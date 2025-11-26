Opinion
King Karma is Coming! By Ayo Oyoze Baje
“A man reaps what he sows. Whoever sows to please their flesh, from the flesh will reap destruction; whoever sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life” – Holy Bible (Galatians 6:7–9)
Believe it or not, the Law of retributive justice, or call it karma is real. But what does it truly mean? In Buddhism, Hinduism, and some other religions “the force produced by a person’s actions in one life that influences what happens to them in future lives: Hindus believe in karma, meaning they will answer for their actions – if not in this life, then in the next”. Most interestingly, it has started unfolding before our eyes with specific regards to Nigeria’s effervescent political spectrum, within a short space of less than two decades.
For instance, how else can we explain the harsh reality of the fact that the very set of political helmsman who trooped to the United States,US to meet with the then President Barack Obama to lay complaint of serious “insecurity” against the President Goodluck Jonathan-led government back in 2014, with some of them asking him to resign from office are currently at the receiving end of even worse insecurity ravaging the country? These same people are embittered by the President Donald Trump-led United States tagging Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern,CPC troubled by “Christian Genocide”.
That is Karma for you.
It would be recalled that a top intelligence analyst, who was part of the Obama administration, Mr. Matthew T. Page, has explained the claim made by former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, that the State Department invited 12 northern governors to Washington to seek their support on the need to achieve regime change in Nigeria during the 2015 Presidential election.
Similarly, former President Goodluck Jonathan, who lost the election to President Muhammadu Buhari, knowing full well that the well staged kidnap of thre Chibok School Girls was aimed at denting his image as incapable of battling insurgency, also alleged international conspiracy in the build up to the elections. The statements of both Aliyu and Jonathan were revealed in the book, entitled ‘Against Run of Play’ by Segun Adeniyi.
In fact, Mr. Page alleged that, “at that meeting, Admiral Murtala Nyako read out a memo he had written itemizing the case against Jonathan. He was so openly and almost violently against the Jonathan administration in his speech that he had to be openly rebuked at the meeting by the then Nigerian ambassador to the US, Ambassador Adebowale Adefuye, of blessed memory. It was so venomous that it prompted a rebuttal from the Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, who showed loyalty to the then Nigerian President. According to Mr. Page, this prompted most of the other Northern governors present to turn on him.
Another intriguing aspect to the political gambit was that at the same time, Obama confidant and former White House Senior Advisor, David Axelrod’s firm, AKPD Message and Media, began to work as a paid consultant for the then Nigerian opposition party, All Progressives Congress.”
Subsequently, “sublimal messages were communicated by President Obama” in the special broadcast he made to Nigerians on March 28, 2015, urging them to come out and vote. Eventually, their nebulous aim of outsting Jonthan from power succeeded.
But well aware of the insidious plans by the desperados to unleash haunting havoc on innocent people should he refuse to vacate office, he openly stated that: “My political ambition is not worth a drop of blood of any Nigerian”. Unforgettable demonstration of an uncommon patriotriotic fervour for a country some want to rule over more by crook thsn by hook! So, what has transpired within the insecurity matrix in the past decade, since Jonathan humbly handed over the baton of political leadership to the All Progressives Congress, APC from 2015 to 2025? That is the million naira question. The answers are the gory pictures painted before us all to see.
Ever since, the terrorism incubus has metamorphosed from mainly the Boko Haram to the ISWAP, the bandits, the Lakurawa and the Mahmuda. It has spread from the embattled North East zone to the North Western states of Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and Kaduna in addition to the mineral – rich North Central states of Plateau, Benue, Zamfara and Kwara currently turned from the once fertile farmlands into the killing fields of Nigeria.
And some of the traducers of the then Jonathan-led administration have started exhibiting a deep sense of remorse. One of them, a chieftain of the NNPP, Buba Galadima in a recent interview with ARISE Television has this to say; ” I’m sorry that I have come here to discuss the truth, not politics. Let me address more. During Jonathan’s birthday, I spoke to journalists. And I said something. I was one of the greatest critics of Jonathan’s presidency. I didn’t know that God will disgrace me to show me that Jonathan was even a saint, a better administrator than those that came after him.
