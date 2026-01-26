Military Finally Confirms Coup Plot Against Tinubu’s Govt

By Eric Elezuo

“We will work in concert with other leaders of the opposition and Nigerians to chase the APC out of government” – Atiku Abubakar

The permutations that had made the rounds regarding the invincibility of President Bola Tinubu and his All Progressives Congress (APC) as the 2027 Presidential Election approaches, have taken a major shift with the recent alliances and reinvestments in the new coalition party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Only last week, a chieftain of the ADC, Chief Dele Momodu, aroused attention of the public towards the party, with his much celebrated officially and formal declaration of membership of the party in Benin City, Edo State. The event was attended by party stakeholders in the state, and was adjudged as a huge as it created the desired awareness of the party presence in the APC controlled state.

Earlier, the former Governor of Anambra State, who was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, had moved to the coalition ADC, in another elaborate ceremony held in Enugu, in what analysts and observers describe as strategic, and one of the most important alliances the party has enjoyed since its expanded emergennce many months ago.

While many believe that the moves may have sent jitters to the camp of the APC, and continue to pave for the democratic removal of Tinubu and the APC from office, the ruling part remains offbeat, raveling in the euphoria of so far amassing and harvesting 28 out of the 36 state governors in the Federation, and still counting.

But the ADC is unwavering in its efforts to see Tinubu out, much as the ruling party is stone-solid certain of retaining power in 2027, the much awaited battleline has then been drawn between the now two major political parties in the country.

If there’s one good thing so far the ADC has done to and for Nigerians in this dispensation, it’s their ability to truncate the government’s alleged ambition of reducing the country to a one-party state. This notion was fueled by the malformed shape the two former frontline parties; the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party have taken in recent times. None of the two parties can boost of an appropriate Executive Council or Working Committee, making it practically impossible for any aspirant to seek political position through those parties. This has led to the massive defections of politicians to the APC of governors, senators, representatives and other wannabe office holders.

This credit has gone to the likes of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, former Senate President David Mark, former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola and a host of others, who in their words felt the need to ‘rescue’ Nigeria and Nigerians from the shackles of misrule and one-party inclination of the APC.

The ADC’s heighened readiness to contend the seat of Aso Rock against the APC and Tinubu, is made more more manifest in the recent interview granted by the party’s spokesperson, Mallam Baji Abdullahi, on Channels Television, where he noted that the only way Nigeria can overcome its current challenges is to remove President Bola Tinubu in 2027, describing in vivid colours with copious evidences the objective to remove the president from power as a necessary step towards rescuing Nigeria from an unprecedented governance crisis.

Insisting that Nigeria has been hijacked, Abdullahi accused the Tinubu-led government of carelessness in the affairs and living conditions of Nigerians, and the state governors for failing to improve Nigerians’ livelihoods despite receiving larger allocations from the federal government. He further accused the government of prioritizing stranglehold on power rather than governance with a human face, saying those and more are the reasons Nigerians will shun the party, and embrace ADC in 2027. “It’s solely to get Tinubu out of power. There is no scenario where he remains in power, and we can save this country. When people say you can smash it, grab it, and run with it, that is the language of banditry”. Abdullahi, who himself, had been in the corridors of power as a minister, stressed that the atrocities of the present administration is enough for Nigerians to show them the way out in 2027, with ADC providing the platform, just as he raised concerns about allegations of legislative manipulation, particularly regarding tax laws, and the hiring of lobbyists at a whooping sum of $9 million, describing those and other recent events as unprecedented in Nigeria’s democratic history. “A government that can forge a duly passed law; what do you call that?” he asked. Speaking on the federal government’s reported payment of $9 million to foreign lobbyists in the United States, allegedly to improve Nigeria’s image before American political leaders, including President Donald Trump, Abdullahi said he had reviewed documents and found no transparency model or legal basis for the process. “Is it a bad thing to lobby? No, it’s not a bad thing. But what they are doing, number one, I don’t even want to go into all the processes. “How was this contract awarded? How was the money paid? Who paid the money? What budget line was it taken from? How was the money transferred out of Nigeria? he asked. He argued that the expenditure revealed misplaced priorities. “If you invest nine million dollars in internal security, you will see results. You won’t have to convince the president of another country that your country is safe,” he added. “Instead, he accused the government of caring more about appearances before foreign audiences than about the daily insecurity faced by Nigerians.” “They don’t care whether Nigerians are still dying. They don’t care that people are still being killed. They want to look good before Americans,” Abdullahi said. The ADC spokesperson also expressed alarm over a recently signed medical memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Nigeria and the United States.

