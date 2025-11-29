Three Years Anniversary: Gov Ademola Adeleke Promises More Dividends of Democracy

By Eric Elezuo

In a statement titled So Far, So Good, delivered to Mark and celebrate his three years of administration as the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, relished on his government’s landmark strides to give the people of the state a better and enviable life.

In an early morning broadcast on November 27, 2025, the governor went down memory lane, explaining how his coming jas been a source of breakthrough for the people, adding that the residents ‘have not seen anything yet’ because there are quite a lot more from his bag of goodies and dividends of democracy.

Recall that Adeleke defeated the incumbent administration of the Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in July 2022, and was sworn in four months later on November 27th.

Known as the dancing governor, Adeleke has combined humour, diligence and acute intelligence to make Osun one of the happiest states in the country as well as o e of the consistently developing states.

He lauded his administration to taking headlong the challenges of pension payment among other shortfalls in the state, stressing that presently, all knotty and Grey areas have been successfully tackled, and the people of the state are the happier.

Below is the full details of the governor’s third anniversary speech:

SO FAR, SO GOOD

My good people of Osun state, today marks three years of my assumption of office as your governor. I start by expressing our deep appreciation for your strong support from the beginning till date despite all the challenges. We are eternally grateful to the people and residents of Osun state for their understanding and appreciation of our achievements in the last three years.

We must remember the state of governance when we took over in 2022 – the non-payment of pensions and backlogs of half salaries; the over 80 percent infrastructure deficit; the very poor performance of our pupils in national examinations; the lack of access to health care; the corruption ridden mining sector; the neglect of science and technology innovation; the poor state of sports development; the lip service to agriculture; non-existence of cooperative empowerments; the abandonment of critical projects in our universities; and general climate of insensitive leadership to the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

Three years later, the Osun story is positively different. From far and near, the turning around of Osun for the better is applauded. Osun has become a national reference point in the delivery of good governance and democratic dividends. We dedicate our sterling records of achievements to all cadres of Osun society.

I present our scorecards in summary. This is for the public to see how far the transformation of Osun has gone under our leadership:

Imole Water Sector Reforms

My administration developed a water sector reform that include immediate access to water for Osun people, revival of corruption – ridden Ilesa water project, rehabilitation of urban water schemes and the ongoing completion of Igbomina Ora water project.

The troubled Ilesa Water Project has been revived after anti-corruption measures by our administration. Today, the Ilesa Water Project is back on track with an emphasis on accountability, transparency and community involvement. In the face of acute water shortage in 2022, we innovated community based motorized boreholes in all the 332 wards across the State under direct labour and local content engagement. The boreholes are today serving the people under people’s management.

We launched the rehabilitation of non-functioning urban water schemes in towns such as Osogbo, Iwo, Ede, Eko-Ende, and Esa-Oke. The upgrade interventions include the replacement of Old Asbestos Cement (AC) pipes with High-Density pipes. Across these locations, damaged pumps have been replaced, refining systems cleaned and upgraded. In communities where there had been no government water access for years, boreholes and mini water schemes are now being installed.

The Ora-Igbomina Water Scheme abandoned for 13 years has been re-awarded by our administration. The scheme has been revived to ensure regular clean water supply to residents of Ifedayo and Ila Local Government areas.

Imole Sports Sector Deliveries

Our administration crafted a sports sector development agenda on which we have delivered substantially. The remodelling of Osogbo City Stadium to a five star facility, is ongoing. We have established the Osun Sports Commission to provide focused leadership for sports management in Osun state. Additionally, we are establishing Osun State Sports Development Fund to provide dedicated adequate funding for the sector. Inclusive sporting policy is under implementation with para-sports now receiving adequate attention.

Land Sector Reforms for Economic Growth

In recognition of economic importance of land reforms and access to land, our administration introduced a comprehensive land reforms strategy. We eliminated delays, double allocations, and forgery. We completely overhauled the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) process. We introduced the revolutionary C of O in 45 days. This has positively changed the face of Osun development with industrialists and business class streaming into the state for opportunities. Today, Osun State is proudly running a “C of O in 45” days system.