“During his time, the insecurity reached its highest level, six weeks, I mean some few days to election. Jonathan suspended the election, put off the election, and took another six weeks. And brought mercenaries. If this government today has that opportunity of chaos one or two weeks to election, they will allow it to continue so that they can write figures and announce themselves as winners. But Jonathan stopped that election, and he knew for sure that if there was a fair election, no incumbent, the government can get second term.
He added that: “This is an educated man with PhD. He knew that. But because of his humane nature, he postponed the election for six weeks, brought in mercenaries, and within six weeks, those mercenaries stabilized Nigeria, and there was no polling booth in Nigeria thar elections did not take place. If Jonathan has done that at that time, 2015, what stops this government from copying what Jonathan has done?.” That is asking for credible answers.
Put simply, What goes around comes around, according to Karma.
Yet, according to Galadima: “This government is only concerned about receiving the decampees or trying to destroy opposition political parties. And I want to tell them that it is not in their interest to destroy opposition, because without opposition, there is no democracy. And if there is no democracy, it means we are gravitating to fascism, dictatorship. And this is exactly where they are taking a pass. ” This should serve as food-for-thought to our political leaders.
And it is all because, whether we like it or not King Karma is coming for all those who have by crass corruption in high places diverted the wealth of this God-blessed country to satisfy the self instead of the state, and all others who have thwarted the pendulum of justice to always swing in their favour against the right choices of the long-suffering people. Not left out of course, are all those blood – sucking vampires in human skin who have at one time or another armed and sponsored all manner of terrorists, or negotiated with them, as well as the greed-driven supporters of evil that have brought us to this sordid mess.
But to others who have remained faithful to the Nigerian dream in the long search for good governance, as the Bible rightly admonishes us.”Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up”
One thing is certain though, whatever we sow in other people’s lives, that shall we also reap because King Karma is coming for each and everyone of us.
Gone Too Soon: Tribute to My Brother Segun Awolowo
By Sen. Tolu Odebiyi, CON
As I process the devastating news of Segun Awolowo’s passing, I’m compelled to step back across five decades to truly frame what he meant in my life. Our bond didn’t begin with us—it started with our families. My late father, Chief Jonathan Odebiyi, and his grandfather, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, were long-standing associates. That relationship pulled our own paths together, year after year, every 26th of December in Ikenne, Ogun State.
Segun was consistently the same person—boisterous, full of life, brilliant, gentlemanly and unmistakably warm. Papa held him in rare affection, and it showed. Neither of us knew we would later find ourselves as students at Government College Ibadan, yet our connection only deepened there. Segun, impeccably dressed as always, would start his day at Powell House just to see me. We weren’t just friends; we were alter egos. We pushed each other, competed in healthy ways, and rooted for each other without compromise.
Speaking about him in the past tense feels unreal. We shared a political trajectory, and I often looked at him as having a stronger springboard. We carried the weight of legacy—expectations that were almost impossible to fully satisfy. As an Awolowo, he bore that burden more intensely than most. The expectations were massive, and at times they punctured his self-confidence. But when he found his footing on the national stage, he soared.
He was passionate about service. He believed deeply that he was walking in the mold of his grandfather—committed to building a legacy anchored in national transformation. His work on economic diversification wasn’t just policy; it was a mission. His “non-oil economy” mantra became a national conversation because he willed it into relevance.
When I became a Senator, nobody celebrated me more fiercely than Segun. He called repeatedly—encouraging me, coaching me, giving me a playbook for surviving the complexities of federal politics. When whispers emerged about my consideration for the Ogun governorship, he carried his own quiet hopes for me.
We were both intentional about our pedigree. We protected our names. We protected our values. And Segun lived those values—exceptionally. Privileged, yet humble. Grounded. Family-focused. God-fearing. His devotion to his mother was profound, and he cared for her with uncommon commitment.
