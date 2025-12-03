News
Senate Confirms Chris Musa As New Defence Minister
The Nigerian Senate has confirmed General Christopher Musa, the former Chief of Defence Staff, as the country’s new Minister of Defence.
The announcement was contained in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu.
Musa, who retired from the military just 40 days ago, was nominated by President Tinubu on Tuesday to succeed former Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, who stepped down on health grounds.
According to Onanuga’s statement, the Senate approved Musa’s appointment on Wednesday through a voice vote, following a thorough screening session during which lawmakers posed numerous questions.
Osun Gov Adeleke Dumps PDP, Silent on Next Party to Join
By Eric Elezuo
The governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
A letter sighted by The Boss, signed by the governor himself and dated November 4, 2025 revealed that the governor dumped the party about a month before coming out public with the announcement.
Confirming the resignation via a statement, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, wrote;
“Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) since November 4th, 2025.
“The letter was addressed to the PDP Chairman for ward 2, Sagba Abogunde of
Ede North Local government, Osun State.
“The letter reads as follows: ‘Due to the current crisis within the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), I hereby resign my membership of the PDP with immediate effect.
‘I thank the Peoples Democratic Party for the opportunities given to me for my elections as a Senator (Represented Osun West) and as Governor of Osun State under the Peoples Democratic Party”, the governor noted in the letter personally signed by him.’
Neither the letter nor the spokesperson’s statement suggested the governor’s next port of call even as political parties in the state are in the season of primaries to elect flag bearers for the 2026 governorship election in the state.
Just In: Defence Minister Abubakar Badaru, Resigns, Tinubu Accepts
By Eric Elezuo
The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed Badaru, and a two-term former governor of Jigawa State, has resigned his appointment. This is shortly after the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Chris Musa (retd) visited Aso Rock Villa, and had a closed door meeting with President Bola Tinubu.
The resignation, which is with immediate effect, according to statement credited to the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, is contained in a letter dated December 1, 2025, and addressed to President Bola Tinubu. Badaru, who is 63 years, quoted health grounds as reason for quitting his job.
The statement added that “President Tinubu has accepted the resignation and thanked Abubakar for his services to the nation.
“President Tinubu will likely inform the Senate of Badaru’s successor later this week.
His resignation comes amid President Tinubu’s declaration of a national security emergency, with plans to elaborate on its scope in due course.
He served as defence minister for 27 months since August 21, 2023.
Kidnapped Kwara Monarch, Six Others Escape from Bandits’ Custody Amid Vigilante Onslaught
The abducted monarch of Bayagan community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Alhaji Kamilu Salami, the Ojibara of Bayagan, has reportedly escaped from the custody of armed bandits alongside six other captives.
Reports said the dramatic escape of the kidnap victims occurred on Sunday evening after local vigilantes launched a coordinated and aggressive offensive deep inside the forest where the victims were being held.
“The vigilante team launched an attack on the bandits in the forest and engaged them in a fierce battle around the Eku Idaji area, close to Igbaja,” one source reportedly said. “Although the Baale and the six others have not yet returned to the community, they contacted us to confirm what happened.”
The bandits had earlier demanded N150 million for the monarch’s release and contacted the community in the early hours of Sunday to reinforce their demand. During the call, the kidnappers allowed the monarch to speak with his people as proof he was in their custody.
In his emotional message, the Ojibara pleaded with the community to negotiate for his safe release, recounting how he was transported for over five hours on a motorcycle through dense forest before arriving at the kidnappers’ hideout.
He also revealed that several other residents from neighbouring communities were kidnapped around the same period.
Alhaji Kamilu Salami was abducted around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday when armed bandits invaded his farm, shooting sporadically and whisking him away.
Bayagan, a large community in Ifelodun LGA, has been thrown into relief following news of the monarch’s escape, even as residents anxiously await his safe return home.
However, there was no official confirmation as of Sunday night.
US Moves to Impose Visa Restrictions on Sponsors, Supporters of Violence in Nigeria
CBN Increases ATM Daily Cash Withdrawal Limit to N100k
Redefining Self-leadership: Henry Ukazu As a Model
Davido Hails Uncle, Gov Adeleke on Resignation from PDP
Alleged Christian Genocide: US Lawmakers Fault Tinubu’s Govt
Book of Infamy: Umo Eno, Umar Bago, Egbetokun Listed Among Media Unfriendly Public Officers
Panorama: A Moment of Truth: Why the North Must Give Tinubu His Due Credit
Season of Compensations: Tinubu Submits 32 Ambassadorial Nominees to Senate
67 Healthy Garlands for His Excellency, Dr. John Mahama, the President of Ghana
Atiku Abubakar @79: Celebrating a True Statesman + Dele Momodu’s Inspiring Tribute
The Fault Lines of Power: A Global Leadership Crisis and the Path to Restoration
Three Years Anniversary: Gov Ademola Adeleke Promises More Dividends of Democracy
