Osun Gov Adeleke Dumps PDP, Silent on Next Party to Join
By Eric Elezuo
The governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
A letter sighted by The Boss, signed by the governor himself and dated November 4, 2025 revealed that the governor dumped the party about a month before coming out public with the announcement.
Confirming the resignation via a statement, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, wrote;
“Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) since November 4th, 2025.
“The letter was addressed to the PDP Chairman for ward 2, Sagba Abogunde of
Ede North Local government, Osun State.
“The letter reads as follows: ‘Due to the current crisis within the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), I hereby resign my membership of the PDP with immediate effect.
‘I thank the Peoples Democratic Party for the opportunities given to me for my elections as a Senator (Represented Osun West) and as Governor of Osun State under the Peoples Democratic Party”, the governor noted in the letter personally signed by him.’
Neither the letter nor the spokesperson’s statement suggested the governor’s next port of call even as political parties in the state are in the season of primaries to elect flag bearers for the 2026 governorship election in the state.
Just In: Defence Minister Abubakar Badaru, Resigns, Tinubu Accepts
By Eric Elezuo
The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed Badaru, and a two-term former governor of Jigawa State, has resigned his appointment. This is shortly after the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Chris Musa (retd) visited Aso Rock Villa, and had a closed door meeting with President Bola Tinubu.
The resignation, which is with immediate effect, according to statement credited to the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, is contained in a letter dated December 1, 2025, and addressed to President Bola Tinubu. Badaru, who is 63 years, quoted health grounds as reason for quitting his job.
The statement added that “President Tinubu has accepted the resignation and thanked Abubakar for his services to the nation.
“President Tinubu will likely inform the Senate of Badaru’s successor later this week.
His resignation comes amid President Tinubu’s declaration of a national security emergency, with plans to elaborate on its scope in due course.
He served as defence minister for 27 months since August 21, 2023.
Kidnapped Kwara Monarch, Six Others Escape from Bandits’ Custody Amid Vigilante Onslaught
The abducted monarch of Bayagan community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Alhaji Kamilu Salami, the Ojibara of Bayagan, has reportedly escaped from the custody of armed bandits alongside six other captives.
Reports said the dramatic escape of the kidnap victims occurred on Sunday evening after local vigilantes launched a coordinated and aggressive offensive deep inside the forest where the victims were being held.
“The vigilante team launched an attack on the bandits in the forest and engaged them in a fierce battle around the Eku Idaji area, close to Igbaja,” one source reportedly said. “Although the Baale and the six others have not yet returned to the community, they contacted us to confirm what happened.”
The bandits had earlier demanded N150 million for the monarch’s release and contacted the community in the early hours of Sunday to reinforce their demand. During the call, the kidnappers allowed the monarch to speak with his people as proof he was in their custody.
In his emotional message, the Ojibara pleaded with the community to negotiate for his safe release, recounting how he was transported for over five hours on a motorcycle through dense forest before arriving at the kidnappers’ hideout.
He also revealed that several other residents from neighbouring communities were kidnapped around the same period.
Alhaji Kamilu Salami was abducted around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday when armed bandits invaded his farm, shooting sporadically and whisking him away.
Bayagan, a large community in Ifelodun LGA, has been thrown into relief following news of the monarch’s escape, even as residents anxiously await his safe return home.
However, there was no official confirmation as of Sunday night.
Tinubu Sends Three Ambassadorial Nominees to Senate for Approval
President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the names of three non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.
The nominees are Kayode Aare (Ogun State), Aminu Dalhatu (Jigawa State), and Ayodele Oke (Oyo State).
The letter was read during plenary by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.
Akpabio has, therefore, directed the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs to review the nominations and report back to the chamber within one week.
This is the first list of ambassadorial nominees sent to the Senate by Tinubu since he became the President on May 29, 2023.
A former Nigerian External Affairs Minister, Bolaji Akinyemi, had argued that, despite internet access to information, diplomacy still required personal ambassadorial contact.
“I believe credible appointments should be made to the vacant ambassadorial posts. We need to fill them,” Akinyemi said during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today in September.
“The absence of ambassadors does not deny us information. But diplomacy runs on ambassadorial contact, the interaction between governments and ambassadors,” he added.
The Federal Government had said that several Nigerian diplomatic and consular missions abroad were facing financial and operational challenges, ranging from unpaid staff salaries to mounting debts owed to landlords and service providers.
But while dismissing recent criticisms by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) about delays in ambassadorial appointments in June, the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Nigeria’s diplomatic missions remain fully operational and effectively represented by seasoned foreign service officers, including experienced chargés d’affaires.
“The appointment of ambassadors is a sovereign function—not a matter to be rushed for political convenience or partisan appeasement.
“President Tinubu, in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda, is committed to reforming the foreign service architecture to ensure that future postings are driven by merit, competence, national interest, and strategic alignment—not patronage or expediency.
“Nigeria is neither voiceless nor inactive in international affairs,” it said in a statement by the Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alkasim Abdulkadir.
The ministry, while acknowledging long-standing structural and funding challenges that predate the current administration, said that Nigerian diplomats continued to serve with distinction, often under difficult circumstances.
In September 2023, Tinubu recalled the country’s ambassadors.
He had earlier recalled Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Ishola who was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2021.
