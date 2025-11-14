Boss Picks
US/Nigeria Faceoff: Akinyemi, Keshi, Adebanwi, Sani Brainstorm on Way Forward
By Eric Elezuo
The Dele Momodu Leadership Centre in Ibadan came alive Thursday when prominent Nigerians took it upon themselves to brainstorm over the threat of invasion by the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and the redesignation of Nigeria as Country of Particular Concern (CPC) by the same United States as the result of the alleged and reported Christian Genocide ongoing in the nation.
Moderated by famous journalist, Dr. Reuben Abati, with the theme ‘How to Resolve the America-Nigeria Faceoff’, and organised by the Dele Momodu Foundation at the prestigious international arena of the Dele Momodu Leadership Centre, Ibadan the parley lived up to its billing, x-traying possible angles of mitigating the imbroglio for sustainable diplomatic relationship between the two countries.
The event featured renowned professionals in local and international diplomacy including Professor Wale Adebanwi of the University of Pennsylvania, Senator Shehu Sani, Ambassador Joe Keshi, a former Permanent Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, who once supervised the Nigerian Consulate in Atlanta, Georgia and seasoned diplomat and former Minister of External (Foreign) Affairs, Prof Bolaji Akinyemi.
Discussing the tangible impact of the diplomatic friction between Nigeria and the US on everyday Nigerians, in terms of security cooperation, economic opportunities, and other implications, Senator Sani noted that Nigeria should take the lead to solve its own problems as depending on America could be counter-productive.
“Let us solve this security problem as a national problem. Let no one think America will come here, sacrifice its resources and soldiers, to protect any faith. They don’t do that. They have never succeeded anywhere,” Sani said.
While maintaining that the bandits and terrorists do not have the consent of real Muslims to perpetrate their heinous crimes, he added that;
“But it’s a fact that Nigerian governments and security agencies and defence forces have failed to protect Muslims in Zamfara and Christians in Benue and Plateau state. That’s the fact of it. If you change the wordings and the phrases, it can change a whole meaning. There is a fundamental difference between saying terrorists operating in Benue and Plateau are the same terrorists operating in Kaduna and Zamfara states.”
He further dismissed Trump as unseriois and cannot be trusted as many of his threats have gone unaccomplished.
“And if you live by the tweet and the True Social media posting of Trump, you are likely going to be disappointed all your life. He said he’s going to invade Greenland; he has not done it. He say he’s going to invade Mexico for drug; he has not done it. He say he’s going to invade Colombia; he has not done it. He say he’s going to invade Venezuela; he has not done it,” he said.
In his own response to the issue of the first and most critical step both governments need to take to de-escalate tension, as well as the confidence-building measures Nigeria should adopt even as Financial Tomes called Nigerian diplomacy inept, Ambassador Joe Keshi started by denouncing that fact that Nigeria is a ‘strategic partner’ of the United States considering the fact that Nigeria has never got what known strategic partners of the US get.
Keshi blamed the escalation of the issues on Nigeria’s porous diplomatic framework, citing how the government did nothing Christian groups were making their representations in the US senate and other highly rated platforms.
“The truth we must tell ourselves sometimes is that in the last, probably 10 years, quite frankly, I will tell you — because I’m involved and I still reach out to the ministry — things have gone very bad with the Nigerian diplomatic service; not to talk of Nigerian diplomacy itself, completely.
“But even the ministers today do complain — the capacity is not there. Nobody wants to do any serious work. All they want to do is: they come back, they go; they want to go to posting again immediately,” Keshi lamented.
In his concluding remarks, Keshi posited a question “So you ask yourself this question: why has the Nigerian military not been able to address these security issues? Why has the government taken its eyes off the ball, realizing that the security situation is not only affecting human lives but also affecting our economy, and that something needed to be done to take care of the problem as quickly as possible?”
Also speaking, Professor Adebanwi traced the origin of the crises, blaming it on poor response to crisis, poor crisis management and management of foreign relations among others.
