Coup: Investigators Widen Probe Scope to Unmask Civilian Financiers
Fresh intelligence details have surfaced on the foiled coup attempt against President Bola Tinubu’s administration, shedding light on how a serving Army Colonel allegedly assembled a covert, cross-service network to undermine the constitutional order before security agencies moved in.
The Defence Headquarters had announced the arrest of 16 officers for acts of indiscipline and breaches of service regulations, following weeks of quiet tension within the Armed Forces.
In October 2025, rumours of an alleged coup plot against President Tinubu’s administration spread across social media. At the time, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) dismissed the claims as “false and misleading,” yet the sudden cancellation of the Independence Day parade fuelled speculation about deeper security concerns.
However, fresh findings from an interim investigation report, sighted by Punch Newspapers, suggest that the alleged architect of the plot was a Colonel whose repeated failures in promotion examinations reportedly bred resentment and alienation. Rather than nursing his grievances quietly, he is said to have turned them into a recruitment tool, drawing officers from the Army, Navy and Air Force into a loose but coordinated network.
According to the report, members of the group were allegedly assigned to discreetly study sensitive installations, including the Presidential Villa, the Armed Forces Complex, Niger Barracks in Abuja and international airports in Abuja and Lagos, mapping access routes, routines and vulnerabilities. What began as expressions of dissatisfaction soon graduated into early-stage operational planning.
Security sources say searches on the officer’s vehicle uncovered charms and anti-government materials, while a raid on his residence in Lokogoma, Apo, yielded sensitive documents detailing assigned roles and outlining how key national dignitaries were to be handled once the operation commenced.
The plotters are also said to have exploited insider access, infiltrating the Presidential Villa and compromising workers linked to construction firm Julius Berger to obtain security information on the premises. Encrypted communication platforms were allegedly used to coordinate movements, logistics and funding, while discreet vehicle repairs and unusual cash flows pointed to preparations for mobilisation.
Investigators traced financial inducements of between N2 million and N5 million to some principal actors, with intelligence agencies now analysing the money trail through the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit.
One of the suspects, Lt-Col S. Bappah, reportedly turned a critical witness, admitting his role and providing details on recruitment methods, funding channels and communication patterns within the network.
The danger, security officials note, lay in the cross-service reach of the conspiracy, which cut across the Army, Navy and Air Force and involved officers up to the rank of Brigadier-General.
The alleged plan, uncovered ahead of its execution date of October 25, 2025, was described as lethal in scope, with the President, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, ministers, service chiefs and other top officials marked as targets.
Beyond the military hierarchy, investigators are now widening the probe to civilian financiers and political contacts who may have interacted with the core suspects. Communication trails, financial flows and external interfaces are being reviewed as part of efforts to dismantle every layer of the network and secure strategic national assets.
With the investigation concluded and reports forwarded to superior authorities, the Defence Headquarters has confirmed that indicted personnel will face appropriate military judicial panels, as Nigeria’s security establishment moves to ensure that what officials describe as a well-funded, coordinated threat never advances beyond the planning stage.
Incumbency Factor Will Not Determine 2027 Election, Atiku, Obi, Others Talk Tough
The 2027 general elections will not be determined by incumbency, control of State power or wave of political defections, opposition leaders have declared.
They argued that voter choice, opposition unity, and the integrity of the electoral process would ultimately decide the outcome.
The opposition leaders made the declaration at the public launch of “The Loyalist,’’ a memoir by National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi, in Abuja.
The event drew a wide mix of opposition leaders, former public office holders, lawmakers, intellectuals and party stakeholders.
Speakers included former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi; former Minister of Interior and ADC National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola; former Senate President and ADC National Chairman, David Mark, and veteran columnist and public intellectual, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who reviewed the book.
Although convened as a book presentation, the gathering quickly assumed a strong political tone, with speakers repeatedly returning to the issues of opposition unity, leadership responsibility, and the limits of incumbency power, ahead of the next general election.
Addressing what he described as a growing misconception in Nigerian politics, Aregbesola argued that governors and incumbents do not automatically determine election outcomes.
Drawing on the 2023 electoral results, he said the belief that political office guaranteed victory was not supported by evidence.
“The fact that certain governors are defecting to the APC shows that our unity is weakened, but the statistics do not support the belief that governors win elections,” Aregbesola said.
Using the South-West as an example, he said ruling party dominance at the state level had not translated into overwhelming electoral success.
