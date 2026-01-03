Connect with us

Anyone Who Says Obi Can’t Be VP Not Democrat – Dele Momodu

9 hours ago

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has faulted comments by political economist, Professor Pat Utomi, on the party’s 2027 presidential ticket, saying anyone who insists that former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, cannot be a vice-presidential candidate is “not a democrat.”

Momodu made the remarks in a post on his verified X account on Friday while reacting to Utomi’s recent comments following Obi’s official defection to the ADC.

Utomi, during a television interview on Thursday, had threatened to withdraw his support for Obi if he accepted a vice-presidential slot in the opposition coalition.
Expressing surprise at Utomi’s position, Momodu said the stance reflected a lack of political realism and democratic thinking.

“Anyone insisting that Obi cannot run behind anyone is definitely not a Democrat who wishes to rescue Nigeria from one man dictatorship,” Momodu wrote.

While noting his long-standing relationship and respect for Utomi, Momodu said political success in Nigeria required pragmatism rather than idealism.

“Professor Pat Utomi is one of the brightest Nigerians I love and respect,” he said, recounting their personal and professional history. However, he argued that Nigeria’s political environment differed from the models often cited by Utomi.

“My candid view is that every nation must have its own organic strategies while it may study and borrow ideas from elsewhere. The Nigerian topography is an abnormal configuration,” he said.

Momodu noted that intellectual brilliance alone rarely translated into electoral success in Nigeria, where what he described as “primordial sentiments” often shape outcomes.

“This is why the above statement credited to my egbon, Pat, often breaks my heart. He seems not to have learnt from his own experience that ‘big grammar’ does not win elections,” he added.

Drawing parallels from recent political contests, Momodu said parties often prioritised electability over perceived brilliance.

“APC had a far more fascinating and cerebral Yemi Osinbajo, yet it chose Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its flagbearer in 2023. The key word is reality,” he said.

He also recalled how Obi gained national prominence in 2019 when former Vice President Atiku Abubakar selected him as his running mate.

“In 2019, one visionary gentleman, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, placed Obi on the national platform against the wishes of many governors and stakeholders,” Momodu stated.

He urged Obi to embrace party discipline, saying, “Obi should be encouraged to be a humble party man.”

Momodu’s comments came hours after another ADC chieftain, Dr Ladan Salihu, also called on Utomi and Obi’s supporters to exercise restraint over debates on the party’s 2027 presidential ticket.

Speaking on Arise Television’s The Morning Show on Friday, Salihu urged party members to focus on strengthening the ADC rather than engaging in early disagreements over zoning and candidacy.

 

Featured

How Glo’s Reliable Network Supports Mental Health in Nigeria: Evidence from Neurophysiology

Published

17 hours ago

on

January 3, 2026

By

By Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba

Have you ever noticed the tension that builds when a call fails repeatedly or a page refuses to load at a critical moment, or an urgent message fails to send? That frustration is not merely emotional, it is rather biological.

In today’s digitally driven society, network connectivity has become an invisible companion to daily life. From work and learning to social interaction and emergency communication, the brain increasingly depends on digital systems to function efficiently. As a physiology and neuroscience researcher, I have become deeply interested in how the quality of this connectivity, particularly network reliability quietly influences mental health in Nigeria.

The human brain is fundamentally predictive. Each attempt to place a call or access information carries an expectation of success. When connectivity repeatedly fails, this expectation is violated, activating the body’s stress response pathways in the brain involving the hypothalamus, anterior pituitary and the adrenal gland. Consequently, cortisol levels rise, attention becomes fragmented, emotional regulation weakens, and frustration accumulates. When such digital stressors occur daily, they contribute to mental fatigue, anxiety, reduced productivity, and, in susceptible individuals, depressive symptoms.

At a neurophysiological level, this relationship between connectivity and brain function can be clearly understood through the structure of the nervous system itself. The most efficient neurons in the human body are myelinated neurons, cells insulated by a myelin sheath that allows electrical impulses to travel rapidly, smoothly, and with minimal signal loss. This is strikingly similar to the most robust telecommunication infrastructure in Nigeria, the Glo-1 submarine cable, where signals are protected from environmental interference and transmitted at extremely high speeds with remarkable stability, and bridges the digital divide between urban and rural areas, ensuring that no community is left behind in the digital era. Just as myelination prevents signal leakage and delay along neural pathways, Glo-1 submarine cable ensures that information moves efficiently across long distances without repeated breakdowns. In the same way that efficient neurotransmitter mechanisms enable accurate communication across synapses without excessive neural firing, Glo’s stable call and data transmission mediates communication between people with fewer retries, interruptions, or failures conserving cognitive effort and reducing emotional strain.

Through research and observation of everyday users across different Nigerian settings, a consistent pattern emerges: individuals on more stable networks particularly Glo, experience fewer communication related stress episodes. When calls connect smoothly and data responds promptly, the brain completes its expected task–reward loop. Neurochemically, this supports dopamine and serotonin activity, neurotransmitters essential for motivation, emotional balance, pleasure and psychological well-being. The result is not excitement, but calm efficiency, a state in which the brain functions optimally.