Losing Segun feels like losing a part of myself. Our last conversation—October 9th—now sits heavy in my memory. I never imagined it would be the final chapter.
To Aunty, God will comfort, heal and bring joy into your life again, while keeping alive his memory.
To Bola, Seun, Yimika, Segun, and the grandchildren—my heart is with you. This pain is immense, but our faith assures us that God comforts the brokenhearted and upholds those left behind. My prayer is that His presence never departs from your home, and that He fills this void with peace, joy, and renewed strength.
To all his brothers Jide Onalaja, Bimbo Ashiru etc. friends, and peers—may the memories of Segun’s joy, energy, and generosity never fade. And may his legacy—of pushing Nigeria toward true diversification and a non-oil economic future—become a reality in our lifetime.
Segun was exceptional. And his absence will echo for a long time.
Inside Atiku’s Smart Rejection of Nyesom Wike: The Reasons Are Now Clear
By Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba
In the build up to the 2023 presidential election, many Nigerians expected Nyesom Wike to emerge as His Excellency Atiku Abubakar’s running mate after losing the PDP ticket to him. When Ifeanyi Okowa was eventually announced, a lot of young people like myself were confused. I remember immediately calling my boss, Chief Dele Momodu, to express my worry, not because I preferred Wike, but because I wanted to understand the political terrain. His response was calm but striking, “Dr Baba, Waziri Atiku Abubakar is a veteran politician, a strategist and opposition leader in Nigeria, not a do or die type. I believe he must have a genuine reason which Nigerians will discover sooner or later, and I remain loyal to his candidacy as promised”. Today, all the unfolding events have confirmed that Atiku’s decision was rooted in something deeper than political calculations, the one trait that separates true leaders from tyrants and opportunists, “CHARACTER”.
Atiku Abubakar is known globally for his discipline, calmness, and intolerance for political thuggery and shenanigans. Chief Dele Momodu often reminds Nigerians that Atiku is probably the only major politician in the country whose homes, offices, and political activities are completely free of thugs. That alone speaks volumes about his leadership style. Wike, on the other hand, has shown a pattern of behaviour that contradicts everything Atiku stands for. From his increasingly erratic outbursts against institutions and individuals to destabilising his own state and political party that made him who he is. Even recently, from public confrontation with a military officer to the sponsored thuggery at the PDP Wadata Plaza. Not forgetting his monthly media parlay shenanigans where he derived pleasure in throwing jabs and tantrums to his supposed enemies, while harassing journalists doing their job. Wike has demonstrated a temperament that has no place near the presidency of a democratic nation.
Let us also make a simple but important comparison. Atiku Abubakar is a successful businessman and one of the biggest private employers of labour in Africa. Long before he entered politics, he built a distinguished career in the Nigerian civil service, joining the Department of Customs and Excise in June 1969. His entrepreneurial vision led to so many establishments. For example, ABTI-ZARHAM, which later birthed a generation of schools in 1992 and eventually evolved into today’s ABTI American University, one of the most reputable private universities in the country. Across real estate, education, logistics and agriculture, Atiku has excelled consistently for decades. Wike, on the other hand, has no known history of establishing or running any business. His entire adult life has been funded by politics, with no professional track record or legacy outside public office. What enterprise has Wike ever built? Where did he work before politics? What value does he bring outside the realm of political drama? In every measurable sense of leadership, career, entrepreneurship, experience, Atiku Abubakar is not his mate.
It is important to note that Atiku did not reject Wike arbitrarily; he rejected him from a formal shortlist of three names submitted by a constituted committee of respected party leaders. The committee presented him with former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the first, former Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel, and Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as severally reported. Atiku simply chosed Okowa, a decision many misunderstood then, but which now stands vindicated by the realities Nigerians are witnessing today.
Looking back, it is clear that even if Atiku had chosen Wike as vice president and they had won the election, their partnership would have collapsed quickly. Atiku is a no-nonsense leader who cannot work with someone who thrives on intimidation, chaos, and self-glorification.
