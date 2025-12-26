Featured
SGF Akume Marries Ooni’s Former Wife, Zainab
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has officially wed Queen Zaynab Ngohemba, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.
The announcement was made public on Friday by a facebook user and member of the Dajoh family, Abraham Double-d Dajoh, via a celebratory social media post.
He confirmed the union between the high-ranking government official and the former Olori of the Ife Kingdom.
The Dajoh family described the union as “beautiful” and “uncommon,” as they formally welcomed her into their fold in Benue State.
In a statement that quickly went viral, the Dajoh family expressed their collective joy, signalling a significant chapter for the SGF’s household.
“We, the entire Dajoh Family, happily join our daddy, uncle and brother, His Excellency, The Secretary To The Government Of The Federation, Sen. George Akume Jugu Dajoh in welcoming his new and uncommon wife, Queen Zaynab Ngohemba-George Akume Dajoh, into the Dajoh family,” the post read.
The family further extended their appreciation to the political associates and supporters of the SGF, urging them to remain steadfast in their loyalty to him as he embarks on this personal journey.
“We appreciate and thank the fans and supporters of Sen. Akume for always standing by him. We enjoin every one of you to continue to support his Excellency even in this beautiful union with Queen Zaynab,” the post further read.
Queen Zaynab, who was previously known as Olori Wuraola during her 17-month marriage to the Ooni of Ife (which ended in 2017), was ushered into her new home with deep cultural reverence.
The Dajoh family emphasised the importance of their ancestral roots in Mbakor and the wider Benue State.
“Welcome to Benue State, the Food Basket of the Nation, welcome to Mbakor, the seat of leadership of the Tiv nation and welcome to the Dajoh family, the home of your darling husband. Welcome home, Queen Zaynab,” the statement concluded.
The announcement coincided with the festive period, as the family used the opportunity to wish Nigerians a happy holiday season.
Where’s Our C-inC: Dele Momodu Questions Tinubu’s Whereabouts Amid America’s Airstrikes on Nigeria
A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu, has questioned the whereabouts of President Bola Tinubu and silence of the Federal Government amid reports of a United States–led military operation against terrorist targets on Nigerian soil.
Momodu raised the concern in a post on his various social media handles, including Instagram, reacting to the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump that American forces had carried out airstrikes in Nigeria with the cooperation of the Nigerian government.
He expressed concern over what he perceived as a lack of visible leadership at a critical and historic moment, stressing that national sovereignty and public confidence demand prompt and transparent communication from the country’s highest authority.
Momodu urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whom he referred to as Nigeria’s “Master Strategist,” not to abdicate responsibility in the face of such a significant security development.
“We implore our Master Strategist not to abdicate responsibility and our sovereignty at this crucial and historic moment, but to stand beside America in this fight against terrorism,” he said.
He concluded his remarks by noting that the country remained in prayers amid the unfolding security situation.
Presidency Debunks Rumours of Gbajabiamila’s Sack As Tinubu’s Chief of Staff
The Presidency has debunked reports suggesting that President Bola Tinubu is planning to sack his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and replace him with his Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.
The clarification was contained in a statement posted on the social media platform X on Thursday and signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.
According to the statement, the claim circulating on social media is false and should be disregarded by the public.
“The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to a viral falsehood circulating on social media suggesting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has replaced his Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, with his Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola,” the statement said.
Onanuga stressed that there has been no change in the Chief of Staff position, noting that both officials remain in their respective roles.
“There is absolutely no truth to this story. We advise Nigerians to disregard it entirely. The Chief of Staff remains in his position. The Principal Private Secretary likewise remains in his role. Hakeem Muri-Okunola has not replaced Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff,” he said.
The Presidency described the report as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and create internal tension within the government.
“The viral claim is a fabrication by mischievous purveyors of fake news whose sole aim is to create disharmony within the government,” the statement added.
The Presidency also cautioned members of the media and the public against spreading unverified information, urging news organisations to uphold professional standards by confirming facts before publishing or sharing reports, particularly on social media platforms.
UNN Appoints Chimamanda Adichie, Others Visiting Professors
The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has appointed a renowned novelist, Chimamanda Adichie, isiting professor as part of the drive to reposition the institution on the global academic stage.
Also appointed visiting professors are African Development Bank (AfDB) executive, Prof Kevin Urama, and Prof James Robinson of the University of Chicago.
The appointments were announced through official letters dated December 18, 2025 and signed by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Simon Ortuanya.
Among the roles expected of the trio, according to the letters, included teaching engagements, research collaboration, mentorship, and strategic academic interactions.
Adichie, it was gathered, was appointed based on her outstanding contributions to literature, creative writing, and global intellectual discourse.
According to the university, Adichie’s visiting professorial would enrich the arts and humanities of the institution through lectures, scholarly engagements, and mentorship of students and young academics.
Prof Urama, a renowned development economist and senior official at the African Development Bank, was appointed because of his “versatile expertise in development economics, climate policy, and evidence-based policymaking”.
“His engagement is expected to strengthen teaching, research, and policy-oriented programmes, particularly in economics, development studies, and related disciplines,” UNN said.
On Prof James Robinson, a political economist at the University of Chicago, UNN said his appointment was intended to deepen academic collaboration, advance research, and expose students and lecturers “to cutting-edge global scholarship in political economy and development studies”.
The acting Public Relations Officer of the institution, Inya Agha Egwu, said that the appointments align with the commitment of “the vice-chancellor to attracting eminent global scholars and industry leaders to UNN, in line with the vision of its founding fathers”.
He said: “The University of Nigeria was founded to be a globally competitive institution; the latest appointments represent a significant step towards reclaiming that legacy and enhancing its global relevance.”
Inya said the visiting professorships are designed to promote knowledge exchange, strengthen international linkages, and bridge the gap between theory, policy, and practice, adding that the latest appointments “bring the number to four visiting professors appointed by the vice-chancellor in December 2025”.
The Oracle: The University As a Catalyst for Societal Development (Pt. 3)
Adding Value: Life is a Mystery by Henry Ukazu
Transformation College Celebrates Excellence at Its 2025 Virtual Graduation Ceremony
The Hand of God: I Pause to Say Thank You!
SGF Akume Marries Ooni’s Former Wife, Zainab
Where’s Our C-inC: Dele Momodu Questions Tinubu’s Whereabouts Amid America’s Airstrikes on Nigeria
Tax Law Controversy: National Assembly Orders Re-gazetting
Tinubu Strips Finance Minister Edun of Critical Powers
Trump Recalls US Ambassador to Nigeria, Others
Chuks AI Launches NAICOM Aligned Insurance Services on WhatsApp in Nigeria
Superiority War: I’ve Exclusive Authority to Confer Titles Across Yorubaland, Says Alaafin
Jake Paul Lands in Hospital with Broken Jaw after Anthony Joshua Trashing
Six Rivers PDP House of Reps Members Defect to APC
Another 115 Students of Catholic Missionary School Papiri Reportedly Regain Freedom