This land reform further complements the broader digital governance vision of our government, which emphasizes transparency, efficiency, and accountability. This shift has also sparked inter-ministerial synergy. There is now a clearer path for Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) across all sectors, especially in housing and agribusiness.

Imole Public Sector Deliveries

Our administration has repositioned and strengthened the public service as the heartbeat of the government. From the neglect and disruption of the past, we have recreated a more efficient, transparent, and people-centred system. From low morale, unpaid arrears salaries, workers’ promotion without cash backing and weak administrative structure, our administration restored workers’ welfare, accountability, and professionalism in public service

We have repaid close to 100 billion naira in pension and salary arrears owed by the previous APC government. We implemented cash backing for promotions, cleared the backlog of arrears inherited from previous administrations, eased the financial strain on families and revived confidence among workers. We paid attention to promotion and career advancement as thousands of civil servants received overdue promotions and conversions,

Financial transparency has become a defining feature of this administration. Osun State adopted the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS), improved audit processes, and recovered millions of naira in over-payments to retirees. These measures have tightened fiscal control, curbed waste, and places accountability at the heart of public governance. Our administration has restored integrity, stability, and hope for Osun’s public service.

Imole Deliveries in Science, Technology & Innovations

We all remember the neglected state of the Osun Tech sector as at 2022. As at then, Osun state has no ICT policy. Our administration has introduced the State ICT policy now under implementation. As of 2022, Osun has no Tech innovation policy. Our government has developed and delivered the Osun State Tech Innovation Policy also under implementation. We started the fibre optics broadband project which is presently under review for sustainability. Osun domesticated the National Start up Act to enhance development and empowerment of Tech entrepreneurs and local tech hubs for thriving innovations and collective prosperity. Osun was the second state to so domesticate the law. Our government increased goggle mapping coverage of Osun from below 50 percent then to over 60 percent. Presently, a digital economy advisory board composed of leading lights of the Nigerian tech sector has been inaugurated to drive delivery of a tech prosperous Osun state.

Imole Environmental and Climate Change Achievements

Our government has recorded huge achievements in the environment and climate change sector from 2022 till date. Through the Office of the Director General and Special Envoy for Climate Change, Osun State has garnered more than six local and international awards for her attention and action on climate change. Our climate policy strengthens Osun’s capacity to attract global partnerships, implement informed policies, and become a regional leader in renewable energy adoption and climate-smart development.

Through the Ministry of Environment, our government put an end to seasonal flooding which had threatened Osun communities, washing away farmlands, displacing families, and disrupting local economies. Our government implemented a mixture of globally applauded environmental and climate actions projects and programmes.

For balanced and sustainable development, our administration introduced a holistic mining sector reforms through the Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO). For the first time in Osun history, we have secured Osun shareholding in the Segilola mining project, thereby putting more money into Osun treasury instead of private pockets. We revalidated Osun mining licences and introduced and enforced mining operations that respect environmental standards, prevent pollution, and guarantees that host communities benefit fairly.

Imole Health Sector Deliveries

Our administration crafted a preventive health care agenda that targeted primary health care access as a starting point for secondary and tertiary health care. This ensures a generally healthy population. We implemented the plans with high level of success.

Amidst inherited mismanagement of 20 million dollar primary health care grant by the previous administration, we executed the comprehensive rehabilitation of over 200 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) spread across the state’s 30 local government areas and area office. The renovation drive covered structural upgrades, installation of clean water systems, proper fencing, roofing repairs, furnishing, and improvement of sanitation facilities. We also installed solar-powered energy systems in the renovated PHCs. Another rehabilitation of close 200 primary health care centres is currently ongoing.

Furthermore, our administration revitalized the Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS) with increased coverage of under-served population. Specifically, I ordered the enrolment of the pensioners under the state insurance scheme (OHIS). This singular action eased the burden of our senior citizens. It is on record that the Federal Government has introduced similar measures in some federal sectors.

