False, Politically Motivated, Product of Frustrated Persons, Family Member Reacts to Facebook Post Against Education Minister Alausa
The Chief Executive Officer, Okay Group, Mrs. Motunrayo Ajeigbe-Akinlosotu, has publicly condemned a series of online posts accusing the Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Morufu Alausa, of attempting to abolish the teaching of Yoruba language in Nigerian schools.
Akinlosotu, who identified herself as a relative of the minister, described the claims as unfounded and driven by political motives.
She reacted specifically to a viral Facebook post by one Abulesowo Egbowon, who labelled Dr. Alausa “an enemy and a saboteur of Yorubaland” and accused him of allegedly opposing Yoruba language education and regional interests.
In a strongly worded response, Akinlosotu dismissed the allegations, insisting that Dr. Alausa is a “true son of Yoruba land” whose heritage and service record contradict the narrative being pushed online.
“My name is Motunrayo Ajeigbe-Akinlosotu. Dr. Alausa happens to be my uncle. He is from Lagos State. The mother is half Lagos and half Ilesa. While the father is from Lagos on both sides of his family. So Alausa is a true son of Yorubaland and a true son of Lekombi Omo Eko,” she said.
She expressed shock that some individuals were cursing the minister over policies she said he had no hand in, noting that the attacks appeared politically motivated.
“I don’t know why people are now raising curses on Dr. Alausa. It’s not about the portfolio he is holding. Many of those spreading these things are simply frustrated,” she said.
She believes the attacks may be coming from Alausa’s enemies who are frightened by his rising profile in politics.
Ajeigbe praised the minister’s performance, describing him as a hardworking reformer who has introduced policies aimed at improving the education sector.
“Dr. Alausa is doing well in the Ministry of Education. He has changed many things that were not working. He is always ready to help people at any time, even without seeking recognition,” she added.
Addressing insinuations about his religious or cultural identity, Ajeigbe emphasised that the minister comes from a deeply religious family with both Muslim and Christian backgrounds and has always been committed to supporting communities in Lagos and beyond.
“This is a man many people look up to in Lagos State. He helps quietly without announcing it. So where is all this beef coming from?” she asked.
She urged Nigerians to disregard false narratives being circulated on social media, warning that political actors may be attempting to smear the minister for personal or partisan reasons.
The controversy began after Egbowon’s Facebook post accused Dr. Alausa of attempting to halt Yoruba-language instruction in schools and questioned why none of the minister’s children reportedly bear Yoruba names.
The post sparked a flurry of negative comments portraying the minister as “not a son of the soil.”
Ajeigbe called for restraint and urged the public to seek facts rather than fall for misleading information circulated online.
“Please, people should be very careful. I am not talking about politics. I am talking about who Dr. Tunji Alausa truly is,” she said.
Boko Haram Members Found in Army Recruitment List, Reps Ex-Deputy Speaker Raises Alarm
A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, on Wednesday, alleged that names of Boko Haram members were once discovered on the Nigerian Army recruitment list, warning that such infiltration is undermining the country’s security architecture.
Speaking during a special plenary session of the House convened to review the national security situation, Wase said former Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Muktar Betara, could confirm the incident.
He said the development reflects the deep flaws in Nigeria’s recruitment processes, which have allowed individuals with criminal backgrounds to enter sensitive security institutions.
Wase, who revealed that he lost both a brother and a cousin to terrorists, said the infiltration of the system explains why criminal groups continue to operate freely in many parts of the country.
He added that insecurity has become so overwhelming that his surviving younger brother begged him to help secure a transfer out of their community.
He said: “My brother, former chairman of defense, and my very good friend, Betara, will bear with me that we have moments in when in the process of recruitment, we found in the list names of criminals. Boko Haram members were found in the list of Army.
“There has to be a thorough way of ensuring that when we are recruiting, those of us who are politicians should recommend people of good character and integrity. That’s the only way we can solve this problem. You find a criminal in the system, and before you know it, whatever you do, you cannot have the problem resolved. So we must change the system and way of our recruitment.
Yes, as politicians, it’s good to recommend. This is what we are here for. But when you are recommending, please recommend people of integrity, people that will meet standards and ensure that they give the best access to our country.”
The former deputy speaker warned that Nigeria’s security crisis persists partly because some individuals benefit from the chaos, enabling criminals to move in convoys and operate with impunity.
Wase further lamented the politicisation of indigeneship and citizenship, describing it as one of the key issues dividing the country and calling for constitutional reforms to address the problem.
