While it is imperative that Fubara should acknowledge his political godfather, Wike should understand that he has played his part in Rivers State, and is obligated to allow Fubara play his, or wait for the next election to mobilise to vote him out. But the fact from all indication says the bone of contest is on political agreement more than constitutional infraction. And that renders the whole process more shameful.
The pride of Rivers State, not those of individuals, is at stake, and needs to be salvaged. Wike should shealth his sword, and let peace reign.
The House of Assembly belongs to Rivers people, and not Wike.
Re-engineering the Mind: A Pathway to Freedom for Peoples, Corporates and Nations
By Tolulope A. Adegoke PhD
“The most formidable borders we must cross are not geographic, but cognitive. True sovereignty—for peoples, corporates, or nations—begins with the courageous act of dismantling the internal architectures of limitation and rebuilding with the materials of our own authentic possibilities.” – Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD
We live in a world shaped by history, yet our future is not predetermined by it. One of the most profound challenges facing individuals, corporations, and nations, particularly in contexts like Nigeria and Africa—is the legacy of mental colonialism. This isn’t merely a historical discussion; it’s about the unconscious frameworks that continue to dictate how we think, what we value, and what we believe is possible. Decolonizing oneself from this “mental slavery” is the essential first step toward delivering genuine, self-determined possibilities. This process requires honesty, courage, and a deliberate reclamation of thought.
Understanding the Invisible Chains
Mental slavery is the internalization of a worldview where the former colonizer’s culture, systems, and standards are seen as inherently superior, universal, and the sole benchmark for progress. It manifests in subtle ways: the devaluation of local languages and knowledge, the preference for foreign goods and credentials over local ones, and the persistent narrative that real solutions must always come from outside. This mindset creates a ceiling on imagination, fostering dependency and a crippling doubt in one’s own innate capacity to innovate and lead.
The Personal Journey: Reclaiming Your Inner Narrative
For the individual, decolonization is a deeply personal journey of unlearning and rediscovery. It starts with critical self-reflection.
- Questioning Knowledge: It asks, “Whose history am I learning? Whose definition of beauty, success, and intelligence have I accepted?” It involves actively seeking out and valuing indigenous philosophies, like the Ubuntu concept of “I am because we are,” not as folklore but as viable, sophisticated frameworks for living.
- Redefining Value: It means measuring personal success not only by proximity to Western lifestyles but by contributions to community, by cultural continuity, and by personal integrity aligned with one’s own roots.
- Language as Liberation: It recognizes the power of language to shape reality. Embracing one’s mother tongue in thought and creative expression becomes an act of resistance and a reconnection to a distinct way of seeing the world.
The Corporate Transformation: From Extraction to Ecosystem
Businesses and organizations are often perfect mirrors of colonial logic, built on hierarchical control, resource extraction, and the standardization of Western corporate models. Decolonizing the corporate sphere requires a fundamental shift in purpose and practice.
- Beyond Exploitation: It moves from a model that extracts value (from people, communities, and the environment) for distant shareholders to one that generates and circulates value within local ecosystems. It prioritizes regenerative practices and community equity.
- Innovation from Within: It rejects the mere copying of foreign business playbooks. Instead, it looks inward, developing uniquely African management styles, products, and solutions that respond to local realities, needs, and social structures. It sees the informal sector not as a problem, but as a reservoir of resilience and ingenuity.
- Partnership Over Paternalism: It abandons the “savior” complex—the idea that development is “delivered” from the outside. A decolonized corporate entity positions itself as a humble partner, listening to and amplifying local agency and existing expertise.
The National Project: Reimagining Governance and Identity
For nation-states like Nigeria, the legacy is etched into the very architecture of the state: borders that divide ethnic groups, economies structured for export of raw materials, and educational systems that glorify foreign histories.
- Institutional Reformation: True decolonization necessitates the courageous reform of institutions. This means auditing legal systems, constitutions, and national curricula to root out colonial biases and integrate indigenous knowledge and juridical principles.
- Economic Sovereignty: It demands a strategic, deliberate reduction of dependency. This involves prioritizing regional trade (like the African Continental Free Trade Area), adding value to natural resources locally, and investing in home-grown technology and manufacturing. It is a pivot from being a primary commodity exporter in a global system designed by others to being an architect of one’s own economic destiny.
- Cultural Agency: On the global stage, a decolonized nation defines itself. It conducts diplomacy based on its own historical experiences and philosophical foundations, not merely by aligning with blocs formed by colonial histories. It tells its own stories, controlling its narrative.
Nigeria and Africa: The Crucible of Challenge and Promise
Africa, with Nigeria as its most populous nation, is the undeniable focal point of this global conversation. The continent’s challenges are real, but they are too often diagnosed through the very colonial lens that contributed to them. Nigeria’s specific struggle—to forge a cohesive national identity from its stunning diversity, to manage resource wealth for the benefit of all, and to overcome governance failures—is a direct engagement with its colonial past.
The “African Renaissance” envisioned in frameworks like Agenda 2063 is, at its heart, a decolonial project. It seeks an Africa integrated by its own people’s design, powered by its own intellectual and cultural capital, and speaking to the world with confidence and authority.
A Universal Call: Why the Wider World Must Engage
This is not a project for the formerly colonized alone. The wider world, including former colonial powers and global institutions, has a responsibility to engage.
- Acknowledgment and Equity: It begins with a sincere acknowledgment of historical injustices and their modern-day economic and political echoes. It requires moving from a paradigm of charity and aid to one of justice, fair trade, and equitable partnership.
- Enriching Humanity: Ultimately, decolonizing the mind enriches all of humanity. It frees everyone from the limitations of a single, dominant story about progress and human achievement. It opens the door to a world where multiple ways of knowing, being, and creating can coexist and cross-pollinate, leading to more resilient and innovative global solutions.
Conclusion: The Freedom to Imagine Anew
In this moment of global reckoning and transformation, the work of mental decolonization is not a luxury; it is an urgent necessity. It is the hard, internal work that must precede lasting external change. For the individual, it delivers the profound possibility of wholeness. For the corporation, it unlocks sustainable innovation and authentic purpose. For nations like Nigeria and for the African continent, it is the non-negotiable foundation for true sovereignty and transformational progress.
The ultimate deliverable is freedom—the freedom to imagine a future unbounded by the past, and the agency to build it.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke is a Distinguished Ambassador For World Peace (AMBP-UN); Nigeria @65 Leaders of Distinction (2025); Recipient, Nigerian Role Models Award (2024); African Leadership Par Excellence Award (2024).
He can be reached via: tolulopeadegoke01@gmail.com, globalstageimpacts@gmail.com