“The fundamental challenge is the objective reality of our security problem, and this has been going on for long. There have been different kinds of dimensions of this objective crisis that we’ve had to face in the last almost two decades. So that’s the first challenge. So, there is a problem, as you articulated in different ways when you started out. This didn’t just happen; there was a critical problem that needed to be addressed that, you know, was not addressed for a long time.
“The second issue is the management of the immediate crisis, which is the response that we received from the United States: the president, the senator who first spoke, and then the reaction of the president, and some of the issues that had been raised earlier about the mobilization within the domestic environment in the United States. And of course, this was also in response to some of the challenges in our own domestic environment in Nigeria. Some of the earlier speakers had mentioned people from some of those communities who have visited the United States and met with, you know, senators and other communities within the United States. So we have that challenge— the management of that crisis— apart from the fundamental security challenge,” he exposed.
In his exposition, the former External Affairs Minister, Bolaji Akinyemi, who presently runs a foreign policy platform called Through My Eyes, rejected the conspiracy theories of Trump’s ulterior motive in lending a helping hand, saying “I am not buying into these conspiracy theories—which we love to use as distractions when we are avoiding the core issues we should be facing.”
He added that one makes offers to take confrontation off the table, stressing that “I find nothing wrong with that.”
He noted, “If the United States needs an international peacekeeping force in Gaza—we are not looking for a clean slate anywhere in the world, definitely not in Gaza—but if the United States needs an international peacekeeping force and Nigeria can offer a battalion, I find nothing wrong with offering that. Because, in a way, Trump also needs some form of positive acknowledgment of his contributions in the world.
“Number two, we cannot deny that.
We cannot deny the fact that the Christians, Nigerian Christians, have access to American Pentecostal Christians. And while we were leaping diplomatically, they’ve managed to get through to those people and present their case to them about what’s happening.
Their own mandate, or their own core mandate, is with the Christians in Nigeria and what’s happening to them. And I don’t know how many times a loser of that…”
Boss Picks
Imperial Rig Arrives at Obodo-J Slot
Oil industry is awash with news of the arrival of The Imperial drilling rig at Conoil’s OML 150. It is expected to commence a three-year drilling campaign aimed at boosting production of the Obodo crude blend and enhancing reservoir performance.
This milestone speaks to a broader shift in Nigeria’s oil industry, where genuine recovery will come from companies investing in their assets and staying active despite market headwinds.
Boss Picks
Classy Ghanaian Model, Victoria Michaels, Relives Journey of Compassion on Birthday
By Eric Elezuo
The 4th of November is not just another day on the calender; it is a special day. It is the day beautiful, highly achieving and classy Ghana-born international model, Victoria Michaels Agyeman Duah, was born. And the birthday girl is leaving nothing to chance to give herself the desired blast.
As a result, the model, fondly called Victoria by well wishers, has set aside November 8 for an all inclusive charity event, titled Party in the Park with Victoria Michaels, in conjunction with her foundation, Victoria Michaels Foundation. The aim is to reach out to the less privileged, and give them a sense of belonging.
Speaking exclusively to The Boss, Michaels noted that it has always been part of her to not only give back to the society, but also follow a passion of attending to the needy and less privileged persons of the society.
“I’m using the occasion of my 2025 birthday to party with, and support the less privileged children in Peri-urban communities.
“There’s an inner joy that cannot be explained, which I derived from being of assistance to the less privileged and needy persons of the society,” she said.
She added, “It wouldn’t speak well of us if at our various birthdays, we just sit in one corner, with celebrated friends and colleagues, enjoying ourselves without a thought to those children struggling to live on other people’s benevolence.
“Who will look after them if we don’t? So the Victoria Michaels Foundation and Victoria Michaels will at all times devote a chunk 9f its resources as enabled by other well meaning individuals, to reach out and touch somebody’s life for the better.
“That’s what this birthday is all about. Yes, that’s what my birthdays are all about; touching lives.”
