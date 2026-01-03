Featured
How Glo’s Reliable Network Supports Mental Health in Nigeria: Evidence from Neurophysiology
By Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba,
Have you ever noticed the tension that builds when a call fails repeatedly or a page refuses to load at a critical moment, or an urgent message fails to send? That frustration is not merely emotional, it is rather biological.
In today’s digitally driven society, network connectivity has become an invisible companion to daily life. From work and learning to social interaction and emergency communication, the brain increasingly depends on digital systems to function efficiently. As a physiology and neuroscience researcher, I have become deeply interested in how the quality of this connectivity, particularly network reliability quietly influences mental health in Nigeria.
The human brain is fundamentally predictive. Each attempt to place a call or access information carries an expectation of success. When connectivity repeatedly fails, this expectation is violated, activating the body’s stress response pathways in the brain involving the hypothalamus, anterior pituitary and the adrenal gland. Consequently, cortisol levels rise, attention becomes fragmented, emotional regulation weakens, and frustration accumulates. When such digital stressors occur daily, they contribute to mental fatigue, anxiety, reduced productivity, and, in susceptible individuals, depressive symptoms.
At a neurophysiological level, this relationship between connectivity and brain function can be clearly understood through the structure of the nervous system itself. The most efficient neurons in the human body are myelinated neurons, cells insulated by a myelin sheath that allows electrical impulses to travel rapidly, smoothly, and with minimal signal loss. This is strikingly similar to the most robust telecommunication infrastructure in Nigeria, the Glo-1 submarine cable, where signals are protected from environmental interference and transmitted at extremely high speeds with remarkable stability, and bridges the digital divide between urban and rural areas, ensuring that no community is left behind in the digital era. Just as myelination prevents signal leakage and delay along neural pathways, Glo-1 submarine cable ensures that information moves efficiently across long distances without repeated breakdowns. In the same way that efficient neurotransmitter mechanisms enable accurate communication across synapses without excessive neural firing, Glo’s stable call and data transmission mediates communication between people with fewer retries, interruptions, or failures conserving cognitive effort and reducing emotional strain.
Through research and observation of everyday users across different Nigerian settings, a consistent pattern emerges: individuals on more stable networks particularly Glo, experience fewer communication related stress episodes. When calls connect smoothly and data responds promptly, the brain completes its expected task–reward loop. Neurochemically, this supports dopamine and serotonin activity, neurotransmitters essential for motivation, emotional balance, pleasure and psychological well-being. The result is not excitement, but calm efficiency, a state in which the brain functions optimally.
From a cognitive perspective, reliable connectivity significantly reduces cognitive overload.
The brain no longer needs to repeatedly switch attention to troubleshoot poor signals or reload failed pages. Glo’s stable data and call performance provides a practical environment in which sustained attention, working memory, and learning efficiency can be observed. Students engage more deeply, professionals maintain focus longer, and tasks are completed with less mental exhaustion.
The implications surrounding network reliability extend beyond mental states into stress physiology. Repeated activation of the stress system leads to chronically elevated cortisol, a hormone strongly associated with metabolic disorders such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and impaired immune function. By reducing unreliable communication which is a common yet underestimated source of daily stress, Glo’s consistent network may support healthier cortisol regulation, indirectly lowering long term disease risk.
An often overlooked but equally important contributor to digital mental well being is customer support responsiveness and service innovation. When users encounter challenges, the speed and clarity with which those challenges are resolved significantly influence stress perception. Glo’s reputation for fast customer care response and continuous service innovation reduces the sense of helplessness that typically accompanies technical difficulties. Neurophysiologically, timely problem resolution prevents prolonged activation of the stress response, limits cortisol surges, and restores a sense of control, one of the brain’s strongest buffers against anxiety amongst Glo users in Nigeria.
Mental fatigue and sleep quality are also shaped by digital reliability. Network instability, particularly in the evening, prolongs frustration, increases emotional arousal, and delays disengagement from screens. In contrast, stable connectivity frequently reported among Glo users allows digital tasks to conclude smoothly, enabling the brain to transition into rest, improve sleep, supports neural recovery, emotional resilience, and next day cognitive performance.
From a research standpoint, Glo’s network functions almost as a real-world neurophysiological case study. It demonstrates how digital stability influences mood regulation, attention span, productivity, learning, and sleep which are core pillars of mental health. These observations are not claims of perfection, but patterns consistently noticed in everyday life and interpreted through established principles of neuroscience and physiology.
This reflection is not written as an advertisement, but as an honest, curiosity-driven analysis grounded in scientific understanding. Telecom infrastructure is often discussed in economic or technical terms, yet its influence on brain function and mental well-being is profound. In a society increasingly shaped by digital interactions, reliability is not merely convenience, it is neurological relief.
When connectivity is stable, the mind relaxes, stress hormones settle, learning deepens, and productivity improves. In this quiet way, Glo’s reliable network may be serving as a silent contributor to better mental health in Nigeria.
Dr. Baba writes from Kano, and can be reached via drssbaba@yahoo.com
Featured
I’ll Withdraw My Support If Peter Obi Accepts to Be Vice Presidential Candidate – Utomi
Political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, has stated that if the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, decides to run as someone’s vice-presidential candidate, he will immediately stop supporting him.
Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Prof. Utomi assured that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party will contest for the presidency in 2027, following his formal defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Wednesday.
“I can tell you that Peter Obi will contest for the presidency. The day he becomes somebody’s vice president, I walk away from his corner. I can tell you that for a fact,” Prof. Utomi said on the programme.
In the same interview, Prof. Utomi also made a case for limiting presidential and gubernatorial candidates to Nigerians aged 70 and below.
