Jake Paul Lands in Hospital with Broken Jaw after Anthony Joshua Trashing

Jake Paul has been admitted to hospital after reportedly suffering a suspected fractured jaw during his six-round defeat to former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in Miami.

The 28-year-old YouTuber-turned-professional boxer put up a determined performance throughout the contest but was ultimately overwhelmed by Joshua’s superior size, experience and power.

After the fight, Paul revealed concerns that his jaw might be broken. His promoter, Nakisa Bidarian, later confirmed that Paul was undergoing medical checks, noting that his recovery period could last between four and six weeks.

Despite the injury, Paul remained positive in his post-fight reaction.

“I feel good. It was fun, and I truly love this sport,” he said, while also sharing graphic photos and videos on social media that showed the physical impact of the bout.

The former cruiserweight contender stated that he intends to take a short break before returning to the ring, stressing that his ambition to challenge for a cruiserweight world title remains intact.

“We’ll heal the jaw, come back stronger and fight opponents in my weight class. Anthony Joshua is a great champion. I lost, but that’s boxing. I’ll be back and keep moving forward,” Paul said.

Reflecting further on the fight, Paul acknowledged that fatigue played a key role in his loss.