THE CELEBRATED AMAZON, VICTORIA MICHAELS
Victoria Michaels is an accomplished Sustainability Champion, widely celebrated for her impactful contributions to environmental advocacy and social development. As the EU Goodwill Ambassador in Ghana, she leads initiatives that promote climate action, sustainable development, and green economic growth aligning with global sustainability objectives.
She is the CIO of Fashion Connect Africa and a founding member of VM Consult Limited and serves on the boards of notable organizations, including Victoria Michaels Foundation, Fashion Connect Africa and Goldcard Resources LLC, where She drives policies and Strategies that integrate sustainability into core operations. Victoria has collaborated with global brands such as Vodafone, Emilio Pucci, Alexander McQueen, Roberto Cavali, Luisa Beccaria, Love Moschino,, Pringle of Scotland, Yardley London, Tresmme, Super dry, The Fix SA, Vodacom SA, GUESS, Hertz, Melcom Vlisco, LeasAfric, Bel Aqua, Art Dress by Kofi Ansah, and others, leveraging these partnerships to promote eco-conscious practices.
Her nonprofit, the Victoria Michaels Foundation, focuses on empowering marginalized communities through education and sustainable development programs. The Foundation’ s Africa
Literacy Development Initiative (ALDI) has been instrumental in transforming undereserved communities, with a strong emphasis on environmental awareness and literacy,
Victoria’s commitment to sustainability has earned her prestigious accolades, including Forty Under 40 Achiever in Fashion and Eminent Paragon of the Year. She remains a leading voice in the global sustainability movement, championing innovative solutions for a better future.
Happy birthday the queen of runway and fashion!
Boss Picks
Super 2025 Ofala Festival: How Glo Lit Up Agbogidi’s Onitsha
By Eric Elezuo
Onitsha, one of the commercial nerve centres of the South East region, came alive over the week as a prestigious festival was unleashed on the town, the Glo-sponsored 2025 OFALA FESTIVAL.
A meeting point of cultural reality, the event left nothing to chance as presented a full length entertainment, cultural display, historical values and the invincibility of the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe (Agbogidi), the custodian of the tradition and culture of the Onitsha people.
The week-long Festival, with an overriding theme, NJIKO NA NTACHI (Unity and Perseverance), which started with the historic seclusion of the Agbogidi as tradition demands, pulled through his emergence after many days, in glory, splendour and attendant protective covering over his people.
In the middle of the entire razzmatazz and showcase of cultural grace, was Nigeria’s most sought after communication network, Globacom, who in its tradition, has over two decades been a veritable sponsor of the cynosure of all eyes festival, Ofala.
Communicating its readiness for the fiesta shortly before the event, Globacom has, in a statement sub-titled Celebrating Heritage, Unity and Prosperity.
“Onitsha, the historic commercial hub of Anambra State, is set to once again host the grand spectacle of its famed Ofala Festival. The 2025 edition, themed “Cultural Renaissance and Economic Renewal,” promises to be a vibrant celebration of Igbo heritage, unity, and cultural pride — reaffirming the enduring relevance of tradition in Nigeria’s social and economic landscape. More than a festival, Ofala represents the resilience and identity of the Onitsha people, a timeless gathering where history, spirituality, and community converge.
“At the centre of the celebration is His Royal Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, CFR, mni, the Obi of Onitsha. Under his visionary leadership, Ofala has evolved from a spiritual homecoming into an internationally recognised cultural event that showcases the richness of Igbo civilisation. The festival unites the people in celebration, reinforcing the traditional values and collective spirit that have shaped Onitsha’s identity for generations.
“This year’s theme underscores two intertwined goals — preserving cultural heritage and leveraging it as a catalyst for economic growth. It calls on communities and stakeholders to safeguard indigenous traditions while exploring how cultural assets can drive tourism, creative enterprise, and national development. In a time when Nigeria seeks to diversify its economy beyond oil, the festival provides a blueprint for how culture-led growth can foster sustainable prosperity.
