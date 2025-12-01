Just In: Defence Minister Abubakar Badaru, Resigns, Tinubu Accepts

By Eric Elezuo

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed Badaru, and a two-term former governor of Jigawa State, has resigned his appointment. This is shortly after the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Chris Musa (retd) visited Aso Rock Villa, and had a closed door meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

The resignation, which is with immediate effect, according to statement credited to the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, is contained in a letter dated December 1, 2025, and addressed to President Bola Tinubu. Badaru, who is 63 years, quoted health grounds as reason for quitting his job.

The statement added that “President Tinubu has accepted the resignation and thanked Abubakar for his services to the nation.

“President Tinubu will likely inform the Senate of Badaru’s successor later this week.

His resignation comes amid President Tinubu’s declaration of a national security emergency, with plans to elaborate on its scope in due course.

He served as defence minister for 27 months since August 21, 2023.