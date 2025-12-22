Sports
Jake Paul Lands in Hospital with Broken Jaw after Anthony Joshua Trashing
Jake Paul has been admitted to hospital after reportedly suffering a suspected fractured jaw during his six-round defeat to former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in Miami.
The 28-year-old YouTuber-turned-professional boxer put up a determined performance throughout the contest but was ultimately overwhelmed by Joshua’s superior size, experience and power.
After the fight, Paul revealed concerns that his jaw might be broken. His promoter, Nakisa Bidarian, later confirmed that Paul was undergoing medical checks, noting that his recovery period could last between four and six weeks.
Despite the injury, Paul remained positive in his post-fight reaction.
“I feel good. It was fun, and I truly love this sport,” he said, while also sharing graphic photos and videos on social media that showed the physical impact of the bout.
The former cruiserweight contender stated that he intends to take a short break before returning to the ring, stressing that his ambition to challenge for a cruiserweight world title remains intact.
“We’ll heal the jaw, come back stronger and fight opponents in my weight class. Anthony Joshua is a great champion. I lost, but that’s boxing. I’ll be back and keep moving forward,” Paul said.
Reflecting further on the fight, Paul acknowledged that fatigue played a key role in his loss.
Sports
Anthony Joshua Defeats Jake Paul in Sixth-round Knockout
Former heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, delivered a dominant performance on Saturday morning, stopping YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul with a sixth-round knockout in their heavyweight bout in Miami.
Although Paul exceeded expectations by lasting beyond the early rounds, Joshua’s superior power and experience proved decisive, according to The Athletic.
The British boxer dropped Paul twice during a chaotic fifth round, setting the stage for the finish.
Joshua sealed the victory in the sixth round, unleashing a sustained combination of heavy punches that left Paul unable to continue, prompting the referee to halt the contest.
“Put down (your) Twitter fingers and put on some gloves and come and fight me,” he said.
Paul, who later revealed he suffered a broken jaw in the bout, declined to name a future opponent.
Instead, the boxer said he would take a break from boxing following the loss, which marked the second defeat of his professional career.
Paul, who is ranked as the No. 14 cruiserweight with the WBA, has defeated back-to-back former boxing world champions.
He comfortably beat a 58-year-old Mike Tyson in November 2024 on Netflix’s boxing debut and most recently outpointed a 39-year-old Julio Cesar Chávez Jr. this past June.
Sports
FirstBank Elephant Girls Win in Zone 3, Qualify for WBLA Final Round
FirstBank Basketball Club of Nigeria, popularly known as the “Elephant Girls”, have secured their spot in the final round of the Women’s Basketball League Africa (WBLA), scheduled to hold in Cairo, Egypt from 5-14 December 2025.
The Elephant Girls put up a commanding performance at the FIBA Africa Zone 3 Qualifiers in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, winning all three games. Representing Nigeria as the country’s sole team in the tournament, they overcame fierce competition from Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Benin Republic, Ghana, and Togo in the Zone. Their undefeated run included a 66–55 upset against home favourites CSA of Côte d’Ivoire and a thrilling 63–59 comeback win against FBA of Côte d’Ivoire, after trailing by 20 points in the second quarter.
The remarkable performance, marked by resilience, discipline skill, and mental strength, earned the team a triumphant return to continental basketball after a six-year absence. Emerging as champions of Zone 3 and the only English-speaking team to advance, the Elephant Girls have reaffirmed FirstBank’s long-standing commitment to promoting women’s sports in Nigeria and across Africa.
Speaking on the qualification, FirstBank’s Group Head, Human Capital Management and Development and Chairman of the Sports Council, Olumuyiwa Olulaja, said: “We are incredibly proud of the Elephant Girls for their outstanding performance. They have once again shown the world the strength, resilience, and excellence that define FirstBank.
“At FirstBank, we are committed to continuing our support for sports in Nigeria and Africa, and this victory is a significant step forward in our mission to promote excellence in sports on the continental and global stage,” he added.
The Elephant Girls had advanced to represent Nigeria at the WBLA Qualifiers for FIBA Africa Zone 3, following an impressive Silver Medal finish at the Zenith Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Women’s Premier League.
With their place secured in Cairo, the Elephant Girls are poised to showcase their talent on the continental stage once again, carrying the pride of Nigeria and the FirstBank brand as they aim to make history in the Final Round of the Women’s Basketball League Africa.
Sports
Morocco’s Hakimi Wins Africa Football Player of the Year Award
Morocco and PSG defender Achraf Hakimi has been crowned the Confederation of African Football Men’s Player of the Year Award for 2025, edging out finalists Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool) and Victor Osimhen (Nigeria/Galatasaray).
The announcement came on Wednesday during the glittering CAF Awards ceremony in Rabat, Morocco, where Hakimi, the Paris Saint-Germain right-back, was the only finalist in attendance, adding to the electric atmosphere.
This marks a historic breakthrough for Hakimi, after finishing as runner-up in both 2023 and 2024 (behind Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, respectively), the 27-year-old has finally claimed Africa’s top individual football honour.
It’s also the first win for a Moroccan since Mustapha Hadji in 1998, and only the fourth for a defender in the award’s modern history.
Trump Recalls US Ambassador to Nigeria, Others
Jake Paul Lands in Hospital with Broken Jaw after Anthony Joshua Trashing
Superiority War: I’ve Exclusive Authority to Confer Titles Across Yorubaland, Says Alaafin
Heirs Energies Executes $750m Afreximbank Financing to Drive Long-Term Growth
Another 115 Students of Catholic Missionary School Papiri Reportedly Regain Freedom
Voice of Emancipation: Christmas: A Time to Reflect
Adeleke Celebrates Owa Obokun, Ijesa People on Iwude Ijesha Festival
NNPCL Slashes Fuel Price by N80
Corruption Allegations: NMDPRA Boss Farouk Ahmed Meets Tinubu, Resigns
I’m Ready for Probe, NMDPRA Boss Farouk Ahmed Responds to Dangote’s Corruption Allegation
Ribadu’s Office Denies Arming Miyetti Allah in Kwara
Free at Last: Burkina Faso Releases 11 Nigerian Soldiers, Aircraft
Mike Adenuga, Emmanuel Macron Hold High-Powered Meeting in Paris
Friday Sermon: Religion: Reflecting the Violence and Desperation of Our Time
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
NNPCL Slashes Fuel Price by N80
-
Headline5 days ago
Corruption Allegations: NMDPRA Boss Farouk Ahmed Meets Tinubu, Resigns
-
National6 days ago
I’m Ready for Probe, NMDPRA Boss Farouk Ahmed Responds to Dangote’s Corruption Allegation
-
Featured4 days ago
Ribadu’s Office Denies Arming Miyetti Allah in Kwara
-
Headline5 days ago
Free at Last: Burkina Faso Releases 11 Nigerian Soldiers, Aircraft
-
Headline5 days ago
Mike Adenuga, Emmanuel Macron Hold High-Powered Meeting in Paris
-
Islam4 days ago
Friday Sermon: Religion: Reflecting the Violence and Desperation of Our Time
-
Opinion3 days ago
The Synergy Imperative: Integrating Transformative Leadership and Strategic Management for Africa’s Ascent