2027: Supporting Tinubu Not Guarantee for Second Term Ticket, Wike Mocks Fubara

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has sent a veiled message to Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, saying support for President Bola Tinubu alone will not guarantee any election ticket.

Wike made the statement on Sunday during a public outing in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

His remarks were widely seen as directed at Governor Fubara, amid lingering political crisis in the State.

The former Governor of Rivers State said political loyalty must be tested during difficult times, not after power has been secured.

He mocked those he described as late supporters of President Tinubu, insisting that sudden alignment would not earn political rewards.

He said: “So the issue is not whether you are supporting Tinubu. That one, we have taken too long, long… Yes, oh. So Tinubu’s issue is not an issue again. Yes. Do you understand me? Yes. Tinubu’s issue is that nobody should be coming here to tell a day. We are for Tinubu; I am against you. Who is for Tinubu University? (laughs) That cannot give you any ticket oh! (laughs again) Direct, direct. It will not. Direction. Direction.”

Wike stressed that his political camp stood with Tinubu when the decision was unpopular. He said that support given under pressure carries more weight than alignment after victory.

He also recalled how the Rivers State House of Assembly openly backed Tinubu early, long before the election outcome was certain.

According to him, some of those now making public declarations were absent during the critical period.

“The same people now who came to declare, put them to God… But they should declare they are saying it for a candidate. Yes. Don’t you see characters? (laughs) So I send the sword far ahead of them.”

Wike further spoke on governance and continuity. He defended projects and agreements initiated during his tenure as governor. He said it is often difficult for successors to acknowledge past efforts, even though government is a continuous process.

His comments come weeks after Governor Fubara formally aligned with the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party of President Tinubu.

The move followed months of political crisis in Rivers State, which led to federal intervention and a declaration of emergency rule.

Political watchers believe Wike’s remarks constitute a direct response to Fubara’s recent positioning as a key Tinubu ally in Rivers politics. Critics argue that Fubara’s support surfaced only after the political storm had settled.

Wike, who remains a dominant force in Rivers State politics despite serving in Abuja, appears to have drawn a clear line ahead of the 2027 elections.

He suggested that political tickets would be decided by proven loyalty, not convenience.

Videos from the event in Rumuche, Emohua, spread rapidly on social media. Many users described the speech as a coded warning to the governor.

As of press time, neither the Rivers State Government nor Wike’s media team had issued an official clarification.

The comments, however, suggest that the political rift between both camps is still active, despite earlier peace moves brokered at the national level.