According to him, the agreement, reportedly signed around December 19, grants the US significant control over how funds are spent, including determining the regions that would benefit, despite Nigeria contributing more financially. “No Nigerians have seen the details of this MOU,” he said, describing the terms as “shocking” while raising questions about sovereignty and accountability. Abdullahi accused state governors of failing to improve Nigerians’ livelihoods despite receiving larger allocations from the federal government. He noted that with the removal of fuel subsidy, Nigerian governors have more money in their coffers but have not done much with it. “The governors, by their own, by the president’s own declaration, he has given more money to the governors than maybe any president has ever given to governors in our history. And how has that reflected in the improved livelihood of the people in the states?” the ADC spokesman asked. “I’m not saying all of them are bad, but what I’m saying is that they have received more money than any other generation of governors have received in the history of this country,” the former minister said. “You can say devaluation. The reason we have more money going to the states is that they removed subsidies, and that money is now going to them. In what way has that reflected a better life for the people in the states?” he queried.

But with only eight governors in ‘fragile’ opposition against Tinubu, the APC has dismissed ADC’s efforts as a waste of time. They have noted that the eight opposition governors, are only so in name, at least majority of them.

In Anambra State, where Prof Charles Soludo is the governor, the government has consistently lauded Tinubu, canvassed for his reelection, and even derided the ambition of one of their own, Mr. Peter Obi.

In Kano State, it is just a matter of time before the NNPP governor defects to the APC as he has practically severed relationship with his mentor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and entered into a new romance with Tinubu’s APC.

And with the barage of attacks being faced by the Abia State governor Alex Otti, from opposition elements including the three governors before him; Orji Uzo Kalu, Theodore Orji and Okezie Ikpeazu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu and other fractions of opposition voices, observers say Otti buckle, and join the fray. However, the support of Abia citizens has been overwhelming, and appears enough to see the governor through another in 2027.

It is also believed that except Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is on the ballot paper, his loyalty is likely to go to Tinubu, a ‘Yoruba man’ if the revelations of former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, is anything to hold on to.

As for the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke; if not that his defection to the APC was thwarted by elements that do not like his face in the party, he would have been in APC today, and singing the reelection song of Tinubu. He is in Accord Party, and is still keeping his presidential allegiance close to his chest.

Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed is presently been haunted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and a dramatic move to Tinubu’s side may erased whatever corrupt case allegations against. Adams Oshiomhole was once quoted as saying that ‘once you join the APC, your sins are forgiven’.

In a Premium Times report, and quoting the National President, Campaign for Democracy (CD), Ifeanyi Odili, the issue of Nigeria sliding into one-party state appears real

“With several governors joining the APC, the party now controls about 28 out of 36 states, leaving four for PDP, one for APGA, one for NNPP, and one for Accord. Abuja’s status is uncertain with (FCT Minister Nyesom) Wike’s influence.”

“This trend has sparked fears that Nigeria’s democracy is being undermined, as a weak opposition can lead to a lack of accountability and checks on the ruling party,” Odili said.

But the ADC has said that its emergence has changed all the talks about one-party agenda as more Nigerians are proudly queuing behind the party.

But beyond rhetoric, the battleline appears to be a very long one because in the words of Dele Momodu, ‘Tinubu has already locked down the south, and therefore, ADC needs someone with the capacity to lock down the north if tangible can be made.

Nigerians variously have asked that if the ADC is really serious about dislodged Tinubu and the APC in 2027, their two biggest talisman, Atiku and Obi, must develop a healthy collaboration, where whomever emerges as the candidate of the party later in the year, must enjoy the unalloyed support of the others.

The coming together of the two political heavyweights has obviously boosted the party’s and coalition’s political strength, the players and their supporters must not allow it become a weakness or spell its doom

So, with the two frontline leaders yet to agree on who steps down for the other so that a formidable force could be forged against Tinubu and his APC family, all eyes are therefore, on the fast approaching primary election expected to some time this year.

It is no longer a case of who crosses the battleline first, it is a case of who has a more superior firing power in terms of reach, history, achievement, and not forgetting financial muscle, that will carry the day.

ADC says it is ready! APC says it is ready!! Time, and the people will tell!!!