And so Atiku wouldn’t have simply allowed him to destroy his hard earned reputation and decades of political decency.
Wike’s behaviour Nigerians are witnessing today is the same behaviour Atiku saw long before the rest of us, and this guided his choice. It was a decision rooted in foresight, integrity, and a determination to protect Nigeria from future instability.
Atiku Abubakar deserves credit for that decision. He chose stability over noise, character over drama, and leadership over theatrics. Nigerians may not have understood it then, but today it is obvious: Atiku was right to reject Wike as his running mate. His judgment saved the country from what could have been a dangerous and turbulent vice presidency, and once again confirmed him as one of the most experienced and sensible statesmen in Africa.
Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba writes from Kano, and can be reached via drssbaba@yahoo.com
The Architectonics of Influence: Leadership, Power, and Deliberate Pursuit of Possibilities
By Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD
“Leadership envisions the future, Power builds it, but only Control ensures it endures. In their deliberate synergy lies the architecture of all human progress,” – Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD
Introduction: The Tripartite Foundation of Progress
At the heart of every significant human achievement—from the ascent of a thriving corporation to the resilience of a prosperous nation and the self-actualization of an individual—lies the potent interplay of three fundamental forces: Leadership, Power, and Control.
These concepts are often conflated or misunderstood. Yet, their distinct roles and synergistic relationship form the very bedrock upon which possibilities are envisioned and delivered. Leadership provides the vision and the compass; power furnishes the engine and the tools; and control ensures the steering and the governance. Together, they create an “architectonics of influence,” a deliberate framework for building a better future across all sectors of human endeavor.
Deconstructing the Core Concepts
- Leadership: The Compass of Purpose
Leadership is not merely a position; it is a process of social influence that maximizes the efforts of others toward achieving a goal. It is the domain of vision, inspiration, and emotional intelligence.
- For Peoples: Leadership manifests as mentorship, parenting, and community organizing. It empowers individuals to transcend their limitations, fostering personal growth, resilience, and a sense of agency.
- For Corporates: Leadership sets the strategic direction, cultivates culture, and inspires innovation. It is the force that aligns diverse talents toward a common mission, navigating market volatility and competitive pressures.
- For Nations: Leadership, at its best, articulates a national destiny, unites citizens around shared values, and steers the country through crises and opportunities on the global stage.
- Power: The Currency of Action
Power is the capacity to influence the behavior of others or the course of events. It is raw potential energy that, in itself, is neutral—its morality defined by its application. French and Raven’s classic bases of power provide a useful lens:
- Coercive & Reward Power: (Sticks and Carrots) Effective in the short term but often unsustainable, as they rely on external compliance rather than internal commitment.
- Legitimate Power: Derived from a formal position or title (e.g., CEO, Prime Minister).
- Expert Power: Granted based on knowledge, skills, and competence.
- Referent Power: The most potent form, earned through charisma, respect, and admirable qualities.
- Control: The Rudder of Stewardship
Control represents the systems, processes, and ethical frameworks that guide the application of power. It is the essential counterbalance that prevents power from becoming corrupt, arbitrary, or inefficient. Control is not about restriction, but about direction and stewardship.
- Mechanisms of Control: These include transparency, accountability, checks and balances, legal and regulatory frameworks, ethical codes of conduct, and performance metrics.
The Synergistic Equation: Leadership + Power + Control = Delivered Possibilities
The true impact occurs when these three elements are harmonized. Leadership without power is impotent; power without leadership is directionless; and both without control are dangerous.
The Formula for Impact: A visionary leader (Leadership) must wield appropriate forms of power (e.g., Expert and Referent) to mobilize resources and people. This application of power must then be channeled through robust control mechanisms to ensure it is effective, ethical, and aligned with the overarching goal. This synergy unlocks possibilities.