From a cognitive perspective, reliable connectivity significantly reduces cognitive overload.
The brain no longer needs to repeatedly switch attention to troubleshoot poor signals or reload failed pages. Glo’s stable data and call performance provides a practical environment in which sustained attention, working memory, and learning efficiency can be observed. Students engage more deeply, professionals maintain focus longer, and tasks are completed with less mental exhaustion.

The implications surrounding network reliability extend beyond mental states into stress physiology. Repeated activation of the stress system leads to chronically elevated cortisol, a hormone strongly associated with metabolic disorders such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and impaired immune function. By reducing unreliable communication which is a common yet underestimated source of daily stress, Glo’s consistent network may support healthier cortisol regulation, indirectly lowering long term disease risk.

An often overlooked but equally important contributor to digital mental well being is customer support responsiveness and service innovation. When users encounter challenges, the speed and clarity with which those challenges are resolved significantly influence stress perception. Glo’s reputation for fast customer care response and continuous service innovation reduces the sense of helplessness that typically accompanies technical difficulties. Neurophysiologically, timely problem resolution prevents prolonged activation of the stress response, limits cortisol surges, and restores a sense of control, one of the brain’s strongest buffers against anxiety amongst Glo users in Nigeria.

Mental fatigue and sleep quality are also shaped by digital reliability. Network instability, particularly in the evening, prolongs frustration, increases emotional arousal, and delays disengagement from screens. In contrast, stable connectivity frequently reported among Glo users allows digital tasks to conclude smoothly, enabling the brain to transition into rest, improve sleep, supports neural recovery, emotional resilience, and next day cognitive performance.

From a research standpoint, Glo’s network functions almost as a real-world neurophysiological case study. It demonstrates how digital stability influences mood regulation, attention span, productivity, learning, and sleep which are core pillars of mental health. These observations are not claims of perfection, but patterns consistently noticed in everyday life and interpreted through established principles of neuroscience and physiology.

This reflection is not written as an advertisement, but as an honest, curiosity-driven analysis grounded in scientific understanding. Telecom infrastructure is often discussed in economic or technical terms, yet its influence on brain function and mental well-being is profound. In a society increasingly shaped by digital interactions, reliability is not merely convenience, it is neurological relief.

When connectivity is stable, the mind relaxes, stress hormones settle, learning deepens, and productivity improves. In this quiet way, Glo’s reliable network may be serving as a silent contributor to better mental health in Nigeria.

Dr. Baba writes from Kano, and can be reached via drssbaba@yahoo.com

Featured

I’ll Withdraw My Support If Peter Obi Accepts to Be Vice Presidential Candidate – Utomi

Published

2 days ago

on

January 2, 2026

By

Political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, has stated that if the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, decides to run as someone’s vice-presidential candidate, he will immediately stop supporting him.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Prof. Utomi assured that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party will contest for the presidency in 2027, following his formal defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Wednesday.

“I can tell you that Peter Obi will contest for the presidency. The day he becomes somebody’s vice president, I walk away from his corner. I can tell you that for a fact,” Prof. Utomi said on the programme.

In the same interview, Prof. Utomi also made a case for limiting presidential and gubernatorial candidates to Nigerians aged 70 and below.

He lamented that the Nigerian presidency has increasingly become a “retirement home,” criticising both former President Muhammadu Buhari’s and President Bola Tinubu’s administrations as “government in absentia.”

“Something important about this election to bear in mind is that the Nigerian presidency has become a retirement home where people go for the Nigerian state to pay their medical bills. It is not acceptable. They don’t have the fitness to run the country. The last one, and the current one, have essentially been government-in-absentia leaders.”

“I, Pat Utomi, am insisting that I will canvass to the Nigerian people that nobody over the age of 70 should run for an executive position, whether it be governor or president,” he concluded.

Rescue mission

Obi, who came third in the 2023 presidential election with over 6 million votes, officially announced his defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Enugu on Wednesday.

In his speech at the event, Obi said his move to the ADC marks the beginning of a journey to rescue the country from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Today is an important day; today is the last day of 2025, so we are ending this year with the hope that, in 2026, we will begin a journey to rescue our country and set it on the path of proper socio-economic development that will be unifying and inclusive,” Obi stated.

He added: “We have all watched as those who benefited from our democracy have, over time, become accessories to destroying it—either through coercion or gangsterism against the opposition. We cannot allow this to happen; we will resist it.”

Featured

Peter Obi Officially Dumps Labour Party, Defects to ADC

Published

4 days ago

on

December 31, 2025

By

Former governor of Anambra State, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has officially defected to the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Obi announced the decision on Tuesday at an event held at the Nike Lake Resort, Enugu.

“We are ending this year with the hope that in 2026 we will begin a rescue journey,” Obi said.

The National Chairman of the ADC, David Mark, was among the attendees.