“A cornerstone of the festival’s success is its enduring partnership with Globacom, Nigeria’s indigenous telecommunications giant. For over a decade, Globacom has been a strong supporter of the Ofala Festival, helping to transform it into a globally recognised celebration. The company’s contribution extends beyond sponsorship — it is a strategic alliance grounded in shared values of innovation, cultural preservation, and community empowerment.
“Through financial, logistical, and technological support, Globacom has enhanced the festival’s organisation, media visibility, and infrastructure. It has also facilitated the digital documentation of Ofala’s heritage, creating a valuable cultural archive for future generations. Igwe Achebe has praised Globacom’s commitment, noting that the partnership reflects the company’s genuine dedication to preserving Nigeria’s cultural diversity and promoting national pride.
“Globacom’s cultural involvement is not limited to Onitsha. The company also supports other landmark festivals, notably the Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State. Its cultural engagement rests on three guiding pillars — cultural preservation, continuity, and community empowerment. These pillars ensure that traditional celebrations remain vibrant, relevant, and economically beneficial to their host communities.
“By investing in these festivals, Globacom helps transform them into platforms for education, social inclusion, and economic opportunity. Its sustained involvement empowers local artisans, performers, and entrepreneurs to showcase their talents to wider audiences. This, in turn, generates employment, stimulates tourism, and strengthens local economies — demonstrating how corporate partnerships can meaningfully contribute to cultural sustainability and national development.
“The 2025 Ofala Festival is expected to attract thousands of visitors from within and outside Nigeria. The elaborate processions, royal displays, traditional dances, and artistic performances will once again highlight the splendour of Igbo culture. The influx of guests will significantly boost Onitsha’s economy, benefitting traders, artisans, hoteliers, and transport operators. For young creatives, it provides a platform for storytelling, art, and innovation, reinforcing the festival’s role as both a cultural and economic catalyst.
“Beyond commerce, the Ofala Festival embodies unity and continuity in a rapidly evolving nation. It serves as a reminder that tradition and modernity can coexist — that heritage, when nurtured, becomes a foundation for renewal. As Nigeria seeks new pathways to social cohesion and economic strength, Ofala stands as a symbol of what is possible when communities draw from their roots to build a shared future.
“Ultimately, the 2025 Ofala Festival is more than a celebration — it is a statement of identity, hope, and progress. It affirms that culture is not a relic of the past but a dynamic force that drives innovation, pride, and prosperity. Through the vision of Igwe Achebe and the steadfast support of Globacom, Ofala continues to bridge generations and inspire a renaissance of Nigerian heritage.
“As Onitsha bursts once more with colour, rhythm, and royal grandeur, the Ofala Festival reminds the nation that the strength of its future lies in the richness of its past — that through cultural renaissance and economic renewal, Nigeria can thrive, united in heritage and bound for prosperity.”
Heralding the pre-event activities was the Glo/Youth Carnival, which brought out a good number of the community’s young population, as the showcased culture in dressing, speech, drama and dance. The represented cultures cut across the legend breadth of the Nigerian nation.
The colourful march-pass and rally/Carnival spoke volumes of the unity that rules the Igbo nation, and how much they have, and are passing it across the federation.
AN EVENING WITH GLO
The evening of the day was extremely remarkable as Globacom pulled all the stops to host the community to a first class music fiesta, where a son of the soil, KCEE, the Limpopo King, gave his best to keep the capacity filled CJ Patterson Auditorium, consistently loud, unforgettable and meaningful. The vibe was contagious; the music was rhythmical; the energy was sapping, and the networking topnotch.
It was unarguably the unmistakable touch and advantageous imput of the Glo brand that kept the environment lively.
THE OFALA FESTIVAL (APPEARANCE OF THE AGIDIGBO) – THE IRU OFALA
The festival, held at the Ime Obi, Onitsha, was separated into two major ceremonies, vis-a-vis the Iru Ofala on Friday and the Azu Ofala on Saturday, reliving a time-honoured tradition of the Onitsha people.