Our Imole Free surgical scheme implemented across the nine federal constituencies till date has over 70, 000 beneficiaries. Our Secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities have also experienced visible improvements. Two General Hospitals have been approved for upgrade.

In recognition of the transformative impact of our health sector agenda especially in primary health care sector, the state won a 500, 000 dollars cash reward as the best performing state in the southwest zone (Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti) with Lagos been the runner-up in Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC). This validates the state’s investment in healthcare and encourages further development.

Imole Education Scorecard

Our administration inherited an education sector in deep state of neglect with very low national examinations rating. To revive the sector, our government targeted fundamental reforms. We spotlighted two key areas namely teachers’ welfare and school infrastructure upgrade. We rehabilitated 120 schools across the state. Similar numbers are also currently under upgrade to enhance the learning environment for pupils. At Osun State University, the completion of a 52-unit complex has increased lecture and administrative space, strengthening the university’s capacity to serve a growing student body. Five other abandoned projects were completed by our administration.

At the University of Ilesa, we made it a reality by releasing take off grant and getting over 100 courses accredited for the university. We are currently constructing the campus infrastructure. The construction of the first-ever student hostel has eased accommodation challenges, while the regularization of temporary staff into permanent roles has boosted morale and stability within the institution.

Our administration also invested heavily in teachers’ development such as training programs on modern teaching techniques. Teachers’ welfare is at the zenith as attested to the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT). Regular payment of entitlements and others benefits of teachers raises their morale. Our reforms and policies have ensured Osun movement from number 33 to number 7 on the national examination rating.

Our government also introduced the Government–Alumni Partnership Board. We intend to rigorously implement the initiative to strengthen public private partnership in our school development.

Aside school upgrade and teacher welfare, our government has restored bursaries for tertiary students after years of neglect by previous administration. The state government under my watch restored the payment of bursaries to indigenes enrolled in the Nigerian Law School.

The results are unmistakable. Under our leadership, Osun surged from 33rd place to 7th nationally in WAEC and NECO rankings. Beyond examinations, Osun students have taken their talents to the world stage, representing Nigeria at the World Debate Day in Malaysia.

To strengthen the education sector, our government is navigating the externally imposed financial constraints. In due course, we will release appointment letters for new teachers to address personnel shortages in our schools.

Imole Agro-Revolution and Deliveries

Our administration inherited a neglected agricultural sector where the previous government, for instance, seemed to mistake the ceremonial distribution of cassava stem for meaningful agricultural development. Our administration crafted and delivered an agricultural plan which conformed with our plans for agro-industrialisation.

Our immediate action was the revival of some long-abandoned tractors which had been left to rot. After twelve years without tractors in Osun State, we acquired 31 brand new tractors. Those tractors are now in farms across Osun state at highly subsidized rates of #20,000 per acre as against #35,000 – #40,000 per acres in the private sector.

Aside mechanization, we ensured regular availability of seeds, seedlings and agronomic inputs such as fertilizers and chemicals. Over 200,000 hybrid cashew and cocoa seedlings have been distributed to farmers across the state.

Our administration further introduced an aggressive subsidy initiative for high-value crop seedlings. The cocoa and palm oil sectors, received a new lease of life. I approved the sale of cocoa pods at a subsidized rate of #300 far below the market price of #1,100. Similarly, palm pods were sold to farmers at #500 instead of the #1,500 market rate. Through the Osun Broiler Out-growers Production Scheme (OBOPS), hundreds of poultry farmers were empowered with chicks, feeds, and technical support.

Imole Cooperative Empowerment Revolution

Our administration implemented fundamental reforms and initiatives in the area of cooperatives and financial empowerment of the grassroots. We introduced the Cooperative Revolving Disbursement came in two strategic phases, the Ward-Based Cooperatives and the Conventional Cooperative Unions and Societies. The Ward-Based Cooperatives were deliberately created to cater for the 332 political wards of the state, making a total of Four hundred and one societies.

