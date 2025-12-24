Sports
Super Eagles Beat Tanzania 2-1 in AFCON Opener
A dominant but wasteful Super Eagles, on Tuesday, beat Tanzania 2-1 to begin their campaign at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Semi Ajayi and Ademola Lookman scored one goal apiece to give the Super Eagles all three points at stake.
The West Brom defender rose highest to power home an Alex Iwobi cross in the 37th minute to put the Super Eagles’ noses ahead in the Group C encounter.
Lookman netted the second for Nigeria 52 minutes into the clash to ensure all three points for the Super Eagles.
Nigeria, off the back of a heartbreaking 2026 World Cup qualification failure, expectedly dominated play in the early exchanges in Fes, Morocco.
With about 10 minutes on the clock, Sevilla’s Akor Adam struck the woodwork in what could have been Nigeria’s opener at the 2025 AFCON.
Minutes later, Victor Osimhen almost doubled the lead for the Super Eagles, but his effort was cleared off the line. With 45 minutes played, Nigeria entered the tunnel with a 1-0 advantage over the Taifa Stars.
Two minutes into the second half, the former Napoli forward thought he had scored after finding the net. But his 52nd-minute effort was ruled out for offside.
Shortly afterwards, the East Africans took advantage of Nigeria’s defence sloppiness to level things via a finish by William M’Mombwa.
But it took two minutes for the three-time champions to retake the lead. This time, Lookman, who features for Atalanta in the Italian Serie A, found himself at the edge of the Tanzanian post from where he fired past goalkeeper Zuberi Masudi as the ball nestled home!
Eric Chelle introduced veteran Moses Simon for Adams in the vain hope of building a wider lead ahead of what is likely to be their toughest Group C match, against Tunisia in Fes on Saturday.
Tanzania squandered a chance to equalise with three minutes of regular time remaining as a Mohamed Hussein cross evaded Stanley Nwabali, but substitute Kelvin John failed to connect with the ball.
With three points, the Super Eagles now turn their attention to Saturday’s game against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia. Victory in that match will guarantee them a place in the round of 16!
AFP
Jake Paul Lands in Hospital with Broken Jaw after Anthony Joshua Trashing
Jake Paul has been admitted to hospital after reportedly suffering a suspected fractured jaw during his six-round defeat to former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in Miami.
The 28-year-old YouTuber-turned-professional boxer put up a determined performance throughout the contest but was ultimately overwhelmed by Joshua’s superior size, experience and power.
After the fight, Paul revealed concerns that his jaw might be broken. His promoter, Nakisa Bidarian, later confirmed that Paul was undergoing medical checks, noting that his recovery period could last between four and six weeks.
Despite the injury, Paul remained positive in his post-fight reaction.
“I feel good. It was fun, and I truly love this sport,” he said, while also sharing graphic photos and videos on social media that showed the physical impact of the bout.
The former cruiserweight contender stated that he intends to take a short break before returning to the ring, stressing that his ambition to challenge for a cruiserweight world title remains intact.
“We’ll heal the jaw, come back stronger and fight opponents in my weight class. Anthony Joshua is a great champion. I lost, but that’s boxing. I’ll be back and keep moving forward,” Paul said.
Reflecting further on the fight, Paul acknowledged that fatigue played a key role in his loss.
Anthony Joshua Defeats Jake Paul in Sixth-round Knockout
Former heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, delivered a dominant performance on Saturday morning, stopping YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul with a sixth-round knockout in their heavyweight bout in Miami.
Although Paul exceeded expectations by lasting beyond the early rounds, Joshua’s superior power and experience proved decisive, according to The Athletic.
The British boxer dropped Paul twice during a chaotic fifth round, setting the stage for the finish.
Joshua sealed the victory in the sixth round, unleashing a sustained combination of heavy punches that left Paul unable to continue, prompting the referee to halt the contest.
“Put down (your) Twitter fingers and put on some gloves and come and fight me,” he said.
Paul, who later revealed he suffered a broken jaw in the bout, declined to name a future opponent.
Instead, the boxer said he would take a break from boxing following the loss, which marked the second defeat of his professional career.
Paul, who is ranked as the No. 14 cruiserweight with the WBA, has defeated back-to-back former boxing world champions.
He comfortably beat a 58-year-old Mike Tyson in November 2024 on Netflix’s boxing debut and most recently outpointed a 39-year-old Julio Cesar Chávez Jr. this past June.
FirstBank Elephant Girls Win in Zone 3, Qualify for WBLA Final Round
FirstBank Basketball Club of Nigeria, popularly known as the “Elephant Girls”, have secured their spot in the final round of the Women’s Basketball League Africa (WBLA), scheduled to hold in Cairo, Egypt from 5-14 December 2025.
The Elephant Girls put up a commanding performance at the FIBA Africa Zone 3 Qualifiers in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, winning all three games. Representing Nigeria as the country’s sole team in the tournament, they overcame fierce competition from Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Benin Republic, Ghana, and Togo in the Zone. Their undefeated run included a 66–55 upset against home favourites CSA of Côte d’Ivoire and a thrilling 63–59 comeback win against FBA of Côte d’Ivoire, after trailing by 20 points in the second quarter.
The remarkable performance, marked by resilience, discipline skill, and mental strength, earned the team a triumphant return to continental basketball after a six-year absence. Emerging as champions of Zone 3 and the only English-speaking team to advance, the Elephant Girls have reaffirmed FirstBank’s long-standing commitment to promoting women’s sports in Nigeria and across Africa.
Speaking on the qualification, FirstBank’s Group Head, Human Capital Management and Development and Chairman of the Sports Council, Olumuyiwa Olulaja, said: “We are incredibly proud of the Elephant Girls for their outstanding performance. They have once again shown the world the strength, resilience, and excellence that define FirstBank.
“At FirstBank, we are committed to continuing our support for sports in Nigeria and Africa, and this victory is a significant step forward in our mission to promote excellence in sports on the continental and global stage,” he added.
The Elephant Girls had advanced to represent Nigeria at the WBLA Qualifiers for FIBA Africa Zone 3, following an impressive Silver Medal finish at the Zenith Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Women’s Premier League.
With their place secured in Cairo, the Elephant Girls are poised to showcase their talent on the continental stage once again, carrying the pride of Nigeria and the FirstBank brand as they aim to make history in the Final Round of the Women’s Basketball League Africa.