Among high-profile guests that graced the events with their presence were the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu; former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha; former Governor of Anambra State and former Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi; Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Obi Asika, Chairman, Stanel Group, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu and several others.
In his goodwill message, the Obi of Onitsha lauded Globacom’s long-standing support for the festival, stating: “We thank them for believing in us, and I trust that the mutual benefit that we all derive from the festival will continue to prevail.”
THE AZU OFALA
The festival’s grand finale, the AZU OFALA, was basically set aside for a vibrant community celebration and thanksgiving for an event well done. It was during this event that Globacom made the celebration even more memorable by concluding its special Ofala promo tailored for the Onitsha community.
GLOBACOM’S PRESENTATION OF MOUTHWATERING PRIZES TO WINNERS
Globacom, in its characteristics of expressing its people-oriented attributes, co cluded the 2025 Ofala Festival in Onitsha with spectacular presentation of prize to winners in the Ofala promo.
The telecom giant, which has sponsored the festival for 14 years, added an exciting layer to the traditional celebration through the promo.
The prizes, which were presented to winners selected from the four-week-long promo, included a brand new Kia Picanto, two tricycles (Keke), power generating sets, and grinding machines.
Chidinma Esther Obi, a businesswoman from the 33 area of Onitsha, was the winner of the grand prize—the Kia Picanto. She received the car keys from Onitsha royal chief, Chief Albert Ibekwe (the Odu Osodi), and Globacom’s representative, Tochukwu Okechukwu.
Other fortunate winners included Ibeziakor Onyebuchi Anthony and Ejike Chiememma Gloria, who each went home with a tricycle. Numerous other winners also walked away with essential tools like power generating sets and grinding machines, adding a tangible measure of joy and prosperity to the close of the 2025 Ofala Festival.
GLO’S LUNCHEON TO HONOUR OBI OF ONITSHA
The events concluded with a classic luncheon due for Tuesday, and the whole 2025 Ofala Festival will wind down with a definite bang, and standing ovation for Africa’s first choice communication network, Globacom.
Yes! Magazine Publisher, Azuh Arinze, Conferred with Fellowship of NGE
US/Nigeria Faceoff: Akinyemi, Keshi, Adebanwi, Sani Brainstorm on Way Forward
Friday Sermon: Accountability on the Day of Judgment
ConOil, TotalEnergies Sign Massive Production Contract to Boost Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Output
Trump Signs Spending Bill to End Longest Government Shutdown
FG Stops Proposed 15% Import Duty on Diesel, Petrol
Senate Approves Tinubu’s N1.15tr Domestic Loan Request to Fund 2025 Budget Deficit
Faith, Power, and the Art of Diplomacy: Nigeria Must Respond to Trump’s Threat with Strategy, Not Emotion
Amid Mild Drama, Nnamdi Kanu Finally Opens Defence As Court Sets Nov 20 for Judgment
Customers to Get Cash, Gift Rewards As Glo Introduces “Take a Guess”
Republicans Push to Strip NY Mayor Mamdani of U.S Citizenship
Remembering Biafran Warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu (1933 – 2011)
Soludo in Landslide Victory, Relected As Anambra Governor
Adding Value: How to Receive by Henry Ukazu
Trending
-
Opinion5 days ago
Faith, Power, and the Art of Diplomacy: Nigeria Must Respond to Trump’s Threat with Strategy, Not Emotion
-
News6 days ago
Amid Mild Drama, Nnamdi Kanu Finally Opens Defence As Court Sets Nov 20 for Judgment
-
News4 days ago
Customers to Get Cash, Gift Rewards As Glo Introduces “Take a Guess”
-
World4 days ago
Republicans Push to Strip NY Mayor Mamdani of U.S Citizenship
-
Featured6 days ago
Remembering Biafran Warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu (1933 – 2011)
-
Headline5 days ago
Soludo in Landslide Victory, Relected As Anambra Governor
-
Adding Value6 days ago
Adding Value: How to Receive by Henry Ukazu
-
Middle East3 days ago
Israel-Gaza War Not Ended, Says Netanyahu