Each of these 401 Ward-Based Cooperative Societies received over ₦1 million in interest-free loans with almost N800 million naira disbursed so far with over 30, 000 beneficiaries.

The Conventional Cooperatives Union channel, targets established cooperative societies and unions already in operation but needing capital to scale. Here, our administration disbursed close to One Billion Naira to over 250 Cooperative Unions and Societies.

Under the Osun Cooperative Union, Ten Thousand, Two Hundred and Thirty Three individual co-operators have benefitted from this intervention. Beyond Osun’s borders, our cooperative empowerment strategy reached the diaspora within the country residing in Abuja and Northern Nigeria with over Fifty Million Naira as a revolving loan.

In total, our administration has disbursed close to Two Billion Naira to various cooperative groups in the state.

Our administration further introduced the “Imole Business Empowerment Scheme”, specifically designed for women and youth across the 30 Local Governments and the Area Office. The administration also launched the Imole Business Empowerment Scheme 1.0 in partnership with First Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank. Through this scheme, close to 20,000 beneficiaries received direct financial support, business mentorship, and startup capital.

Our government boosts cooperative education by reviving the Isiaka Adeleke Cooperative College at Odeomu. The college has been upgraded to a full-fledged campus of the Osun State University. From 2025, this new campus will officially begin academic operations as part of the 2025/2026 academic session, offering degree-awarding programmes in cooperative studies and other management sciences such as cooperatives studies, taxation, transport management, development studies and two other courses.

Imole’s Safety and Spiritual Infrastructure



Our government recorded landmark achievements in the area of safety and pilgrimage infrastructure. Our administration procured five brand-new fire trucks to replace those purchased during the administration of Prince Oyinlola. This has enhanced the firefighting capacities of the Osun State Fire Service.

When I came on board, Osun was the only state in the South West without a befitting Hajj camp. I immediately approved the construction of a modern Hajj camp which is now nearing completion. With the new Hajj Camp, Osun pilgrims will be able to focus on their spiritual responsibilities rather than battle with poor logistics and substandard facilities.

Imole Deliveries in Cultural and Creative Economy

Our administration acknowledged the potential and opportunities in the tourism and creative economy sectors. Hence, we implemented multivarious projects, programmes and policies.

We started the Adire Osun Àgbáyé Fiesta, a colourful and vibrant celebration that has quickly become a global showcase for Osun’s tie-and-dye fabric. The Osun Osogbo Festival, a UNESCO World Heritage event, has also received a transformative touch. The sacred grove and festival arena have been rehabilitated, and the Osun River has been cleaned to create a safer environment.

We hosted the BON Awards, where I unveiled a Creative Industry Agenda. We fostered partnerships with the British Museum in the United Kingdom to create cultural tourism linkages. Our administration has enhances the Owala Lake as a must visit destination, both locally and nationally.

I announced the approval of a series of programmes and projects in line with the administration’s tourism and creative industry expansion agenda. This is targeted at expanding tourist inflow to the various cultural sites in the various cultural sites in the state by over 60% in the next one year. This approval includes the adoption of Public Private Partnership (PPP) model to the development of Erin-Ijesa waterfall in Oriade Local Government, the upgrade of cultural tourist sites such as the Ifa Agbaye Temple in Ile Ife, Iwude Ijesa project in Ilesa,the Sango Timi Shrine project in Ede alongside the Osun Osogbo shrine to meet UNESCO recognition standard. All the above are currently under implementation.

Imole Infrastructure Revolution

When I assumed office in 2022, the Osun infra deficit was above eighty percent. Today, we have reduced the infra deficit by over 50 percent. This makes Osun one of the fastest growing states in road connectivity. Our administration focused on infra upgrade because it is the smartest route to economic development.

On local road development, over 255 kilometers of internal roads have been constructed across both urban and rural local governments. A total of 160 kilometres of roads are currently ongoing.

