Kidnapped Kwara Monarch, Six Others Escape from Bandits’ Custody Amid Vigilante Onslaught
The abducted monarch of Bayagan community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Alhaji Kamilu Salami, the Ojibara of Bayagan, has reportedly escaped from the custody of armed bandits alongside six other captives.
Reports said the dramatic escape of the kidnap victims occurred on Sunday evening after local vigilantes launched a coordinated and aggressive offensive deep inside the forest where the victims were being held.
“The vigilante team launched an attack on the bandits in the forest and engaged them in a fierce battle around the Eku Idaji area, close to Igbaja,” one source reportedly said. “Although the Baale and the six others have not yet returned to the community, they contacted us to confirm what happened.”
The bandits had earlier demanded N150 million for the monarch’s release and contacted the community in the early hours of Sunday to reinforce their demand. During the call, the kidnappers allowed the monarch to speak with his people as proof he was in their custody.
In his emotional message, the Ojibara pleaded with the community to negotiate for his safe release, recounting how he was transported for over five hours on a motorcycle through dense forest before arriving at the kidnappers’ hideout.
He also revealed that several other residents from neighbouring communities were kidnapped around the same period.
Alhaji Kamilu Salami was abducted around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday when armed bandits invaded his farm, shooting sporadically and whisking him away.
Bayagan, a large community in Ifelodun LGA, has been thrown into relief following news of the monarch’s escape, even as residents anxiously await his safe return home.
However, there was no official confirmation as of Sunday night.
Tinubu Sends Three Ambassadorial Nominees to Senate for Approval
President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the names of three non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.
The nominees are Kayode Aare (Ogun State), Aminu Dalhatu (Jigawa State), and Ayodele Oke (Oyo State).
The letter was read during plenary by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.
Akpabio has, therefore, directed the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs to review the nominations and report back to the chamber within one week.
This is the first list of ambassadorial nominees sent to the Senate by Tinubu since he became the President on May 29, 2023.
A former Nigerian External Affairs Minister, Bolaji Akinyemi, had argued that, despite internet access to information, diplomacy still required personal ambassadorial contact.
“I believe credible appointments should be made to the vacant ambassadorial posts. We need to fill them,” Akinyemi said during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today in September.
“The absence of ambassadors does not deny us information. But diplomacy runs on ambassadorial contact, the interaction between governments and ambassadors,” he added.
The Federal Government had said that several Nigerian diplomatic and consular missions abroad were facing financial and operational challenges, ranging from unpaid staff salaries to mounting debts owed to landlords and service providers.
But while dismissing recent criticisms by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) about delays in ambassadorial appointments in June, the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Nigeria’s diplomatic missions remain fully operational and effectively represented by seasoned foreign service officers, including experienced chargés d’affaires.
“The appointment of ambassadors is a sovereign function—not a matter to be rushed for political convenience or partisan appeasement.
“President Tinubu, in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda, is committed to reforming the foreign service architecture to ensure that future postings are driven by merit, competence, national interest, and strategic alignment—not patronage or expediency.
“Nigeria is neither voiceless nor inactive in international affairs,” it said in a statement by the Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alkasim Abdulkadir.
The ministry, while acknowledging long-standing structural and funding challenges that predate the current administration, said that Nigerian diplomats continued to serve with distinction, often under difficult circumstances.
In September 2023, Tinubu recalled the country’s ambassadors.
He had earlier recalled Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Ishola who was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2021.
FG Denies Banning Open Grazing
The Federal government has debunked widespread media reports claiming that open grazing has been banned nationwide, clarifying that it is instead implementing a gradual transition to modern ranching systems.
The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, made the clarification on Tuesday, stating that the government has not announced any policy banning open grazing.
He emphasised that the current strategy involves utilising and upgrading Nigeria’s vast existing grazing reserves.
“The government is instead implementing a gradual, well-structured transition from open grazing to modern ranching systems.
“Pastoralists, like every other economic group, require a structured business environment,” Mukhtar explained.
He detailed the government’s approach, noting that Nigeria currently has 273 gazetted grazing reserves covering over 4.5 million hectares.
working closely with state governments to revitalise, equip, and make these reserves conducive for pastoralists and other livestock operators.
He stressed that the transition plan is not an immediate abolition of open grazing but an effort to provide viable, sustainable alternatives.
The ministry’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu, urged the public to disregard misleading reports and rely solely on official government communication channels for accurate information.
“The grazing reserves provided by law are meant to serve as business premises for all livestock activities. Our responsibility is to upgrade these reserves and facilitate their proper utilisation.”
The minister added that the overall goal of the plan is to support productivity, reduce conflicts, and promote a sustainable livestock ecosystem.
Kidnapped Kebbi School Girls Released
The 24 schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi state, have been rescued.
Details of the efforts that led to the rescue of the students are still sketchy at the time of this report, but an official announcement is expected tonight, according to TheCable report.
On November 17, bandits attacked the school and abducted 25 female students after killing an official and injuring a security guard.
According to a BBC report, two of the girls escaped from their captors. Quoting Hussaini Aliyu, an official from Danko Wasagu LGA, the BBC reported that the two students ran away as they were being led into the bushes by the bandits and escaped across farmland.
On November 19, Hussaini Aliyu, chairman of Danko/Wasagu LGA in Kebbi, released names of the 25 abducted schoolgirls.
The list of the kidnapped students, seen by TheCable, is organised according to their class categories.
After the incident, Bello Sani, commissioner of police in Kebbi, said additional police tactical units, alongside military personnel and vigilante groups, have been deployed in the area.
Waidi Shaibu, chief of army staff (COAS), also directed troops of Operation FANSAN YANMA to leave no stone unturned in the ongoing search-and-rescue operation for the abducted students.
President Bola Tinubu also directed Bello Matawalle, minister of state for defence, to relocate to Kebbi over the abduction of schoolgirls.
Tinubu ordered Matawalle to move to the state “to monitor security efforts to secure the release of the abducted students”.
TheCable