The Perils of Imbalance:
- Leadership without Power: The inspiring visionary with no authority or resources becomes a frustrated prophet, their ideas never materializing.
- Power without Leadership: The powerful but visionless authority figure (a tyrannical manager, a despotic ruler) creates chaos, stifles innovation, and leads to oppression or organizational decay.
- Power without Control: This is the definition of tyranny and corruption. It leads to the abuse of resources, the suppression of dissent, and ultimately, systemic failure (e.g., corporate scandals, state collapse).
Delivery Across Sectors: Peoples, Corporates, and Nations
- For Peoples: The Realm of Personal and Community Agency
- Leadership: Self-leadership—taking responsibility for one’s own growth and actions. Community leaders articulate a shared vision for neighborhood improvement.
- Power: The power of knowledge (Expert), the power of a strong network (Referent), and the collective power of organized action.
- Control: Personal discipline, ethical codes, and community-agreed rules of engagement.
- Delivered Possibilities: Empowered individuals achieve self-actualization. Cohesive communities solve local problems, foster social capital, and create environments where people can thrive.
- For Corporates: The Engine of Innovation and Value Creation
- Leadership: The CEO and C-suite set a compelling vision and culture. Middle managers translate strategy into action and empower their teams.
- Power: Legitimate power of hierarchy, expert power of specialized teams, and the referent power of a strong brand and respected leadership.
- Control: Corporate governance, board oversight, compliance departments, performance management systems, and a strong ethical culture.
- Delivered Possibilities: Sustainable profitability, market innovation, employee engagement and well-being, and long-term value for all stakeholders.
- For Nations: The Framework for Collective Prosperity and Stability
- Leadership: Elected officials, civil servants, and a judiciary that provide direction, uphold the law, and steward national resources.
- Power: The sovereign power of the state, derived from the consent of the governed (Legitimate), and exercised through institutions (military, judiciary, executive).
- Control: The Constitution, separation of powers, an independent judiciary, a free press, transparent elections, and anti-corruption watchdogs.
- Delivered Possibilities: Economic development, social justice, national security, public health, and the preservation of fundamental rights and freedoms—the foundation for a flourishing society.
The Indispensable Role of Control: From Stewardship to Possibilities
Control is the often-overlooked hero in this narrative. It is the difference between a dictator and a statesman, between a reckless conglomerate and a sustainable enterprise.
- Control Fosters Trust: Transparent and accountable systems build trust among citizens, employees, and investors, which is the currency of long-term collaboration.
- Control Enables Scalability: Without control mechanisms, organizations and nations cannot grow beyond a certain size without descending into inefficiency or chaos.
- Control Mitigates Risk: It provides the early warning systems and corrective actions that prevent catastrophic failures.
- Control Ensures Legitimacy: Power is seen as legitimate and worthy of support when it is exercised within a known and fair framework.
Conclusion: The Call for Conscious Stewardship
In a world of increasing complexity and interconnectedness, the deliberate and ethical management of leadership, power, and control is not a theoretical exercise—it is a practical imperative.
The ultimate delivery of possibilities—be it a child reaching their potential, a corporation pioneering a world-changing technology, or a nation achieving lasting peace and prosperity—rests on our collective ability to:
- Cultivate Leaders who are not only visionary but also humble, ethical, and empowered by referent and expert power.
- Wield Power consciously, recognizing its sources and its profound responsibility.
- Design and Uphold Control systems that are robust yet adaptable, ensuring that power is always a force for creation, not destruction.
The future does not simply happen; it is built. It is architected by those who understand that true, lasting power is the capacity to unlock human potential, and that the highest form of leadership is the stewardship of possibilities for all.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke, AMBP-UN is a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in History and International Studies, Fellow Certified Management Consultant & Specialist, Fellow Certified Human Resource Management Professional, a Recipient of the Nigerian RoleModels Award (2024), and a Distinguished Ambassador For World Peace (AMBP-UN). He has also gained inclusion in the prestigious compendium, “Nigeria @65: Leaders of Distinction”.