In specific terms, below is the stage of completion of the ongoing projects:

Ilesa dualization ….99%

Ife flyover ……………78%

Ila dualization………25%

Iwo dualization ……20%

Oke flyover …………99%

Lameco flyover……..80%

Ofatedo ………………..29%

Key roads have been rehabilitated to link farming communities with markets, schools, and healthcare centers. Drainage systems are expanded to prevent flooding and extend the lifespan of roads.

Operation light up Osun is also ongoing. All completed roads are fitted with solar lights and all major roads in the capital are already lit up.

Our administration ushered in an integrated infrastructure plan which is drastically reducing traffic congestion, opening up new economic corridors, and enhancing urban renewal in Osogbo, Ikirun, Ile Ife, Ilesa and other major towns.

My good people of Osun state, I have ensured that Osun money serves Osun people. In our infrastructure implementation plans, we block capital flights. We implement local content with commendable results. Local content simply means giving priority to local people, businesses, and materials when carrying out development projects. I ensure our people are the real beneficiaries of the investments made there. Instead of depending solely on outside contractors or imported materials, we focus on home-grown capacity, using local artisans and local resources to drive progress.

I uphold Osun first when I launched the infra plan in both 2023 and 2024. We engage local contractors, engineers, and artisans, as well as sourcing materials like sand, stones, and cement within the state. Across towns and communities, young artisans, bricklayers, carpenters, and engineers are now finding work on state projects. The direct-labour model being used in some road and school rehabilitation works ensures that local residents are employed, trained, and empowered. Ours is a people-centered development philosophy. It is development by the people and for the people.

Imole Public Finance Reforms and Achievements

Our administration operates a disciplined, transparent, innovative and forward-looking public finance agenda. The goal includes blocking leakages, expanding revenue inflows, efficient management of state debt, harnessing of revenue opportunities and complying with best practices in public finance management.

We have recorded substantial achievements in this sector. We restored fiscal stability, strengthened revenue performance, and renewed public confidence that government can be both accountable and visionary.

One of the most standout achievements is the almost 94 percent growth in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) within a year. This means a growth from Twenty-Seven Million plus (N27.72bn) in 2023 to Fifty-Four Billion plus (N54.7bn) in 2024. This was a product of carefully designed reforms that reshaped the way Osun manages its finances.

The reforms we introduced include Tax Harmonization which streamline the tax structure and eliminate duplication. Others include Digitization of Revenue Collection; and Enforcement and Compliance. Our administration also ensures substantial reduction of the state’s debt profile,

Osun Domestic Debt was reduced from One Hundred and Forty Eight Billion plus (₦148.37 billion) in December 2022 to Eighty Three Billion plus (₦83.32 billion ) by early 2025, a staggering ₦65 billion drop of 43.84%.

Osun External Debt was lowered from Ninety One million plus dollars ($91.78 million) to Seventy Five million dollar plus ($75.14 million), a $16 million plus reduction of 18.13%.

Under my watch, fiscal discipline is a promise kept.

Before rounding up this broadcast, I pay special homage to our traditional rulers. Our leadership has maintained close rapport with our royal fathers since we assumed office in 2022. We will maintain the spirit of consultation, partnership and empowerment of traditional institutions in the state.

To our youth and students, I am committed to building on our sectoral achievements to further empower our students, youths and women. A specially packaged programme to link our students, youth and women to unfolding opportunities is being prepared. We will ensure youth and students’ inclusion in the preparation and implementation of the programme. Our administration can however boast that we have laid the sectoral foundations upon which our youth, students and women can thrive.

I won’t end this address without mentioning the challenges we are facing. As much as the public knows the details, we owe our people a duty to explain that the continuous withholding of Osun local government allocation is a major drag on our developmental plans. We are however optimistic that the Supreme Court will soon deliver judgement on the matter.

Once again, we express our deep appreciation to the good people of Osun state for their unwavering support for me and my team. We rededicate ourselves to selfless service in the interest of public good, good governance and public interest.

I thank you for listening.

HE, SENATOR ADEMOLA ADELEKE,

EXECUTIVE GOVERNOR OF OSUN STATE

NOVEMBER 27TH, 2025