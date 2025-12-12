Dangote Launches Historic ₦1trn Scholarship Scheme for 1.3m Students

The Chairman of the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), Aliko Dangote, has launched a ₦1 trillion scholarship programme targeting more than 1.3 million Nigerian students over the next decade.

The initiative, the largest private-sector education support scheme in Nigeria’s history, will begin in 2026 with ₦100 billion disbursed annually across all 774 local governments.

The programme focuses on vulnerable learners, supporting undergraduate STEM students, technical trainees, and secondary school girls through tuition aid, study materials, and essential learning supplies.

It will be implemented through a fully digital, merit-based system in partnership with NELFUND, JAMB, NIMC, NUC, NBTE, WAEC and NECO.

Dangote said the intervention is a strategic investment in Nigeria’s future, stressing that financial hardship—not lack of talent—is the major barrier keeping many young people out of school. He added that 25 percent of his wealth has been committed to sustaining the Foundation’s long-term programmes.

Vice President Kashim Shettima described the scheme as a transformative act of nation-building, noting that it complements government reforms in basic, tertiary and technical education.

Education Minister Tunji Alausa said the programme aligns with the administration’s goal of transitioning Nigeria into a knowledge-driven economy, while Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, pledged the governors’ full support.

Traditional rulers including the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Dauda Bage, who chairs the programme’s steering committee, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, praised the initiative as unprecedented in scope and impact.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed also commended the scheme, saying it will create conditions for children to learn and families to thrive.

The scholarship initiative reinforces the Aliko Dangote Foundation’s mission to expand opportunities, drive social impact and improve the wellbeing of communities across Nigeria.