“In the South-West, the APC controlled all the states except one, yet the maximum performance of the party was 55 per cent, with the other parties sharing the rest,” he said.
On his part, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, speaking as special guest of honour, linked the political moment to the theme of the book, describing loyalty as both a moral test and a personal burden in public life.
Atiku, who noted that his participation was informed by his own role in the political history examined in the memoir, said: “I am honoured to be part of this launch because I was also involved in the eventual inauguration of the Bukola Saraki administration, which this book deals with in very great detail.’’
He praised the author for taking on difficult questions about loyalty and conscience, saying “this is a work that dares to question loyalties, illuminate conscience, and broaden our public imagination.’’
Drawing a contrast between military discipline and political life, Atiku said loyalty in politics was rarely absolute and often exacted a heavy price.
“For those of us who come from the military and paramilitary professions, loyalty is non-negotiable; there is only absolute obedience. But in political life, loyalty is not as rigid, and it comes with consequences,” he said.
The former vice president also spoke candidly about his own experiences.
“Many of us have suffered because of loyalty. I have faced exile as a result of loyalty. I have survived assassination attempts as a result of loyalty,” he said.
Atiku warned that loyalty should never become blind allegiance, adding that “loyalty should strengthen the common goal, not narrow the circle of belonging.’’
Similarly, a former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, who arrived late due to flight delays from Lagos, apologised for not observing traditional protocol before addressing the audience.
Obi also signalled political solidarity and regional commitment, saying: “I have been directed to represent the South-East, and I want to assure you that you will not be disappointed.’’
In one of the most direct political moments of the event, the author, Bolaji Abdullahi, appealed to opposition leaders to rise above rivalry and present a united front, ahead of 2027, adding that Nigerians were ready for change, though political leaders were not yet matching that urgency.
“For 2027, Nigerians are ready. But I don’t think we are ready. Nigerians look at us and see different enclaves and different entities. They see competition, rather than cooperation,” Abdullahi said.
Reviewing the book, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed said it initially provoked skepticism but ultimately impressed him.
“I brought to the book some prejudice and heightened curiosity. I expected the author to fall on his face somewhere. I was wrong,” he said.
He described the memoir as revealing and historically significant.
“This book is easily one of the most readable and revealing books I have read in a long while. It captures the essence of our contemporary social and political character,” Baba-Ahmed said.
Former Senate President, David Mark, described the task of rescuing Nigeria as a shared responsibility and praised Abdullahi’s character.
“He is a straightforward person. Even when I disagreed with him, his advice was always adopted,” Mark said.
He also clarified the long-standing controversy around the Doctrine of Necessity, saying “it was the sole responsibility of the Senate and had nothing to do with Kwara State or anyone from Kwara State.’’
Military Finally Confirms Coup Plot Against Tinubu’s Govt
The Nigerian Armed Forces has said some officers will be arraigned before a military judicial panel to face trial over an alleged plot to overthrow the government.
The Director, Major General, Samaila Uba, said it is in accordance with the Armed Forces Act and other applicable service regulations.
Maj.-Gen Uba said: “It would be recalled that the Defence Headquarters issued a press statement in October 2025 regarding the arrest of sixteen officers over acts of indiscipline and breaches of service regulations. The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) wishes to inform the general public that investigations into the matter have been concluded and the report forwarded to appropriate superior authority in line with extant regulations.
“The comprehensive investigation process, conducted in accordance with established military procedures, has carefully examined all circumstances surrounding the conduct of the affected personnel.
“The findings have identified a number of the officers with allegations of plotting to overthrow the government which is inconsistent with the ethics, values and professional standards required of members of the AFN.”
According to the statement, the measures being taken are purely disciplinary and part of ongoing institutional mechanisms to preserve order.
“Accordingly, those with cases to answer will be formally arraigned before appropriate military judicial panel to face trial in accordance with the Armed Forces Act and other applicable service regulations. This ensures accountability while upholding the principles of fairness and due process.
“The AFN reiterates that measures being taken are purely disciplinary and part of ongoing institutional mechanisms to preserve order, discipline and operational effectiveness within the ranks. The Armed Forces remain resolute in maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, loyalty and respect for constitutional authority,” it added.
The latest military action came more than three months after it announced on October 2025, that 16 officers had been arrested over alleged acts of indiscipline and violations of service regulations.
It explained that preliminary investigations revealed that the officers’ actions were tied to frustrations stemming from repeated failures in promotion examinations and concerns over stalled career progression.
In a statement issued by the Directorate of Defence Information, the conduct of the affected officers was described as falling short of the standards expected within the military.