He noted that kidnapping has become routine, with about N5 billion reportedly paid as ransom in one year, while more than 30,000 people have been killed in Boko Haram-related attacks over time.
Wase urged lawmakers to take a holistic approach to the crisis, stressing that the scale of insecurity facing the country is more dangerous than many realise and requires urgent, coordinated action.
Tinubu Treating Kidnappers with Kid Gloves, Celebrates Terrorists’ Compliance – Atiku
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has faulted the Federal Government’s handling of abductors, and believes President Bola Tinubu’s administration is treating the kidnappers with kid gloves.
Atiku said this in a statement by his spokesman, Paul Ibe, hours after the presidency announced the release of schoolgirls abducted in Kebbi State last Monday.
Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, had said the girls and another batch of students freed in Niger State, and about 38 worshippers from Kwara State, were released without payment of ransom.
However, the Atiku Media Office, in the statement on Wednesday, said: “Under Tinubu, terrorists/bandits have become an alternative government — negotiating, collecting ransom, and walking away untouched — while the presidency celebrates their ‘compliance’.”
“No serious nation applauds itself for negotiating with terrorists it claims to have under surveillance. No responsible government congratulates itself for allowing abductors to walk back into the forests to kidnap again. Onanuga and his ilk should stop insulting Nigerians with propaganda.
“If the security agencies truly had eyes on the kidnappers, then letting them escape is a national disgrace that smacks of complicity,” the statement read.
He described Onanuga’s comment as “a shameful attempt to whitewash a national tragedy and dress up government incompetence as heroism”.
“Truth be told, the release of abducted Nigerians is not a trophy moment; it is a damning reminder that terrorists now operate freely, negotiate openly, and dictate terms while this administration issues press statements to save face,” he said.
“If, as Onanuga claims, the DSS and the military could ‘track’ the kidnappers in real time and ‘made contact’ with them, then the question is simple: Why were these criminals not arrested, neutralised, or dismantled on the spot?
“Why is the government boasting about talking to terrorists instead of eliminating them? Why is kidnapping now reduced to a routine phone call between criminals and state officials?”
CINI Boss, Habeeb Okunola Bags Canadian Excellence Award for Philanthropy, Community Devt
The Chief Executive Officer, CINI Holdings Limited, High Chief Habeeb Olalekan Okunola, has honoured with an excellence award by the Mayor of Brampton, in Canada.
The award was in recognition of the business man’s commitment to community development, and excellent philanthropic gestures to humanity.
The presentation of the excellence award, which took place at the CINI Holdings Ikoyi Lagos Office, proved to be significant as the Mayor of Brampton, His Lordship Mayor Patrick Brown, who was represented by Mr. Richard Forward, Senior Manager of Financial Advisory Services at the Corporate Budget Office of the City of Brampton, was present.
In his entourage were Mr. Imadu Maurice, an adviser and community engagement specialist from the Mayor’s Office, and Mrs. Kehinde Adelaja-Okoroafor, the Founder of the Make Mee Elegant Foundation.
While bestowing the honour on High Chief Habeeb Olalekan Okunola, MON, OFR, who is also the Akosin of Yoruba Land, they duo noted in separate remarks that the awardee’s track record in community development and acts of outstanding philanthropy, have set him apart as a thoroughbred and deserving of the honour.
High Chief Habeeb’s philanthropic efforts have significantly impacted many lives, and this recognition was also accompanied by a letter sealed by the Mayor, acknowledging his commitment to economic development, community advancement also his unwavering support for the African Made Economic Growth Initiative (AMEGI) in Canada earlier this year.
Mayor Brown expressed his deep commitment to fostering partnerships with dedicated Nigerians both at home and abroad, particularly in areas of human capital development, empowerment, and entrepreneurship.
“With a vibrant Nigerian community comprising approximately 12,000 residents in Brampton, it is crucial to spotlight individuals like High Chief Habeeb, who are making a tangible difference in the welfare of others. His philanthropic spirit embodies the values of compassion and community service that the Mayor seeks to promote.” the Mayor said in his speech.
In a gesture of appreciation and collaboration, Mayor Brown extended an invitation to High Chief Habeeb to join him and his entourage for next year’s African Made Economic Growth Initiative (AMEGI) event, which the City of Brampton will host. This event aims to further enhance economic ties, empower one thousand women and celebrate the contributions of the African Diaspora to Canadian society.
In his response, an elated Okunola thanked the organizers for his recognising his ‘little’ contributions to the growth of humanity, and promised to do more to put smiles on the faces of people whenever he could.
