False, Politically Motivated, Product of Frustrated Persons, Family Member Reacts to Facebook Post Against Education Minister Alausa

The Chief Executive Officer, Okay Group, Mrs. Motunrayo Ajeigbe-Akinlosotu, has publicly condemned a series of online posts accusing the Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Morufu Alausa, of attempting to abolish the teaching of Yoruba language in Nigerian schools.

Akinlosotu, who identified herself as a relative of the minister, described the claims as unfounded and driven by political motives.

She reacted specifically to a viral Facebook post by one Abulesowo Egbowon, who labelled Dr. Alausa “an enemy and a saboteur of Yorubaland” and accused him of allegedly opposing Yoruba language education and regional interests.

In a strongly worded response, Akinlosotu dismissed the allegations, insisting that Dr. Alausa is a “true son of Yoruba land” whose heritage and service record contradict the narrative being pushed online.

“My name is Motunrayo Ajeigbe-Akinlosotu. Dr. Alausa happens to be my uncle. He is from Lagos State. The mother is half Lagos and half Ilesa. While the father is from Lagos on both sides of his family. So Alausa is a true son of Yorubaland and a true son of Lekombi Omo Eko,” she said.

She expressed shock that some individuals were cursing the minister over policies she said he had no hand in, noting that the attacks appeared politically motivated.

“I don’t know why people are now raising curses on Dr. Alausa. It’s not about the portfolio he is holding. Many of those spreading these things are simply frustrated,” she said.

She believes the attacks may be coming from Alausa’s enemies who are frightened by his rising profile in politics.

Ajeigbe praised the minister’s performance, describing him as a hardworking reformer who has introduced policies aimed at improving the education sector.

“Dr. Alausa is doing well in the Ministry of Education. He has changed many things that were not working. He is always ready to help people at any time, even without seeking recognition,” she added.

Addressing insinuations about his religious or cultural identity, Ajeigbe emphasised that the minister comes from a deeply religious family with both Muslim and Christian backgrounds and has always been committed to supporting communities in Lagos and beyond.

“This is a man many people look up to in Lagos State. He helps quietly without announcing it. So where is all this beef coming from?” she asked.

She urged Nigerians to disregard false narratives being circulated on social media, warning that political actors may be attempting to smear the minister for personal or partisan reasons.

The controversy began after Egbowon’s Facebook post accused Dr. Alausa of attempting to halt Yoruba-language instruction in schools and questioned why none of the minister’s children reportedly bear Yoruba names.

The post sparked a flurry of negative comments portraying the minister as “not a son of the soil.”

Ajeigbe called for restraint and urged the public to seek facts rather than fall for misleading information circulated online.

“Please, people should be very careful. I am not talking about politics. I am talking about who Dr. Tunji Alausa truly is,” she said.