It further noted that some of the officers were already under investigation for various offences and were either facing trial or awaiting court proceedings.
“The Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to inform the public that a routine military exercise has resulted in the arrest of sixteen officers over issues of indiscipline and breach of service regulations. Investigations have revealed that their grievances stemmed largely from perceived career stagnation caused by repeated failure in promotion examinations, among other issues.
“The Armed Forces will not tolerate behaviour that undermines the integrity of the institution or threatens its constitutional role under democratic authority. The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains fully committed to its constitutional responsibilities and will remain professional at all times,” the statement read in part.
The planned military trial also came after months of speculation over an attempt to overthrow the Federal Government, linking it with the cancellation of the 65th Independence Anniversary parade.
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had earlier dismissed a report that claimed that 16 military officers, ranging from the rank of Captain to Brigadier General, were taken into custody by the Defence Intelligence Agency over alleged involvement in covert meetings to plan a coup against the government.
It had said that the parade was cancelled to allow President Bola Tinubu to attend a strategic bilateral meeting outside the country, and to enable members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to sustain momentum in the ongoing fight against terrorism, insurgency, and banditry.
“The Federal Government, the legislature, and the judiciary are working closely for the safety, development, and well-being of the nation. Democracy is forever.
“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains firmly loyal to the Constitution and the Federal Government under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR,” a statement signed by the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, in October had added.
But in the same month, soldiers from the Nigerian Army reportedly stormed the Abuja residence of former Bayelsa State governor, Timipre Sylva, over an alleged link to a coup plot.
According to multiple security sources, the operation was carried out by a special military team.
It was gathered that the raid followed intelligence reports linking the former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources to a series of secret meetings allegedly held with some of the detained military officers accused of plotting to overthrow the government.
A top security source familiar with the development had disclosed that the operation also extended to Sylva’s Bayelsa home, where his brother, identified as one Paga, was arrested.
“The Nigerian Army special team ransacked the home of Timipre Sylva, who is believed to have fled Nigeria.
“He is the South-South former governor frequently mentioned in the case. His brother, Paga, was picked up during the raid,” the source had revealed.
Consequently, the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) called on the Federal Government to immediately clarify the true nature of the alleged coup plot involving the arrested military officers.
In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, it voiced worry over “conflicting signals” from government sources, noting that the Defence Headquarters publicly denied ever referencing a coup plot despite widespread media reports to the contrary.
“The ADC is particularly concerned that the federal government has not deemed it fit to make a categorical statement on this very serious matter, especially after the military authorities repeatedly denied that there was such a threat to the government.
“By keeping quiet, the government has deliberately allowed the coup story to fester for whatever reason,” the ADC had said.
DSS Has Denied Me Right to Fair Hearing, Malami Laments from Detention
Former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of actions he said were aimed at frustrating his constitutional right to fair hearing and effective legal defence.
In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Mohammed Bello Doka, Malami said the continuous denial of access to his lawyers had impaired his ability to consult, prepare court filings and give instructions to his legal team.
He described the actions of the DSS as a clear frustration of due process.
“This sequence of events clearly suggests a pattern where arrest precedes investigation, with evidence sought after detention, an approach that is a blatant violation of the rule of law and constitutionally guaranteed rights,” the statement said.
“It is deeply troubling that the DSS appears to be adopting a similar practice of arrest, detention, and then evidence gathering.”
Malami recalled that following charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Federal High Court granted him bail.
However, he alleged that the EFCC delayed submitting his international passports to the court for about one week, despite the documents being a key condition for the perfection of bail.
According to him, the delay unnecessarily prolonged his detention and obstructed the execution of a valid court order.
“Immediately after Mr. Malami eventually perfected his bail and was released from Kuje Custodial Centre, he was rearrested by the Department of State Services,” the statement said.
“He was thereafter detained for five days without access to his lawyers or family, and was only allowed to meet his legal team on Friday after prolonged isolation, delays, and grave violations of his fundamental human rights.”
It stressed that bail granted by a court must be respected.
“No agency should be permitted to neutralise judicial orders through coordinated delays, rearrests, or denial of access to legal representation. Such actions undermine the authority of the courts and pose a serious threat to fundamental human rights,” it said.
Malami reaffirmed his readiness to defend himself in court.
“Mr. Malami remains ready to defend himself fully in court and in accordance with the law, and calls on all state institutions to respect court orders, constitutional guarantees, and the rule of law.”
