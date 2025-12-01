Kidnapped Kwara Monarch, Six Others Escape from Bandits’ Custody Amid Vigilante Onslaught

The abducted monarch of Bayagan community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Alhaji Kamilu Salami, the Ojibara of Bayagan, has reportedly escaped from the custody of armed bandits alongside six other captives.

Reports said the dramatic escape of the kidnap victims occurred on Sunday evening after local vigilantes launched a coordinated and aggressive offensive deep inside the forest where the victims were being held.

“The vigilante team launched an attack on the bandits in the forest and engaged them in a fierce battle around the Eku Idaji area, close to Igbaja,” one source reportedly said. “Although the Baale and the six others have not yet returned to the community, they contacted us to confirm what happened.”

The bandits had earlier demanded N150 million for the monarch’s release and contacted the community in the early hours of Sunday to reinforce their demand. During the call, the kidnappers allowed the monarch to speak with his people as proof he was in their custody.

In his emotional message, the Ojibara pleaded with the community to negotiate for his safe release, recounting how he was transported for over five hours on a motorcycle through dense forest before arriving at the kidnappers’ hideout.

He also revealed that several other residents from neighbouring communities were kidnapped around the same period.

Alhaji Kamilu Salami was abducted around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday when armed bandits invaded his farm, shooting sporadically and whisking him away.

Bayagan, a large community in Ifelodun LGA, has been thrown into relief following news of the monarch’s escape, even as residents anxiously await his safe return home.

However, there was no official confirmation as of Sunday night.