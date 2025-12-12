Featured
2027: Nigeria Sliding into ‘Fanatical Governance’, Momodu Blasts APC, Submissive Legislature and Weak Opposition
By Eagle Radio
Journalist and politician Aare Dele Momodu has raised alarm over what he calls Nigeria’s drift into “a fanatical, unrestrained form of governance” where oversight institutions have become subordinate to the executive.
Momodu made the remarks during an exclusive interview on Frontline, a current afairs programme on Eagle 102.5 FM Ilese, Ijebu, on Wednesday, where he discussed national security, the wave of defections to the APC, internal party crises and the build-up to the 2027 elections.
Momodu reviewed recent political events including the Senate’s swift approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s request to deploy Nigerian troops to Benin Republic, the removal of police escorts from some VIPs, the widespread collapse of opposition structures and the ongoing tug-of-war within the PDP and Labour Party.
Momodu said the chamber’s unanimous and speedy approval of the president’s request did not surprise him, arguing that the National Assembly now operates as an extension of the presidency.
“There is no request President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sends to the National Assembly that they will not promptly approve. Even if it goes against national interest, they will approve it. Nigeria is virtually running a fanatical government the way we operate today. Checks and balances are gone. “I wasn’t expecting anything new from the Senate. They are not confrontational to a ruler. Some people are coerced, some cajoled, and some just cannot place the interests of the country above their own personal interests.”
He noted that while some Nigerians worry that the military is overstretched due to internal security operations, he disagrees.
“Our military is not overstretched. I’ve seen them in action in different countries from Liberia to Zimbabwe. We have some of the best officers on the continent. What is troubling is the politicisation of their work at home. That is the real danger.”
Gale of Defections: ‘Opposition is in the ICU’
Speaking on the wave of defections that has hit opposition parties, including the high-profile defection of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara to the APC, Momodu said the ruling party has strategically crippled rival platforms.
“I cannot blame all the people defecting. Some of them did not leave voluntarily. They were coerced. The ruling party made sure the PDP was crippled, tied down and kept in the ICU. The Labour Party is battling factions everywhere. The opposition has never been this weak.”
According to him, this systematic collapse is part of a grand strategy for the 2027 elections.
“The plan is simple: keep the opposition in a permanent coma. If the PDP or Labour tries to rise, another crisis will erupt. You can see the pattern.”
“I Am ADC Not Official Yet”
Momodu confirmed that although he has not completed his formal registration, he now aligns politically with the ADC.
“Yes, I am ADC. Not officially yet, but I am with the party. I still need to go to my village to register formally. But politically, that is where I am standing now.”
He explained that the current political reality makes the APC the most dominant platform heading into 2027.
ADC’s Internal Strength and Why He Believes APC Will Lose Members Soon
Responding to a caller who asked whether the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is facing internal crises similar to the PDP and Labour Party, Momodu disagreed.
ADC is growing stronger every day. Some of the most seasoned politicians in Nigeria are part of it. Once it becomes obvious that there are no more appointments in government, you will see politicians leaving the ruling party in droves.”
“The interest of the president now is all about him. We are frustrated because this is not the democracy we envisaged. Leaders are too focused on their image and position rather than serving the nation.”
He suggested that the defections into APC are largely transactional and may reverse as soon as people realise appointments are limited.
Insecurity: ‘Our Military Can End Banditry If Allowed to Work’
On Nigeria’s worsening security situation, Momodu insisted that political interests, not military weakness, hinder progress.
“The Nigerian military can end this insecurity in months if allowed. They know where the bandits are. We have videos of bandits riding on motorcycles in convoys. Why can’t they be stopped?”
He referenced Nigeria’s successful peacekeeping records abroad.
“In Liberia, our soldiers controlled 10 of the 15 regions under ECOMOG. They were called the backbone of the mission. How can the same military now be helpless at home? Something is wrong.”
“Everything is politically motivated. Our army can enter forests, flush out bandits, and achieve results in days or weeks. I’ve seen them operate in Sierra Leone and Liberia. The challenge at home is politics, not military weakness.”
He accused government officials of playing politics with national security.
Ambassadorial List, Global Perception and the President’s Legacy
On questions about President Tinubu’s international reputation, especially following debates over the ambassadorial list and restructuring of foreign missions, Momodu said he is not convinced the president prioritises global perception.
“I don’t know if the president cares about perception or legacy right now. The focus seems to be proving political strength, not building institutions. But the world is watching.”
He expressed concern that Nigeria’s diplomatic system is losing credibility due to political interference.
‘Politicians Have Abandoned Service for Personal Luxury’
Momodu criticised political elites for living extravagantly while ordinary citizens struggle.