He lamented that the Nigerian presidency has increasingly become a “retirement home,” criticising both former President Muhammadu Buhari’s and President Bola Tinubu’s administrations as “government in absentia.”
“Something important about this election to bear in mind is that the Nigerian presidency has become a retirement home where people go for the Nigerian state to pay their medical bills. It is not acceptable. They don’t have the fitness to run the country. The last one, and the current one, have essentially been government-in-absentia leaders.”
“I, Pat Utomi, am insisting that I will canvass to the Nigerian people that nobody over the age of 70 should run for an executive position, whether it be governor or president,” he concluded.
Rescue mission
Obi, who came third in the 2023 presidential election with over 6 million votes, officially announced his defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Enugu on Wednesday.
In his speech at the event, Obi said his move to the ADC marks the beginning of a journey to rescue the country from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
“Today is an important day; today is the last day of 2025, so we are ending this year with the hope that, in 2026, we will begin a journey to rescue our country and set it on the path of proper socio-economic development that will be unifying and inclusive,” Obi stated.
He added: “We have all watched as those who benefited from our democracy have, over time, become accessories to destroying it—either through coercion or gangsterism against the opposition. We cannot allow this to happen; we will resist it.”
Featured
Peter Obi Officially Dumps Labour Party, Defects to ADC
Former governor of Anambra State, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has officially defected to the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC).
Obi announced the decision on Tuesday at an event held at the Nike Lake Resort, Enugu.
“We are ending this year with the hope that in 2026 we will begin a rescue journey,” Obi said.
The National Chairman of the ADC, David Mark, was among the attendees.
Featured
US Lawmaker Seeks More Airstrikes in Nigeria, Insists Christian Lives Matter
United States Representative Riley Moors has said further military strikes against Islamic State-linked militants in Nigeria could follow recent operations ordered by President Donald Trump, describing the actions as aimed at improving security and protecting Christian communities facing violence.
Moore made the remarks during a televised interview in which he addressed U.S. military strikes carried out on Christmas Day against militant targets in North-west Nigeria.
The strikes were conducted in coordination with the Nigerian government, according to U.S. and Nigerian officials.
“President Trump is not trying to bring war to Nigeria, he’s bringing peace and security to Nigeria and to the thousands of Christians who face horrific violence and death,” Moore said.
He said the Christmas Day strikes against Islamic State affiliates had provided hope to Christians in Nigeria, particularly in areas affected by repeated attacks during past festive periods.
According to U.S. authorities, the strikes targeted camps used by Islamic State-linked groups operating in parts of north-west Nigeria.
Nigerian officials confirmed that the operation was carried out with intelligence support from Nigerian security agencies as part of ongoing counter-terrorism cooperation between both countries.
The United States Africa Command said the operation was intended to degrade the operational capacity of extremist groups responsible for attacks on civilians and security forces.
Nigerian authorities have described the targeted groups as a threat to national security, noting their involvement in killings, kidnappings and raids on rural communities.
Moore said the strikes marked a shift from previous years in which attacks were carried out against civilians during the Christmas period. He said the U.S. administration was focused on preventing further violence by targeting militant groups before they could launch attacks.
U.S. officials have said the military action was carried out with the consent of the Nigerian government and formed part of broader security cooperation between the two countries. Nigeria has received intelligence, training and logistical support from international partners as it seeks to contain militant activity.
Moore had previously called for stronger international attention to attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria and has urged continued U.S. engagement in addressing extremist violence. He said further action would depend on developments on the ground and continued coordination with Nigerian authorities.
Nigerian officials have maintained that counter-terrorism operations are directed at armed groups threatening civilians, regardless of religion, and have reiterated their commitment to restoring security across affected regions.
How Glo’s Reliable Network Supports Mental Health in Nigeria: Evidence from Neurophysiology
Friday Sermon: Origin of Life: Failure of Scientific Explanations
I’ll Withdraw My Support If Peter Obi Accepts to Be Vice Presidential Candidate – Utomi
Finally, Police Suspend Tinted Glass Permit Enforcement
2026: Tinubu Pledges Inclusive Growth, Improved Security in New Year Message
Aftermath of Obi’s Defection: Aisha Yesufu Vows to Officially Joins ADC
Court Empowers Tinubu to Implement New Tax Law Effective Jan 1
Tragic Lagos–Ibadan Expressway Accident: A National Indictment of Governance, Emergency Response, and Healthcare Failures
2027: Aide Confirms Peter Obi’s Imminent Defection to ADC
ADC, LP Slam Tinubu over Europe Holiday Amid Security Crisis
Celebrating a Veteran Journalist, Ibrahim Babatunde Jose at 76
War Against Terror: What’s America’s Real Agenda in Nigeria?
Renowned Boxer Anthony Joshua Survives Ghastly Road Accident
Court Empowers Tinubu to Implement New Tax Law Effective Jan 1
Trending
-
Opinion4 days ago
Tragic Lagos–Ibadan Expressway Accident: A National Indictment of Governance, Emergency Response, and Healthcare Failures
-
Headline5 days ago
2027: Aide Confirms Peter Obi’s Imminent Defection to ADC
-
Headline5 days ago
ADC, LP Slam Tinubu over Europe Holiday Amid Security Crisis
-
Boss Of The Week6 days ago
Celebrating a Veteran Journalist, Ibrahim Babatunde Jose at 76
-
Headline6 days ago
War Against Terror: What’s America’s Real Agenda in Nigeria?
-
Sports5 days ago
Renowned Boxer Anthony Joshua Survives Ghastly Road Accident
-
Headline3 days ago
Court Empowers Tinubu to Implement New Tax Law Effective Jan 1
-
Headline5 days ago
Atiku Warns Against Hasty Re‑gazetting of New Tax Laws