“Politicians behave as if they are in a permanent entertainment state. Someone who had nothing yesterday suddenly flies jets and lives in luxury. People will naturally ask questions.”
He said Nigerians feel deeply betrayed by leaders who appear disconnected from the reality of poverty.
“People are bitter because leaders are not serving them. They lord over them. When citizens are hungry and insecure, leaders shouldn’t be gallivanting everywhere.”
‘Silence from Leaders Is Killing Democracy’
Momodu noted that prominent elders who once spoke boldly now remain silent due to fear or personal interest.
“During Obasanjo’s time, Yoruba leaders criticised him. They were not afraid to speak truth to power. Today, many people are too scared or too benefitted to say anything. That silence is dangerous.”
He warned that history will judge those who fail to speak up.
“Tomorrow will come. What will we say we stood for? This is not the democracy we fought for.”
A Call for Courage and National Renewal
Momodu urged citizens, elites and opposition politicians to find the courage to rebuild democratic values.
“Nigeria needs courage right now. Courage to criticise. Courage to correct. Courage to rebuild institutions. If we lose that courage, we will lose our democracy.”
Dangote Launches Historic ₦1trn Scholarship Scheme for 1.3m Students
The Chairman of the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), Aliko Dangote, has launched a ₦1 trillion scholarship programme targeting more than 1.3 million Nigerian students over the next decade.
The initiative, the largest private-sector education support scheme in Nigeria’s history, will begin in 2026 with ₦100 billion disbursed annually across all 774 local governments.
The programme focuses on vulnerable learners, supporting undergraduate STEM students, technical trainees, and secondary school girls through tuition aid, study materials, and essential learning supplies.
It will be implemented through a fully digital, merit-based system in partnership with NELFUND, JAMB, NIMC, NUC, NBTE, WAEC and NECO.
Dangote said the intervention is a strategic investment in Nigeria’s future, stressing that financial hardship—not lack of talent—is the major barrier keeping many young people out of school. He added that 25 percent of his wealth has been committed to sustaining the Foundation’s long-term programmes.
Vice President Kashim Shettima described the scheme as a transformative act of nation-building, noting that it complements government reforms in basic, tertiary and technical education.
Education Minister Tunji Alausa said the programme aligns with the administration’s goal of transitioning Nigeria into a knowledge-driven economy, while Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, pledged the governors’ full support.
Traditional rulers including the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Dauda Bage, who chairs the programme’s steering committee, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, praised the initiative as unprecedented in scope and impact.
UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed also commended the scheme, saying it will create conditions for children to learn and families to thrive.
The scholarship initiative reinforces the Aliko Dangote Foundation’s mission to expand opportunities, drive social impact and improve the wellbeing of communities across Nigeria.
Yakubu, Fani-Kayode, Ikpeazu, Others Scale Senate Screening Hurdle for Ambassadorial Positions
The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, on Thursday, approved the nomination of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, for appointment as ambassador.
Other nominees cleared by the committee include former Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Dambazau, ex-special adviser on new media to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, former presidential aide, Senator Ita Enang, and Senator Grace Bent.
Also confirmed were former INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu; former Governor of Enugu, State Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and former Governor of Abia State, Victor Okezie Ikpeazu, among others.
The screening session, conducted in batches of five nominees each, experienced a mild drama during Omokri’s turn.
Senators Mohammed Ali Ndume and Adams Oshiomhole openly disagreed on how his clearance should proceed.
After Omokri’s batch had introduced themselves, Ndume moved a motion to allow the nominees to take a bow and leave.
Some senators, including Oshiomhole, indicated they wanted to comment.
The Committee Chairman, Senator Abubakar Sani Bello, recognised Oshiomhole to speak, but Ndume insisted that his motion should be seconded before allowing further interventions.
This led to a sharp disagreement between the two senators.
Tinubu Reiterates Directive on Withdrawal of VIP Police Protection
President Bola Tinubu has insisted on his earlier directive ordering the withdrawal of police officers from very important persons (VIPs) in the country.
On November 23, Tinubu ordered the immediate withdrawal of police officers attached to VIPs across the country during a security meeting with the inspector-general of police (IGP), the chiefs of army and air staff, and the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS).
The president said the move was aimed at boosting police presence in communities, especially remote areas where stations are understaffed and citizens remain vulnerable to attacks.
The president ordered Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, to make arrangements for the replacement of police officers by civil defence corps.
“If you have any problem because of the nature of your assignments, please contact the IGP and get my clearance,” he said.
“The National Security and Civil Defence Corps are trained for VIP protection, and they are armed too.
“We face challenges here and there of kidnapping, banditry and terrorism. We need all forces utilised. I know some people are exposed; we will make the exceptions. The civil defence is very much around.”
Tinubu said there is a need to mobilise the police appropriately due to the country’s security challenges.
